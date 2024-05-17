Dafabet Registration May 2024 | How to Open an Account in Kenya?

We’ve made this guide to help you with your Dafabet registration. Our research is meant to guide you on the process.

🔍 How to Register with Dafabet?

Dafabet has a simple registration process, which should take only a few minutes. If you follow our step-by-step guide, you won't have any problem signing up:

Go to Dafabet Kenya- visit the online bookmaker’s site on your PC or mobile device. Click on the Join icon- move your cursor to the top of their homepage to locate the registration button. You'll see it just at the right-hand corner of their site along with the login button. Tap on “Login/Join” and then on the join icon below to open the registration page. Fill out the registration form- immediately you click on join, a registration form will appear on your screen. You are to complete the registration form by entering your personal information. Submit the registration form- before you can click on the submit icon you must have filled out the form. Also, Dafabet will expect you to go through their terms and conditions before signing up.

After reading it, tick the box to accept it acknowledge that you are up to 18 years old and submit the form to create your new account.

🎁 What Is the Dafabet Registration Bonus?

If you're thinking about joining Dafabet, remember they offer a bonus. You get up to KES 1000 with their 100% welcome bonus when you deposit at least KES 1000.

Also, note that you must be 18 years old and living in Kenya to be eligible for this offer. After your bonus is credited, it must be used on sports bets with odds of 2.50 or more.

In addition, the bonus expires in seven days if you don't use it. You'll need to play through the total (Bonus + Deposit) amount ten times to withdraw.

🛡️ How to Verify the Dafabet Account?

Once you sign up, you must prove yourself with Dafabet. Their verification process is a quick and necessary step that takes just a few minutes.

You do this by sharing personal info that confirms your identity and home address.

Follow these steps to verify your account:

Provide Your Identity Documents: Begin by confirming your identity. You’ll need to show them an ID card, Driver’s Licence or Passport. Proof of address: Next, confirm your current address by uploading a Bank Statement, Utility Bill, or Local Authority Tax Bill.

You can send these documents to the betting site through your account profile. Also, it can be done with the help of customer support.

If your signing-up details are accurate, the process will be straightforward.

After submission, wait for Dafabet to review and verify your betting account. The whole process down to approval could typically take 24 hours to 5 business days.

✅ What Are the Dafabet Registration Requirements?

To access this bookmaker's betting site, register for a new Dafabet account. After joining, you can gain entry to diverse sports events and unlock various bonuses and features.

However, before signing up, it's crucial to review their general terms and conditions carefully:

To become a Dafabet Kenya member, you must be 18 years or older. Only one account per person is permitted by the bookmaker. When creating your account, ensure you provide accurate and valid information. Verify your account to confirm both your identity and current address. Only people who reside in Kenya can sign up. You can’t join if you’re excluded from gambling activities.

💳 Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

The bookmaker simplifies their deposit process by offering a range of convenient options. To make a deposit, you can use your local bank account.

Also, you can deposit with your online banking seamlessly.

The site accepts Bitcoin payments, an excellent choice for people wanting privacy. Kenyans can also deposit with their prepaid cards and debit cards.

You can deposit at Dafabet with electronic wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and EcoPayz. The betting site offers not only multiple preferences but also seamless and secure deposit methods.

☑️ What Are the Advantages of Registering with Dafabet?

Dafabet is widespread in Kenya because it has excellent betting features. If you want to know more about it, let's talk about why you should sign up with them:

Mobile Betting

The betting site is easily accessible on mobile, and players can opt for the mobile device. However, the Dafabet app is not designed for app users.

You can use it for your mobile registration and to access all their betting features. Also, the mobile version just like the desktop one ensures a fast and secure betting experience in sports or casino games.

Helpful Customer Support

Dafabet offers various ways to assist players, including live chat, email, phone support, and social media. The FAQ section is also there, which provides multiple options to resolve issues.

You can reach their customer support easily via their live chat. They'll answer your questions politely, offering you real-time solutions.

Live Betting and Streaming

Dafabet provides a reliable platform where you can place live bets. They have a dedicated section on the site for live betting and streaming.

In addition, bettors can use stats for predictions and even stream games. So, while you place your live bets, you can watch the game simultaneously.

Wide Betting Options and Competitive Odds

The bookie features two sportsbooks – OW Sports and Dafa Sports, offering diverse betting markets. You have numerous options, whether it's boxing, football, basketball, or cricket.

Our research reveals they have betting options for over 25 different sports. Also, you can take advantage of their competitive odds and markets.

Dafabet features thousands of events, both local and international, so users won't miss any opportunity to bet on their favourite games, teams, and players.

Bonuses and Promotions

Apart from the welcome offer for new members, the bookmaker offers many other promotions. You will always see a new offer when you check the promotions section.

In addition, they offer fair terms so bettors stand a chance to win their free bets.

Easy Payment Options

Although they are an international bookmaker, Dafabet accepts Kenya’s local currency. They also provide many available payment methods to make transactions convenient.

There are hardly any delays when players request for their winnings. Most of the payment options are easily accessible to Kenyans.

⚖️ Is it Legal to Register with Dafabet?

Dafabet operates legally in Kenya, Israel, Switzerland, Spain, the Philippines, and Portugal. In these countries, they hold operating licenses.

Also, in Kenya, Dafabet is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board. As such, it is legal to register on the site if you reside in Kenya.

This sports betting platform is considered safe, and secure. The analysis we made revealed that there haven't been any complaints regarding data or fund losses.

⭐ What Is Our Review of the Dafabet Registration Process?

This betting site offers everything you need to bet online. The platform's mobile site fully replaces the desktop version for players who prefer mobile betting.

Signing up on sportsbook is easy because they have a straightforward registration process. After completing our registration on the site we were able to get the bonus.

You too can easily complete your app registration in less than five minutes. If you join Dafabet, you'll discover many sports to bet on.

Moreover, if you encounter any issues, the customer support team will guide you.

Our research has confirmed that they offer a safe and secure platform. Your data won’t be compromised since Dafabet uses SSL encryption.

We think it’s a good choice considering our experience when we tested the site.

We have done the research for this site; so here are some pros and cons we noticed in our Dafabet review:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive odds and markets No mobile money payments Functional mobile app Registration is easy and straightforward

🆚 How Does Dafabet Registration Compare to Other Operators?

We believe that Dafabet is a good site, judging from our experience. However, to be sure, we decided to compare them with other new betting sites.

ChezaCash

ChezaCash is one of the new sites you can sign up with if you’re looking for an alternative to Dafabet. They also offer a seamless registration process.

However, we prefer the user-friendly layout of Dafabet. It makes it easy to navigate to site. Also, they have more bonus offers than ChezaCash and their terms are quite fair.

BetAfriq

Although their registration processes are similar, Dafabet has more competitive odds than BetAfriq.

The site offers higher odds on football, basketball and tennis games. Also, they cover more betting markets than BetAfriq.

❓ FAQs of the Dafabet Registration

How long does it take to open a Dafabet account?

You can create your new account within five minutes.

What documents do I need to register on Dafabet?

You need to show proof of your identity and your residence. You can upload your ID, Driver’s License or passport. Then your utility bill or bank statement to prove you’re in Kenya.

Why can’t I register on Dafabet?

If you already have an account you can’t create a new one. If not, you can contact their customer support for help with your Dafabet registration.