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Premier League

Premier League Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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Premier League, fixtures & results

Saturday 30 May
Kenya Police badge
Kenya Police
POL
1
Kakamega Homeboyz badge
Kakamega Homeboyz
KAK
1
FT
Tusker FC badge
Tusker FC
TUF
1
APS Bomet badge
APS Bomet
BMT
1
FT
Shabana badge
Shabana
SHA
1
KCB badge
KCB
KCB
2
FT
AFC Leopards badge
AFC Leopards
AFC
1
Bidco United badge
Bidco United
BID
2
FT
Posta Rangers badge
Posta Rangers
POR
0
Ulinzi Stars badge
Ulinzi Stars
ULS
1
FT
Gor Mahia badge
Gor Mahia
GOM
0
Nairobi United badge
Nairobi United
NAU
1
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gor Mahia crestGor Mahia34209550222869
L
D
W
D
W
2AFC Leopards crestAFC Leopards34197844281664
L
L
W
W
W
3Kenya Police crestKenya Police331315530201054
D
D
D
D
W
4Nairobi United crestNairobi United331411843321153
W
D
D
L
W
5Shabana crestShabana341410103534152
L
D
W
L
D
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Apostas em destaque

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