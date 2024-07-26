Articles by Peter Pele
I'm Peter, a dedicated writer specialising in sports and iGaming content with a focus on SEO, active in this field since 2015.
As a passionate Arsenal supporter from Abuja, Nigeria, my enthusiasm for sports extends beyond just watching football; I'm also deeply involved in reading about various sports and designing websites using WordPress.
With a robust background in writing, I've covered a wide range of topics in the sports and iGaming sectors, including football, basketball, mixed martial arts, baseball, boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB, golf, cricket, along with various aspects of betting and iGaming like slots, poker, and more.
My journey began as a hobby and has since evolved into a professional pursuit.
Proficient in sports and iGaming writing
Skilled in SEO implementation
Competent in content marketing and research
Master of Science in Sport Management from the University of Portsmouth
Worked as a sports writer from 2021 to 2023
Ongoing freelance career in sports and iGaming writing since 2016
Fluent in both English and Nigerian English dialects
Favourite sports include football (soccer), basketball, American football, and tennis
Avid fan of Arsenal and the LA Lakers