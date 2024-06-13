ChezaCash Registration June 2024 | How to Open an Account in Kenya?

Our ChezaCash registration guide shows you how to register in Kenya. We also discuss verifying your account and depositing money to place bets.

🔍 How to Register on ChezaCash?

Our review of the ChezaCash registration process shows you can open an account within 2 minutes. Here's a step-by-step guide to follow to register an account today:

Visit the official site of ChezaCash on your phone or PC and tap "Register" at the top of the home screen. On the next page, please enter your phone number and password and re-enter to confirm it. Enter a ChezaCash bonus code in the space provided. Tick the box to show you're over 18 years old and accept ChezaCash's terms and conditions. Click "Send Registration Code" to enter the confirmation code you received via SMS.

Finally, type in your verification code and tap "Register" to finish the process.

🎁 What Is the ChezaCash Registration Bonus?

New users who complete the sign up process and verify their phone numbers are eligible for the welcome bonus. This offer is a deposit match reward of up to 450% bonus on your first 3 deposits.

You can also enter the ChezaCash promo code on the registration page to get other offers.

Here's how the reward works:

First deposit: 200% reward

Second deposit: 150% reward

Third deposit: 100% reward

We rate the registration bonus high because of its fair terms and conditions. Only new customers who are at least 18 years old are eligible.

You need to fund your account with at least KES 100 and place a bet with a minimum odds of 1.1 to qualify.

This bonus carries a 10x wagering requirement with a validity period of 48 hours. Use the bonus cash on a multibet system of 5 games, each carrying minimum odds of 1.4.

The offer is only valid for pre-match games only. Other terms and conditions apply.

🛡️ How to Verify the ChezaCash Account?

The betting site ensures its betting platform is safe for everyone and uses KYC verification. You need to verify your account to withdraw your Karibu bonus after fulfilling its conditions.

To complete the KYC requirements, you need to submit some documents to prove your identity. Here's how to verify your account.

Log into your account using your phone number and password. Click on "Settings" and go to account verification. Upload scanned copies of your valid ID and a recent bill of at least 3 months that shows your address. Alternatively, you can use your credit or debit card. Snap both sides to upload.

✅ What Are the ChezaCash Registration Requirements?

New customers who want to sign up on ChezaCash and claim the registration bonus need the following:

Be a resident of Kenya and be at least 18 years old.

Have an active Kenyan phone number to receive the confirmation code during registration.

Good internet connection.

PC or mobile device.

Your ID, recent utility bill, or bank card for identity verification.

You must have at least 100 KES to qualify for the Karibu bonus.

💳 Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

Our expert tested the deposit process and discovered that it is easy to fund your account. Once your registration is complete and your account is live, you can use M-PESA to fund your account.

Although M-PESA is the only deposit method, you can deposit money into your account through your registered phone number or web deposit.

☑️ What Are the Advantages of Registering with ChezaCash?

According to our research, players can have many opportunities after creating an account. Here are some advantages of signing up on ChezaCash.

Bonuses and Promotions

ChezaCash is among the few Kenyan online betting sites with a registration bonus available for the first 3 deposits. New customers will receive up to 450% deposit match reward with fair terms and conditions attached.

Regular customers are not left out. Get a 600% boost for multi bets, double deposit Yako weekly, and get a 100% refund Ukihata game moja.

Each of these offers has its terms and conditions. However, they are fair and easy to meet.

Wide Range of Betting Market

The betting site accepts bets on a vast number of sports events. Our review of the sports betting market shows that it offers over 40 sports to bet on, offering markets for local and international competitions.

Select from popular sports, including soccer, basketball, tennis, volleyball, cricket, formula 1, table tennis, golf, etc. Esports are also available, and this operator covers multiple events like Warcraft, Arena of Valor, Esport Valorant, Rainbow Six, and more.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

The analysis we made on the live bet section shows it covers many matches or events. The optimisation setup is impressive, making betting easy.

Casino Games

Casino gaming is available as well. The operator lists titles like slots, jackpots, table games, and sports games.

You'll find popular titles here, including Wolf Gold, Gates of Olympus, Joker's Jewels, Aztec Gems, 5 Lions Megaway, and more. Our experts played some games and found that they load fast and are available on mobile, too.

Mobile Betting

The website is compatible with mobile devices. You can register an account from start to finish on your smartphone without requiring a PC.

In addition, this operator has a native mobile app available for Android users. We tested the app and saw that it loads fast, helping players to enhance their betting experience.

Customer Support

Another crucial advantage to signing up on ChezaCash is its responsive customer support. Players who run into issues when creating an account can get assistance using the FAQ section.

Other options available include calls: +254 0709978000, +254 0799 456 300 (WhatsApp), and email (help@chezacash.com). We tested each option and discovered that the responsive time is impressive.

⚖️ Is it Legal to Register with ChezaCash?

Yes, it is legal to do the ChezaCash registration in Kenya. This operator has a license from the Betting Control and License Board of Kenya (BCLB) with license number BK0000299.

⭐ What Is Our Review of the ChezaCash Registration Process?

After completing our registration on the site, we can confirm that ChezaCash has a straightforward registration process. It is safe, especially as you'll need to use your phone number to create a new account.

Further review of the signup process on the platform shows that you'll need to verify your identity to have complete account access. This is impressive since ChezaCash uses it to protect its platform from underage betting.

We also like how the Karibu bonus for new users is available and not limited to the first deposit only. Sign up, verify your identity, and get a 450% welcome bonus up to the 3rd deposit.

You can also create an account on the mobile app, and you don't need to own a PC to place a bet. If you want to know more about the bookmaker’s features, our ChezaCash review shows them in detail.

Here are some features we like and dislike about the registration process.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons You can sign up on the mobile app The only option available to register is by phone Karibu bonus Short validity period to complete the wagering requirement for the welcome bonus Signing up takes within 2 minutes Limited deposit methods

🆚 How Does ChezaCash Registration Compare to Other Operators?

We tested the registration process of some new betting sites and compared them to ChezaCash’s. This should help you make an informed decision on which platform has a better procedure.

Dafabet, like ChezaCash, also requires a phone number to create an account. However, our research shows that Dafabet has a longer registration procedure.

BetAfriq also requires a phone number to sign up. Depending on your internet connection, you can sign up for an account within 2 minutes.

❓ FAQs of the ChezaCash Registration

In this section, we answered some of the frequently asked questions about signing up on ChezaCash.

How to register an account on the ChezaCash app?

Follow the step-by-step guide to register an account using the betting app on your smartphone:

Open the app and click on "Register." Enter your phone number and password. Please re-enter your password to confirm it. Next, type your promo code (optional). Tick the box to confirm you're over 18 and understand the terms and conditions. Click the "Send Registration Code" to get a code via SMS. Input the code on the resulting page and tap ‘Register’ to sign up.

How long does it take to open a ChezaCash account?

The analysis we made shows that you can create a new account on ChezaCash within 2 minutes.

What documents do I need to register on ChezaCash?

You only need a valid phone number to create an account. However, you'll require a scanned copy of your ID, a recent utility bill, or a debit/credit card to verify your identity.

Why can't I register on ChezaCash?

If you have an unstable internet connection, your registration request may be unsuccessful. You should confirm that your internet connection is stable before starting the process.

Another common reason is if you cannot get the code through SMS. Only use a valid phone number that can receive messages to register.