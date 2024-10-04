BetLion Registration Guide October 2024: How to Open an Account in Kenya?

ur experts will tell you how to register a BetLion account, claim the bonus, verify your account, meet wagering requirements, and more.

How to Register on BetLion?

Registering at BetLion isn’t difficult, but it can be daunting for those who are new to online betting. In this section, we will simplify the registration process and guide you on how to open a new account step by step.

Go to the BetLion website. Find and click the "Register” button in the upper right corner of the page. You will then be redirected to the registration page. Fill in your details, such as your Mobile Number and PIN. Read the terms and conditions carefully before confirming the agreement with them. Complete registration by clicking on the ‘Sign Up’ button. Now you can make your first deposit and start placing bets while enjoying the bonuses.

What Is the BetLion Bonus?

BetLion greets new players from Kenya with a 100% deposit match up to Ksh 25,000. In order to join the brand and get access to the BetLion bonus, a player needs to complete the simple registration process and make the minimum required deposit.

Also, remember that the bonus can be claimed once and you must be of 18 years old and above. The newbie offer should be used in playing Casino or Aviator games.

How to Verify the BetLion Account?

Once the registration steps are complete, you need to verify your account.

Even though there is no verification when registering an account, you could be asked for additional documents before making a withdrawal. These could include documents like a copy of your ID or passport.

The approval may take up to 48 hours. After your account is verified, you will receive a confirmation email.

What Are the BetLion Registration Requirements?

To successfully register and be able to withdraw from BetLion, here are a few requirements needed:

Owning a device that has a stable internet connection.

Be of legal gambling age, which is 18 years.

Be a resident of Kenya.

A player may be required to send a photograph of the front and back of their ID for verification.

Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

BetLion has done a good job providing a wide selection of payment methods, including most, if not all, of the most common ones. M-pesa and Airtel Money are the two accepted methods.

Kenyans use smartphones for their daily activities, including online betting. The good news is that BetLion allows M-PESA users to deposit and withdraw using it. M-pesa is convenient and easy to use even when on the go.

Apart from M-pesa, the betting site also allows mobile users to deposit using Airtel Money.

Like M-pesa, Airtel Money offers a secure and efficient way to manage online transactions, making it a popular choice among bettors. You will be happy to know that these deposit methods are safe, secure, and convenient.

It is also evident that BetLion allows deposits via mobile money transfer by use of Paybill number 212927 for Safaricom users and Airtel paybill number 136680 for Airtel Money users.

What Are the Advantages of Registering with BetLion?

BetLion is easily one of the best in the country. Let’s look at why Kenyans are all registering on it:

Great Mobile App and Website Design

BetLion offers a simple yet straightforward layout that keeps everything within reach. The bookie has various tabs at the top of the page with all the different sections you can move through on the betting site.

On the left of the page is a menu with different sporting markets you can bet on when you register.

The BetLion mobile app is great for you if you’d like to bet on the go. The mobile app is available for download on the BetLion website for Android devices.

Bonuses of Promotions

BetLion continually offers players bonuses in accordance with the competition in the online betting industry. The operator offers various bonuses, such as Aviator free bets, free spins giveaways, and a VIP program.

Wide Range of Sports Betting Markets

You can join BetLion and gain access to a wide range of sports betting markets. Whether you are a fan of football, basketball, cricket, tennis, or any other sport, you will find a market that suits your interests.

The betting site also provides players with access to live betting, allowing them to place their bets on ongoing matches and events.

Security and Licensing

BetLion is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya (BCLB). The operator protects data from illegal access or use through encryption and other security technologies.

Live Betting

If you love live betting, you will appreciate the BetLion app and website. It offers accurate, fast, and exciting in-play betting.

When doing our research, we noticed a long list of eye-catching live betting markets.

Cash Out Feature

Cashout is a vital feature for bettors these days, so bookies must integrate it into their mobile betting apps. BetLion has done this well, letting players instantly cash out their bets using any device they like.

Is it Legal to Register with BetLion?

BetLion is a licensed betting company regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya (BCLB). The platform is transparent to ensure that users feel more secure.

What Is Our Review of the BetLion Registration Process?

Punters who create their accounts with BetLion will experience a user-friendly site. While we would like a more dedicated bonus for punters and payment methods, however, it remains a good platform overall.

Our BetLion review team noticed that the registration process is seamless. After completing our registration on the site, which took us only two minutes, we were able to start placing bets immediately.

With its competitive odds, user-friendly interface, and great features, it’s no wonder why BetLion has become one of the most loved online sports betting platforms in Kenya.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Many promotions for Kenyan players Missing some payment methods Easy payment and withdrawals The platform needs to add more offers Incredible selection of betting market

How Does BetLion Registration Compare to Other Operators?

Here, we compared BetLion with other betting sites in Kenya and highlighted their registration process and bonuses.

BetLion Vs Dafabet

You may think that BetLion and Dafabet look very similar, but they’re different betting sites, and each offers a different betting experience, especially when it comes to promotions.

However, to register on either site will take you less than 3 minutes. Dafabet welcomes new players with a Karibu bonus of up to 1000 KES.

BetLion Vs BetAfriq

Both sportsbooks offer similar betting packages, with BetLion being more accessible and BetAfriq more reputable; therefore, we can say the two sites are great for Kenyan punters.

Registering on these new betting sites in Kenya is easy, with BetAfriq offering a welcome bonus to new casino customers.

BetLion Registration FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions related to BetLion registration:

How to register an account on the BetLion app?

You can easily complete the registration on the betting app or desktop. To register visit the BetLion website and click on the “Register” button then follow the prompt. The process is fast and straightforward.

How long does it take to open a BetLion account?

The BetLion registration process can be completed within 3 minutes, and you have the opportunity to deposit and place bets right away.

What documents do I need to register on BetLion?

The required documents include a photo of an identity document, passport, or any other document confirming your current address of residence. You will also need a valid mobile number.

Why can’t I register on BetLion?

BetLion registration problems may occur due to poor internet connection, multi-account limitations, or the webpage is under maintenance­.