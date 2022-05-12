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Premier League
Premier League, fixtures & results
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Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Gor Mahia
|34
|20
|9
|5
|50
|22
|28
|69
|2
|AFC Leopards
|34
|19
|7
|8
|44
|28
|16
|64
|3
|Kenya Police
|33
|13
|15
|5
|30
|20
|10
|54
|4
|Nairobi United
|33
|14
|11
|8
|43
|32
|11
|53
|5
|Shabana
|34
|14
|10
|10
|35
|34
|1
|52
Apostas em destaque
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