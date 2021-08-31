Tusker confirm transfer of Aloro and two players to Bandari as Odhiambo exits

The Brewers have reached an agreement with the Dockers for the services of their three players ahead of the new season

FKF Premier League champions Tusker have confirmed three of their first-team players have left to sign for Bandari.

In a statement on their official website, the Brewers have confirmed midfielder Faraj Ominde, striker Chris Ochieng and defender Rodgers Aloro have both left the Ruaraka-based giants to sign for the Coastal-based side.

What did Tusker's statement say?

“Tusker would like to confirm they have reached an agreement with Bandari for the transfer of midfielder Faraj Ominde, striker Chris Ochieng, and defender Rodgers Aloro,” the club said.

“The two clubs have been in talks over the three players for the past few days and an agreement has been reached for their move to Mombasa.”

Speaking on the exit of the trio, Tusker CEO Charles Obiny said: “I want to thank the three players for their immense contribution to the club throughout their stay. Faraj arrived here as a young player and has grown to the stature he is today.

“Chris and Aloro have also been of great service to the team and we want to wish them all the best at their new club.”

Tusker release 'Blackberry' Odhiambo

The club has also confirmed midfielder George Odhiambo will leave the club after the expiry of his contract.

“We also want to thank George for his services to the team and the very many memories we have of him here at Ruaraka. We wish him all the best for the rest of his career,” Obiny continued.

On Monday, Tusker, who won the top-flight title for the 2020-21 season and will represent the country in the Caf Champions League, continued with their rebuilding process by confirming the signing of midfielder Teddy Osok from Kitwe United of Zambia.

“We are glad to confirm the signing of Teddy Osok, who joins Tusker on a two-year deal,” the club said in a statement on their official website. “Osok joins the Brewers after leaving Zambian side Kitwe United and comes in to reinforce the midfield ahead of the new season.”

In joining Tusker, Osok said: “I am glad to be joining a big and organized team such as Tusker FC. It is a great honour and a challenge that I am ready for. This is a bigger stage and the team is playing in the Caf Champions League which is a huge stage. I am ready to do my best and help the team improve.”

Apart from Osok, Tusker have also signed goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who was a free agent after leaving St George of Ethiopia, former Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim.

The Brewers have pitched camp in Mombasa to prepare for the upcoming season where they are lined up to face Djibouti’s Arta Solar 7 on September 10 in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

