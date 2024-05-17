Dafabet Review Kenya | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

See our Dafabet review, which offers insights on registration, sports and betting markets, promotions, and more.

Dafabet is a licensed sports betting platform in Kenya. It is known for its extensive offering of sports games, betting markets, and fairly competitive odds.

Here are some quick facts to know about Dafabet Kenya:

The platform does not have a mobile app, and there is no casino section available.

Dafabet offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to KES 1,000 for new users.

Live betting and streaming options are available for selected games, alongside virtual sports and jackpot bets.

Payment transactions can be conducted using MPesa and Airtel Money, with both deposit and withdrawal operations supported.

Pros Cons Simple yet intuitive site design No mobile app A long list of sports games No casino section or titles Fairly competitive odds Live betting, jackpot bets, and virtuals are all available

🔍 What Is Our Review of Dafabet?

In compiling this Dafabet review, we tested the different sections and features on the website. The website design is pleasing to the eyes and easy to use on desktop and mobile browsers, but there is no mobile app.

We found that users can access a fully packed sportsbook on the platform, including football, rugby, tennis, basketball, baseball, American football, and Handball. Uncommon sports options like squash, snooker, and motorsports are also available.

Each of these sports comes with an extensive betting market and competitive odds. Live betting and live streaming are available for selected games.

Virtual sports and jackpot bets are also available. However, there is no casino section, as the platform does not offer casino titles.

🚀 How to Get Started With Dafabet?

Getting started with Dafabet is easy for both new and existing users. In this part of our review, we provided a short guide on creating an account.

How to Register on Dafabet?

Bettors looking to join the platform for the first time can do so in a few steps. However, they must be 18+ and a legal resident in Kenya.

Here are the steps involved in signing up for Dafabet:

Open the Dafabet website on your mobile or desktop browser. Click “JOIN Now.” Fill out the registration form. Accept the terms and conditions, and confirm you are of legal age. Click “Submit.”

How to Login to Dafabet?

Here is how you can sign in to your new account after you are done with the Dafabet registration:

Open the Dafabet website. Provide your mobile number and password on the homepage. If you are using a mobile, click “Login” to access the login page. Click “Login” after providing your login details to access your Dafabet account.

🎁 What Bonuses Are Available on Dafabet?

Bonuses and promotions are widely used when assessing a betting platform. That is why our expert reviewers have researched the offers available to users on the betting site.

Dafabet Welcome Bonus

Every new user gets a chance to claim the welcome bonus. From our experience, the platform offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to KES 1,000.

For instance, if a user’s first deposit is KES 500, they get a bonus of KES 500. The minimum deposit required for qualification is KES 100, but players can only claim a maximum of KES 1,000.

Qualification for this offer does not require a Dafabet promo code. Once a new user successfully creates and funds their Dafabet account, they automatically get the bonus.

Also, the player must play the entire deposit and bonus amount on any sports market 10x before withdrawal.

Such sports market must have a cumulative odds of 2.50 or higher. Note that the bonus remains valid for seven days from the day it is credited.

Other Dafabet Bonuses

The betting site also has other promotions targeted at existing users.

The Weekly Cashback bonus is one of them. It offers bettors a 50% weekly cashback of up to KES 5,000 on their accumulator bets.

Another promotion on the platform is the 6-Fold+ ACCA Insurance. This offer repays 100% of your stake up to KES 500 on an accumulator bet with 6 or more selections if only one of the bets fails.

Dafabet also offers jackpot bonuses to bettors who correctly predict the outcomes of the jackpot bets. These include the half-time/full-time jackpot, daily jackpot, and La Liga jackpot.

⚖️ Is Dafabet Legal in Kenya?

Kenyan bettors looking to join the platform can do so without worries. The betting website is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.

🥇 What Betting Options Are Available on Dafabet?

This section of our review discusses some of the available betting options the sportsbook offers:

Sports Betting

The betting site offers a wide range of sports for punters to bet on, including football, volleyball, rugby, basketball, and tennis.

Sports like American football, darts, beach soccer, and kabaddi are also available, with several events and markets to bet on.

Casino Betting

Dafabet may not be the betting platform for you if you want to play casino games. The website currently offers no casino games or titles.

We will update this page if casino games become available on the website in the future.

Live Betting

Live betting is available on Dafabet. Bettors can make predictions on ongoing events for many sports games on the website.

The sportsbook has a dedicated “Live” tab on its homepage for players to access live betting easily. These games may also be available for live streaming in some cases.

Aviator Betting

Despite the increasing popularity of the Aviator game, the bookmaker does not offer Aviator betting at the moment. Bettors who want to play the game will have to consider other sportsbooks.

Jackpot Betting

Jackpot betting is available on Dafabet. The platform allows players to play three types of football jackpots, including the half-time/full-time jackpot, daily jackpot, and La Liga jackpot.

Virtual Betting

Bettors can play only virtual football betting. There is a free-play mode to help new players get used to the system before betting with real money.

The betting options available here are similar to those for real events. Players can predict winners, goals, scores, results, cards, and penalties for virtual football events.

📝 What Are the Reasons to Choose Dafabet?

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about any betting platform. In the case of Dafabet, we have listed the reasons to consider it as your chosen Kenyan sportsbook.

Easy-to-Use Website

The betting site has a simple layout and design, and the features are well laid out, making them easy to see. Since there is no Dafabet app or app registration, players can access the betting site using a desktop or mobile browser.

Great Sports Selection

Bettors can rest assured that they will find most of their favourite sports betting options on Dafabet. The platform offers over 25 sports, each containing many events to bet on, so bettors never run out of options.

Vast Betting Markets

Dafabet offers its users access to diverse betting markets. For instance, football bettors can bet on markets like match results, total goals, correct scores, and handicaps.

Total runs, top bowlers, and other markets are available for cricket events. Top basketball markets include point spread, total points, and more.

Competitive Odds

The payout potential of any bettor depends on how high the odds are. Dafabet is known to offer reasonably competitive odds across its sportsbook, improving potential payouts for the bettors.

Promotions and Offers

New and existing users on this betting site can expect decent bonuses and free bets. The welcome bonus for new users is worth KSH 1,000 and requires no promo code.

Other promotions include jackpot bonuses, weekly 50% cashback, and accumulator bet insurance, all targeted at new and existing players.

📱 Does Dafabet Offer a Mobile App?

There is no Dafabet app for mobile devices currently, and app registration is unavailable. Players can only access the platform by visiting the website on their browsers.

🌟 How to Place a Bet on Dafabet?

Placing a bet successfully is the most crucial aspect of any betting experience. After completing our registration on the site, we assessed the process of placing a bet with a Dafabet account.

Here are the steps to place bets on Dafabet:

Visit the website and log into your account. After logging in, select the sports event you wish to bet on from the available list. Select the odds you wish to bet on from the available betting markets. This automatically adds your selection to the bet slip. Open the bet slip to review your chosen events and their predicted outcomes. Finally, input your stake amount and click “Place Bet” to confirm.

With the steps above, you can correctly place your bet. You can monitor your open bets under the “My Bets” tab.

💳 What Payment Methods Are Available on Dafabet?

We have also discussed the available payment methods. This ensures you can safely fund your account and withdraw your winnings.

Our research showed that just two deposit methods are available which are MPesa and Airtel Money. Therefore, a bettor can initiate their Dafabet deposit using these methods.

Punters can also initiate their withdrawal using M-PESA or Airtel Money. Considering these are mobile money wallets, transactions are quicker, easier, and with minimal fees.

The table below summarises the deposit and withdrawal limits of both methods:

Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal M-PESA KSH10 KSH70,000 KSH10 KSH70,000 Airtel Money KSH10 KSH70,000 KSH10 KSH70,000

📞 How to Contact Dafabet?

Dafabet is reachable via a wide range of customer support options. You can contact support using live chat and phone numbers.

Customers can call designated phone numbers to speak directly with support agents in real-time.

Alternatively, users can email the customer support team stating their issues. The designated emails for this purpose are provided on the “Contact Us” page of the website.

You could also reach out using social media platforms such as Facebook and X (Twitter).

🆚 How Does Dafabet Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

In this review, our experts also compared Dafabet’s offer to those of other best betting sites in Kenya.

Dafabet vs BetAfriq

Both Dafabet’s and BetAfriq’s welcome bonuses are worth KES1,000. However, no minimum deposit is required to get the BetAfriq bonus, unlike Dafabet, where you need at least KES 100.

Promo codes are not needed in either case. The wagering requirements for the BetAfriq bonus are also more stringent; the bonus must be used within 72 hours.

Dafabet vs MozzartBet

MozzartBet’s super grand jackpot offers up to KSH 200,000,000 in bonus. The stake required to qualify is just KSH 50.

It is more valuable than Dafabet’s 100% welcome bonus capped at KES1,000. However, the chances of winning are slimmer for a jackpot.

Dafabet vs ChezaCash

ChezaCash offers its new users a 450% welcome bonus spread across the first three deposits. The minimum deposit required to qualify is KES 100.

This offer provides more value than Dafabet’s 100% first deposit bonus capped at KES 1,000. However, new players must use the ChezaCash promo code to qualify.

⭐ What Is Our Final Opinion on Dafabet?

Our Dafabet review has established the platform as a reputable sportsbook for bettors. The site is well-built with several modern features and offers excellent sports betting markets that will easily meet the needs of most bettors.

Deposits and withdrawals are seamless. This ensures players can easily transact on the platform. The welcome bonus for new players is decent enough, and other free bets are designed for existing users.

Despite these strong points, there is still much room for improvement. For instance, the bookmaker has no casino section, which could discourage punters who prefer to play casino games.

The unavailability of a mobile app could also be a drawback for players who want to bet whenever and wherever. We believe features like aviator and more payment options could improve the platform.

❓ Dafabet Review Kenya FAQs

To round up this review, we have answered some of the frequently asked questions about the platform.

What is Dafabet Kenya?

This is a registered online betting platform offering sports betting, virtual sports, and jackpot betting in the country. It is open to bettors who are 18+ and reside in Kenya.

Is Dafabet a trustworthy operator?

Yes, it is a trustworthy operator. It is duly licensed by the relevant gaming authorities in the country.

What sports are available on Dafabet?

Kenyan players can bet on over 25 different sports. These include football, cricket, rugby, tennis, basketball, Formula 1, ice hockey, and volleyball.

Is Dafabet mobile-friendly?

Yes, the website runs smoothly on both mobile and desktop browsers. However, a mobile app has yet to be made available.