VIDEO: Snowball fight! Athletic Club stars pelt each other as they disembark flight in Prague ahead of Champions League clash

Athletic Club’s arrival in Prague ahead of their Champions League group-stage meeting with Slavia Prague produced an amusing scene. After landing in the Czech capital, several players began tossing snowballs at one another before even reaching the airport terminal, turning the tarmac into a playful battleground.
The Basque players could be seen delighted as kids when they saw the first snowfall of the season. The clip circulating online shows members of the squad laughing, and pelting teammates with snowballs as they exited the aircraft steps. The light-hearted exchange came as winter weather swept across Prague and added a spirited twist to Athletic’s arrival.
The team touched down ahead of a decisive fifth Champions League group-stage fixture, with Athletic sitting 27th in the overall standings on three points, just above Slavia Prague who sit 30th with two points. Despite the cold conditions, the mood within the travelling party appeared warm and relaxed.