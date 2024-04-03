Euro 2024 Betting Guide for Kenyan Players

Our expert football tipsters will have you covered on the Euro 2024 Betting Guide.

Find how to bet on the Euro, which will run from the 14th of June to the 14th of July 2024 in Germany.

Best Odds in Kenya for Euro 2024 Betting

Betting sites offer almost similar odds, but differences do exist from one site to another. The mentioned sites are offering high Euro 2024 betting odds across all of their markets.

What Are the Euro 2024 Predictions?

England, alongside France, are the Euro 2024 winner favourites. England's near-miss in the 2020 tournament means they still have the ability to win.

From the analysis we made, we found that England has some of the best-attacking players, the likes of Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Cole Palmer. In addition, they have some creative players like Bukayo Saka.

Therefore, our prediction remains on England to win the Euro 2024 tournament.

Euro 2024 Betting Tips

With England expected to do better, Kane should have many opportunities to score goals.

Our Euro 2024 betting tips are for England to win their group and probably the finals. Also, we expect Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot award.

Types of Bets

Find how to bet on the Euro tournament using popular betting types:

Moneyline

Moneyline means wagering on who will win the event outright. You can get more if you bet on the underdog than you would on the favourite.

Over/Under (Totals)

Total points/goals bet are the most popular sports bet among Kenyan bettors. These bets are referred to as an over/under bet because you will be able to bet on the total scores to go over or under.

Point Spread

Point spread allows you to forecast whether a team is going to win or lose within a specified margin of goals or points. You predict the number of goals or points that you think a team will win by.

Where to Bet on Euro 2024 in Kenya?

Kenyan punters are faced with a massive choice of betting sites for Euro 2024 predictions. With that in mind, we narrowed the list to four best betting sites.

Operator Bonus Promo Code 1xBet 200% bonus on your first deposit up to 26,000 KES GOALKE BC.Game Great bonus for every deposit up to 360% GOALBC MozzartBet Get KSH 200,000,000 Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot NO CODE NEEDED BetAFriq 100% bonus Up to 22,000 KES NO CODE NEEDED

Our Recommendation for the Euro 2024

If you are looking for the best betting site with great options, where you can bet on Euro 2024, then we recommend the following bookmakers for Euro 2024 betting:

1xBet

Whether you are interested in Euro 2024 match outcomes, player performances, or top scorers, 1xBet ensures a comprehensive coverage of betting options.

Quick Facts About 1xBet:

Here are some quick facts about 1xBet:

Year Started in Kenya: 2016

License: Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya

Deposit Methods: Bank Card, Mpesa, E-Voucher, Prepaid Cards, Bank Payment, E-Wallet.

Mobile App: Yes

Support: Telephone, Email, WhatsApp.

Welcome Bonus:

1xBet offers new players a 200% deposit bonus up to 26,0000 KES. This bonus can be activated when creating an account.

Top Football Features:

1xBet offers some of the best features including a bonus system, live betting and live streaming, reliable deposit and withdrawal methods, cash out feature, customer service, and more.

Euro 2024:

1xBet offers some of the most comprehensive betting markets in the industry. These include: both teams to score, team to win the match, Handicap, over/under goals, correct score, half-time / full time, Euro 2024 top scorers, player of the match, and more.

BC.GAME

BC.Game is another top site for Euro 2024 betting. All Euro matches are covered, and hundreds of betting markets are attached to each game.

Quick Facts:

Here are some quick facts about BC.GAME:

Year Started : 2017

2017 License: Curacao Gambling Authority

Curacao Gambling Authority Deposit Methods: Cryptocurency, E-wallet, Mobile payments, Bank transfer.

Mobile App : Yes

Yes Support: Live chat and Email.

Welcome Bonus:

New players, once they have registered their BC.Game account, can proceed with making a first deposit , and get up to 360% match bonus.

Top Football Features:

BC.Game is offering a range of excellent features such as live score and cash out. Also, on this site you will be able to live stream Euro 2024 matches, allowing Kenyans to watch their favourite teams and players in real-time.

Euro 2024:

BC.Game features a variety of Euro tournament bets, including outright Euro winner, team to progress, group betting, player of the tournament, top scorer bets, and more.

MozzartBet

MozzartBet is a convenient site for betting on Euro 2024 that offers Kenyan punters high-quality odds and a variety of betting options.

Quick Facts About MozzartBet:

Here are some quick facts about MozzartBet:

Year Started in Kenya : 2018

2018 License: Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya

Deposit Methods: M-PESA and MozzartBet Betting Shop

Mobile App: Yes

Support: Telephone, Live Chat, and Email

Welcome Bonus:

After registering an account at MozzartBet you can bet on Super Grand Jackpot to win 200,000,000 KSH. Players who correctly predict 20 matches can win up to 200 Million Kenyan Shillings.

Top Football Features:

MozzartBet offers an uncomplicated place for betting, catering to punters of all kinds. Their convenient payment options, live betting and a variety of betting options offer a welcoming platform for Kenyan punters to enjoy Euro 2024 betting.

Euro 2024:

When it comes to Euro betting, MozzartBet offers one of the largest options. They allow you to combine several options from the same game and usually offer competitive odds.

You can choose any option including the player of the match, players to be carded, top player etc.

BetAfriq

The BetAfriq football section is solid and comprehensive, covering all Euro 2024 matches.

Quick Facts About BetAfriq:

Here are some quick facts about BetAfriq:

Year Started in Kenya: 2021

2021 License: Betting Control and Licensing Board Kenya

Betting Control and Licensing Board Kenya Deposit Methods : Mpesa, AsroPayCard, Flutterwave

Mpesa, AsroPayCard, Flutterwave Mobile App: Yes

Support: Live chat, Phone and WhatsApp.

Welcome Bonus:

BetAfriq has a welcome offer of 100% of the first deposit for new customers. This bonus is only for the sports part only and is up to a maximum of 22,000 KES.

Top Football Features:

During this Euro 2024, BetAfriq is offering extensive markets, bonuses and competitive offers for Euro 2024.

Our research also found that the site offers various classic and modern betting options, including live betting and cashout features. And you can also bet on your mobile phone on the go.

Euro 2024:

BetAfriq is allowing Kenyans to bet on Euro 2024 with competitive odds. Every day certain odds for live or upcoming sports events are chosen to be higher.

Players who bet on these games should research their odds beforehand because no winnings are guaranteed.

Top Bonuses in Kenya for Euro 2024

Regardless of when you want to join a new betting site, you will be presented with an opportunity to claim an offer or a bonus.

Enhanced Odds

This is one of the best offers for Euro 2024 that has become very popular with many bookies. Bookmakers select a match with a clear favourite and allow players to win at higher odds than normal.

For example, England, to beat Serbia in Group C, currently pays 1.55. However, a bookie may decide to offer new players higher odds on England to win at 33.00.

Risk-Free Bets

A betting site gives new players a bonus bet if their first bet loses. Note that this is different from a free bet since you bet using your own funds but get your money back if your bet loses.

The bonus can be either in cash or as a free bet. Please note that no winnings are guaranteed.

Free Bets

This is another popular type of offer you'll find when betting on the Euro 2024 tournament.

Free bet features are usually for deposits, new accounts, or even placing an accumulator bet with odds over a certain amount. Some betting sites may decide to give free bets just for free.

Euro 2024 Favourites

England are the favourite, which is reflected in their Euro 2024 odds. England are currently the strongest ever, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Alexander Arnold, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and all hitting their peaks by the time the Euro 2024 starts.

The closest rivals of England are likely to be France. They finished second at the 2022 World Cup, with the best striker in the world, Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick and becoming the second-ever player to score 3 goals in the final.

Germany is the host country, and we rate them among the strongest Euro 2024 favourites. They are led by a young and experienced Coach, Julian Nagelsmann, and are also strong contenders, bearing in mind that they have home advantage.

About Euro 2024

Euro, also known as European Football Championship, is held once every four years. The tournament determines the best football nation from various members.

The tournament was held for the first time in 1960 and was initially known as the European Nations Cup. The tournament is held once every four years.

24 national teams that qualify are placed in six groups of four. The top two in each group advance to the knockout stage, in addition to the four best third-placed nations.

Then the teams that win in the round of sixteen, advance to the quarter-finals, then the semis, and the final.

FAQ

Welcome to our FAQ section, where we’ve compiled answers to the most asked questions by our readers.

Where will Euro 2024 take place?

Euro 2024 will take place in Germany, from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Where can I livestream Euro matches in Kenya?

You can livestream Euro matches on various platforms. The 1xBet live stream service is one of the fastest around, exceeding other streaming websites.

Is betting on the Euro popular?

Betting on the Euro is the most popular in Kenya; note that the Euro is the second most popular international football tournament after the World Cup.