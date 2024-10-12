Dafabet Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from Dafabet?

Learn more about the various Dafabet withdrawal methods, how they work, and their respective features.

How to Withdraw Money from Dafabet?

Withdrawal is an integral part of any betting experience, and players want to be able to access their winnings without restrictions. That is why sportsbooks with multiple reliable methods are popular among bettors.

After completing our registration on the site, we tested the withdrawal process extensively. The process is simple, ensuring withdrawals can be completed in a few clicks.

The platform allows users to choose from two payment methods: M-PESA and Airtel Money.

Depending on the preferred method, the steps in withdrawing money can differ slightly after betting on games. We have provided detailed step-by-step instructions for each available method below:

Withdrawal via M-PESA

M-PESA is one of the two withdrawal methods on Dafabet. Follow the steps below to withdraw your welcome bonus money or winnings via M-PESA:

Open the Dafabet site on your mobile or desktop browser. Once the homepage loads, input your mobile number and password to sign in. After signing in to your account, click “Cashier” at the top right corner of the page. Choose “Withdraw” on the page that loads next. Input the amount you wish to withdraw and click “Withdraw.” Wait for confirmation.

Lastly, you will receive an SMS from M-PESA on the registered mobile number confirming the transaction. This confirmation signals the completion of the withdrawal from your account using M-PESA.

Withdrawal via Airtel Money

The other method available to Dafabet users is Airtel Money. The steps below will guide your withdrawal process using the folowing method:

Load the Dafabet site on your mobile/desktop browser. Input your mobile number and password to log in. Once you have signed in, click "Cashier" at the top right corner of the page. Click “Withdraw” on the resulting page. Next, type in the amount and click “Withdraw”. Wait for a confirmation message from Dafabet.

Airtel will also send you a message that confirms the transaction, concluding the withdrawal process. You must’ve used an Airtel number during registration to use this method.

What Are the Dafabet Withdrawal Methods?

As previously mentioned, there are two withdrawal methods for bettors. We have analysed each of these methods below:

M-PESA

M-PESA is a popular payment provider in Kenya. The mobile money service ensures customers receive and send money using only their phone numbers.

It is also well-known for its simplicity and quick transaction time.

Our research showed that a player can easily link their M-PESA account to their account. Once this is successful, they can initiate withdrawals and have their sports winnings in their M-PESA accounts.

Airtel Money

Airtel Money is a mobile banking service in Kenya. It allows users to deposit and withdraw money from a mobile wallet using only phone numbers.

Although less common than M-PESA, Airtel Money is a withdrawal method on some Kenyan betting websites. One of these websites is Dafabet.

From our experience, we found Airtel Money to be fast and seamless. Transactions are easy to initiate and complete.

There is no need for cards or bank accounts; all required is the Paybill number to withdraw. The table below compares the advantages and drawbacks of using these two payment methods:

Payment Methods Pros Cons M-PESA Simple and easy to use Transaction fees may be slightly higher Airtel Money Lower transaction fees Less popular than M-PESA

What Are the Dafabet Withdrawal Features?

Next, let’s look at some of the features of the withdrawal process. These will include the transaction processing time, withdrawal limits for each method, and chargeable fees.

For both M-PESA and Airtel Money methods, withdrawals are completed within 24 hours of initiation. The minimum and maximum withdrawal limits for both methods are KSH 10 and KSH 70,000, respectively.

Regarding withdrawal fees, the exact charges vary, depending on the amount withdrawn and the method used. We have summarized the above information in the table below:

Withdrawal Method Transaction Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Withdrawal Fee M-PESA Within 24 hours KSH 10 KSH 70,000 Depends on the withdrawn amount Airtel Money Within 24 hours KSH 10 KSH 70,000 Depends on the withdrawn amount

What is Our Review of the Dafabet Withdrawal?

From our Dafabet review, we discovered that the two payment options are easy to use.

The minimum and maximum limits are also great for both withdrawal methods. At KSH 10 minimum and KSH 70,000 maximum, bettors have more flexibility regarding how much they can withdraw.

Overall, the process was quick and safe, but we believe the betting site can add extra withdrawal methods. Doing this will give bettors more options and help them maximise their sports and jackpot winnings.

What are the Potential Issues When Withdrawing Money from Dafabet?

Bettors on the platform may face problems when withdrawing their winnings and welcome bonus money. Our experts have identified these problems and proffered practical solutions to each.

Incorrect Account Details

Dafabet users may experience problems if their M-PESA or Airtel Money account details are incorrect.

The success of any withdrawal process relies on the correctness of the user’s profile information and account details. Any mismatch may lead to incomplete or delayed withdrawals.

The solution is to check the M-PESA or Airtel Money account details provided to ensure they are correct. Then, initiate the withdrawal again.

Withdrawal Limits

Bettors need to adhere to the set limits on the bookmaker. Withdrawals may be rejected or delayed if the player is withdrawing below or above the minimum or maximum limits allowed.

Ensure the amount is within the maximum and minimum limits.

Pending Verification

The bookie may not process your withdrawals when your account has not been verified. Dafabet requires players to complete their account verification process before withdrawals.

Technical Issues

Technical issues like network errors, system maintenance, and infrastructure downtime may impair your payment processes. On the part of the bettor, withdrawal may not go through if the internet connection is weak or unstable.

Ensure your internet connection is stable and strong. Then, wait for Dafabet, M-PESA, or Airtel Money to resolve their technical issues.

If any of the problems outlined above persist after applying the recommended solutions, do not worry. All you have to do is contact customer support.

FAQ

Our experts have provided answers to some of the common questions about withdrawal on Dafabet below:

Is it safe to withdraw money from Dafabet?

Yes, they are 100% safe. All you have to do is ensure your account is verified and your account details are correct.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

As of the time of this guide, we couldn’t find a mobile app. Players can withdraw their winnings by accessing the betting site on their mobile browser until the betting app becomes available.

What are the withdrawal limits on Dafabet?

The minimum amount a user can withdraw on Dafabet is KSH 10, while the maximum is KSH 70,000.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

No, you cannot cancel the requests once initiated. This is because Dafabet processes these requests instantly after initiation. If you have any issues or questions, contact the customer support.