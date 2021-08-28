Momanyi explains how Gor Mahia prepared him for Tusker duties

The centre-back was recently confirmed at the Brewers, signing a two-year deal

New Tusker FC signing Charles Momanyi has appreciated the influence Gor Mahia had on him when it comes to coping with pressure and playing fearlessly.

The experienced defender joined the newly crowned Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions recently, signing a two-year deal. He believes the bond between the new players and the existing ones will be stronger as he aims at winning a league title with the Ruaraka-based side.

'It is all about teamwork'

"I feel good to join this great team, Tusker is a big team in Kenya which have won numerous trophies just like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards," Momanyi told the club's media department.

"First I would like to thank Gor Mahia because they gave me a chance to play for a big team [from Kakamega Homeboyz]. Tusker are also a big team which is an advantage to me because I don't have any pressure nor fear.

"I know how to absorb any pressure that might come my way."

What is Momanyi's target in the Caf Champions League?

After securing the right to represent Kenya in the continental assignment, the Brewers' first assignment will be to get past AS Arta of Djibouti. What does the former K'Ogalo player want to achieve?

"Football is all about teamwork. Tusker have good players; those who have been there have won the league, and there are others who have just joined like me," Momanyi continued.

"So we will be joining hands, sharing the experience, and helping the team achieve the set targets. My main target is to win the league with Tusker.

"Coming to the continental level we want to give our best although it will not be easy. Working together as a unit will help us go far in the competition."

Tusker have so far confirmed the signing of Patrick Matasi, Kalos Protus Kirenge, and Ibrahim Joshua. More signings are expected in the next couple of days.