Tusker release 11, Vihiga United's Omondi, Luvanda added to transfer wish list

The Brewers have been the busiest side in the transfer market so far as they have signed four stars already, and have now released nearly a dozen more

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker have released 11 players as part of their restructuring process ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Luke Namanda, who was arguably one of the outstanding players of the season in which they lifted the title, is among those who have left the Ruaraka club.

Former Gor Mahia forward George Odhiambo and the former midfielder of the year and most valuable player award winner Michael Madoya have also been released.

Crispinus Onyango, Brian Marita, Faraj Ominde, Chris Ochieng, Robert Mboya, Robert Aloro, Sammy Meja, and Eric Ambunya are the other players who have left the 12-time Premier League winners.

What has been said

"All those players you have mentioned have been released by our club," a top source at Tusker told Goal. "We hope to bring more new players who we hope have something to offer going forward.

Goal understands that Tusker have set their eyes on Rodgers Ouma from Western Stima, who had been linked with the club previously, and Stewart Omondi as well as Lawrence Luvanda, both currently at Vihiga United.

"Yes, those players have been put on our radar although they were not among those we had initially identified for signing," the source added.

Tusker have already confirmed the signing of Patrick Matasi, Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim.

Goal further understands that Brian Bwire, Daniel Sakari, Clyde Senaji, Deogratius Ojok, Teddy Osok, Shami Kibwana and John Njuguna have agreed on contractual terms with Tusker and will soon be unveiled.

Meanwhile, Tusker will camp in Mombasa for a one-week pre-season programme.

Article continues below

"The week in Mombasa will be very vital for us because we have new players who need to gel and integrate with the team. It will also be an opportunity for us to work on what we need to do to be ready for the first match of the Champions League," coach Robert Matano told the club's website.

"We started the training at a slow tempo just to make sure the players are not pushed too much because we have also come from a very tight season. Now we need to focus on Mombasa and get everyone’s mind ready for the massive task ahead of us."

On Saturday, the league champions engaged the Kenya national team in a friendly game at Kasarani which they won 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by Boniface Muchiri.