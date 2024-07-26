Peter Pele Goal betting author

Peter Pele

I'm Peter, a dedicated writer specialising in sports and iGaming content with a focus on SEO, active in this field since 2015. 

As a passionate Arsenal supporter from Abuja, Nigeria, my enthusiasm for sports extends beyond just watching football; I'm also deeply involved in reading about various sports and designing websites using WordPress.

Professional Background

With a robust background in writing, I've covered a wide range of topics in the sports and iGaming sectors, including football, basketball, mixed martial arts, baseball, boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB, golf, cricket, along with various aspects of betting and iGaming like slots, poker, and more. 

My journey began as a hobby and has since evolved into a professional pursuit.

Skills and Expertise

  • Proficient in sports and iGaming writing

  • Skilled in SEO implementation

  • Competent in content marketing and research

Academic Credentials

  • Master of Science in Sport Management from the University of Portsmouth

Professional Experience

  • Worked as a sports writer from 2021 to 2023

  • Ongoing freelance career in sports and iGaming writing since 2016

Languages

  • Fluent in both English and Nigerian English dialects

Personal Interests

  • Favourite sports include football (soccer), basketball, American football, and tennis

  • Avid fan of Arsenal and the LA Lakers

Articles by Peter Pele