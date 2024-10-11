Dafabet Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on Dafabet?

On this page, our experts have analysed all payment methods to help you know how to deposit money into your Dafabet account in Kenya.

How to Deposit on Dafabet?

After creating your account, it is now time to fund it. There are various payment options that you can use to make payments.

You probably must be familiar with one of the methods available because they are all famous in Kenya.

M-PESA is a very common payment method offered by Dafabet. You can either deposit using the Dafabet online on the website or use the Paybill.

We tested each payment method and found it simple and easy to deposit. Here are the steps to follow:

How to Deposit on Dafabet Account Using M-PESA

The easiest payment method to deposit at Dafabet is the M-PESA, which many players like to use. Here are the steps to fund your account using M-PESA via the website.

Go to the Dafabet website and log in. If you don't have an account, you can complete a simple registration process and make your first deposit. Select the cashier, then deposit; the button is at the top right corner. Enter your phone number and the amount you wish to deposit, then click 'Deposit.' You will receive a confirmation pop-up on your phone. Enter the M-PESA pin, A confirmation message will be sent by M-PESA confirming your payment.

How to Deposit Using the M-PESA Paybill

The operator allows customers to deposit their accounts instantly using M-PESA Paybill number 290067. To deposit using a paybill, follow the following steps:

On your mobile phone, go to M-PESA Menu, then select 'Lipa na M-PESA.' Choose 'Paybill'; Enter business number "290067". Then tap account Number and enter DAFABET, then OK. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and tap OK. Note that the maximum amount accepted is 10,000 KES. Finally, enter your M-PESA PIN to confirm and press OK. You will get a confirmation message from Dafabet and M-PESA. Your account balance will be increased immediately. Now, place your sports bets and wait.

Deposit Using Airtel Money

Like M-PESA, depositing funds into your account using paybill is straightforward. You only need the paybill number, and then you can make your deposit. Below is the procedure for depositing money to your account using Airtel Money:

On your mobile phone, find the Airtel Money menu. Select "make payments". Choose pay bill. Enter 'DAFABET' as the Business Number. On the account number slot, write 'DAFABET' again. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and tap OK. Enter your Airtel Money PIN and press OK. In the reference field, enter DAFABET. A confirmation SMS will be sent to your phone number. The amount will be reflected in your account balance instantly.

What Are the Dafabet Deposit Methods?

The betting site offers players some of the most famous options to make deposits, including M-PESA and Airtel Money. Remember that mobile payment is the most used in almost every business.

That is why Dafabet has integrated them into their payment system. Whichever method you use, you will get a welcome bonus if you are new to the platform.

M-PESA

M-Pesa is a money transfer and payment service on your mobile phone. Since many Kenyans use mobile money transfers, the betting site lets its players use M-PESA as the primary withdrawal and deposit method.

M-PESA users can enjoy the safety and convenience of fast transactions. With M-PESA, you are assured that your account is safe and your data is encrypted with the highest security standards.

Moreover, you will not be charged to deposit at Dafabet if you use M-PESA.

Airtel Money

Being Kenya's second largest mobile money transfer after M-PESA, Airtel Money has helped punters place bets quickly and conveniently.

From the analysis we made we found that Airtel Money is an excellent option if you don't want to use M-Pesa, as it offers similar services, including security and convenience.

So, if you're looking for a secure and convenient way to fund your account, think about Airtel Money.

Payment methods Pros Cons M-PESA No need to have a bank account Low maximum limit Airtel Money You don't have to be connected to the internet to fund You must first register your line at the Airtel shop

What Is the Dafabet Paybill Number?

Dafabet has 2 Paybill numbers, one for Safaricom and another for Airtel.

The Airtel Paybill number is DAFABET, while Safaricom Paybill Number is 290067. The paybill will give you a fast and easy way to deposit to gain access to sports betting.

What Are the Dafabet Deposit Features?

After deep analysis, our review team highlighted key features, including minimum and maximum deposit, processing time, and fees.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Time Fees M-PESA 0.01 KES 10,000 KES Instant No fees Airtel Money 0.01 KES 10,000 KES instant No fees

FAQ

We have provided answers to many punters' questions concerning depositing in the platform. Check the answers:

Is it safe to deposit money on Dafabet?

Of course, depositing money in Dafabet is safe. The operator allows two famous and secure payment options, M-PESA and Airtel Money.

We have done the research and we realise that the bookmaker operates legally in Kenya and is licensed by Kenya's Betting Control and Licensing Board. Thus, you can be sure that your money is in safe hands.

Can I deposit funds into my Dafabet account using a currency other than the Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

Yes, you can change currency. However, it is not good at all to use other currencies since it will affect the conversion rates.

Be sure of your currency of choice before selecting your primary payment method.

What are the deposit limits on Dafabet?

Dafabet has set limits that you need to be aware of. The minimum deposit that one has to make is 0.01, and the maximum limit is 10,000.

Why is my deposit not reflected in the Dafabet account?

There can be several reasons why your deposit is not reflected in your account. Although deposits are processed instantly, they will take longer for a few reasons. The common problem is usually a technical problem on Dafabet's side.

What to do if my deposit is not reflected in the Dafabet account?

You can wait for a moment for the problem to be resolved.

If the money still is not reflected, contact customer care. They are available 24/7 and can help you complete your request.