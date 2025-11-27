Mason Greenwood call up would be 'a farce!' - Jamaica stars speak out against Marseille forward 'rocking up' at World Cup with stern warning to Reggae Boyz

The Marseille forward's form has reignited questions over whether he will feature at next summer’s World Cup, but Jamaica’s senior players have pushed back sharply. The 24-year-old, who has one England cap, recently gained his Jamaican passport and is eligible to represent the nation of his grandparents. Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts has publicly expressed hope that Greenwood will join the squad for March’s intercontinental play-offs, saying the forward was “excited to get his documentation sorted out.”
However, Greenwood did not accept a call-up in September despite being passport-ready, instead keeping his international options open. That decision has caused tension inside the Jamaican dressing room, with senior figures warning that a late arrival ahead of a possible World Cup appearance would undermine those who have carried the team through qualification.