Teddy Osok: Tusker sign Kitwe United midfielder on two-year deal

The Brewers have unveiled the 23-year-old former K’Ogalo youth player as their fifth signing in the ongoing transfer window

FKF Premier League champions Tusker have continued with their rebuilding process by confirming the signing of midfielder Teddy Osok from Kitwe United of Zambia.

The 23-year-old joined the Zambian outfit as a free agent on October 2, 2020, after leaving AFC Leopards and he could not see through his contract as it was terminated forcing him to return home.

Tusker, who won the top-flight title for the 2020-21 season and will represent the country in the Caf Champions League, have confirmed the arrival of the player, who has also played for Wazito FC and Gor Mahia.

What did Tusker's statement say?

“We are glad to confirm the signing of Teddy Osok, who joins Tusker on a two-year deal,” the club said in a statement on their official website. “Osok joins the Brewers after leaving Zambian side Kitwe United and comes in to reinforce the midfield ahead of the new season.”

In joining Tusker, Osok said: “I am glad to be joining a big and organized team such as Tusker FC. It is a great honour and a challenge that I am ready for. This is a bigger stage and the team is playing in the Caf Champions League which is a huge stage. I am ready to do my best and help the team improve.”

Speaking after sealing the transfer, Tusker chairman David Aduda, who was at hand to receive the player said: “As a team, we are always focused on getting in quality players and Teddy is one of the quality midfielders we had in our sights. We are glad to have him in the team.”

Tusker’s CEO Charles Obiny added; “Osok is a very versatile player with lots of experience and he comes into an area that we needed to strengthen a lot. We are glad to have him and we have no doubt he will be a great success to the team and a positive addition.”

Tusker to pitch camp in Mombasa

Meanwhile, Tusker will pitch camp in Mombasa to prepare for the upcoming season where they are lined up to face Djibouti’s Arta Solar 7 on September 10 in the preliminary round of the Champions League.

The Brewers’ coach Robert Matano has termed the move to camp in Mombasa as ideal adding he will use the occasion to help the new players integrate with the rest.

“The week in Mombasa will be very vital for us because we have new players who need to gel and integrate with the team. It will also be an opportunity for us to work on what we need to do to be ready for the first match of the Champions League,” Matano said.

“We started the training on a slow tempo just to make sure the players are not pushed too much because we have also come from a very tight season. Now we need to focus in Mombasa and get everyone’s mind ready for the massive task ahead of us.”

On Saturday, Tusker who have already confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, Charles Momanyi, Kalos Kirenge, and Joshua Ibrahim, played a friendly against the Kenya national team, Harambee Stars where they lost 1-0.

