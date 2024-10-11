BetLion Kenya Review | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

On this page, we uncover everything in this complete BetLion review. We’ll walk you through various features every new bettor needs to know.

Before we dive deep into our review, here is a quick overview of BetLion:

The company has a valid betting licence from the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) of Kenya .

from the . It offers a large number of sports betting options.

Includes casino and live casino games.

Convenient payment methods are accepted, including M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

Pros Cons Bonuses for new and current players Complaints of slow customer support responses Huge sports collection Convenient payment methods User-friendly design and layout

🔍 What Is Our Review of BetLion?

Betlion was launched in Kenya in 2018 by Zumandu Limited and operates as an online sports betting and casino platform. You can claim welcome bonus offers and special promotions after registering and depositing at BetLion.

Apart from sports, the betting site also offers betting options on casino games. There are numerous sports you can bet on.

You will find a lot of great features that make it an excellent option: a user-friendly interface, diverse betting options and competitive odds.

Whether you're a passionate football fan or a basketball enthusiast, this online sportsbook is a platform that caters for all.

🚀 How to Get Started with BetLion?

BetLion have simplified their registration process so that it can be done in a few steps, and of course, this review will guide you on how to get started.

How to Register

Our expert noted that the BetLion registration process is quick and simple. You can be part of this betting club in just 5 easy steps. Follow the guide below to open an account on BetLion.

Click the ‘Sign In’ button on the top right corner of the homepage. Fill in the registration form with your information, such as your phone number and 4-digit PIN. Tick the check box to confirm that you have read and understood the terms and conditions. Finally, click Sign Up to complete the process. Your account is registered, and you can make your first deposit and start placing bets.

How to Login

After opening your account, the next step is to log in and start placing bets. The login process is very simple, and it involves the following steps:

Go to the BetLion website using the mobile app or desktop. On the homepage, you will find the login button at the top of the page. Click on it to open the login form. Enter your registered phone number and PIN in the appropriate fields. Finally, click the login button to access your betting account. Once you have logged in successfully, you can deposit money, place bets, and explore the various betting markets offered.

🎁 What Bonuses Are Available on BetLion Kenya?

BetLion caters to different customers with various promotional bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of popular BetLion bonus offers available to Kenyan players:

Newbie offer - Any newly registered player will have the opportunity to enjoy a 100% deposit match up to 25,000 on the popular game, Aviator.

Any newly registered player will have the opportunity to enjoy a 100% deposit match up to 25,000 on the popular game, Aviator. Aviator rain - daily free bets - Aviator lovers can claim up to 60,000 free bets every day. Once the rain activates, click “claim” when the free rain falls to get your bonus.

Aviator lovers can claim up to 60,000 free bets every day. Once the rain activates, click “claim” when the free rain falls to get your bonus. VIP program - For players looking for a little extra, BetLion has a VIP program. This system is based on the player's loyalty and history with the site and allows you access to special bonuses, cashbacks, and VIP support. ⚖️ Is BetLion Legal in Kenya?

BetLion holds a licence from the Betting Control and Licencing Board of Kenya with number 000180 issued in 2018.

The company behind the website is called Zumandu Limited. The bookmaker adheres to the conditions set by this licensing authority, increasing trust and security for players like you.

🥇 What Betting Options are Available on BetLion Kenya?

While doing this review, we went through many aspects and were impressed with its options. Here are some features that make the betting site stands out from other bookmakers in Kenya.

Sports Betting

BetLion offers a wide range of betting choices: Football, basketball, tennis, hockey, baseball, and volleyball.

Other less popular sports include cycling, baseball, floorball, snooker, and e-sports. The operator offers all the standard betting types you'd expect, like over/under, match winner, and handicap bets.

Casino Betting

BetLion is among the best bookmakers that offer a casino section for customers to explore.

You can go there to play captivating casino games like online slots, table games, and live casino games. At a glance, it can be said that the BetLion casino offers around 500 different games.

Live Betting

Once you click on the live betting, you will get a complete overview of all the live events happening at the moment. As we compiled this BetLion review, we noticed several live events in football, tennis, and basketball.

Odds update in real time, allowing you to place bets as the action unfolds. The site offers a huge number of live betting markets for every Kenyan bettor.

The live betting interface is user-friendly, with quick bet placement. You can find all the popular markets like final result, double chance, total goals, handicap, and so many others.

Aviator Betting

BetLion Aviator is very popular in Kenya thanks to its attractiveness. The concept of the Aviator game is quite simple and easy to understand for all players: Players bet on the plane that is preparing to fly.

After placing your bet, watch as a multiplier changes over time. You need to cash out at the right time before the multiplier crashes.

You can enjoy Aviator Free Bet Rains while playing this game. The free bets appear in the chat section of the game, and you need to click claim once they are dropped.

Jackpot Betting

Registered players at BetLion can participate in the bookmaker’s jackpots. The daily jackpot allows players to win 200,000 KSH for 8 correct predictions.

The participants of the jackpot can also win bonuses depending on the number of games they get correctly.

Virtual Betting

You can also play captivating games on virtual sports like virtual football. Watch the countdown on your football league to find out how soon the next round of virtual matches is coming up.

📝 What Are the Reasons to Choose BetLion Kenya?

To ensure all players enjoy the best sports betting experience, BetLion offers several exciting betting features. Our experts were impressed with the range of betting features available, which ensure all players’ bets are exciting.

Bonuses and Promotions

Once you join BetLion there are various bonuses and promotions you can enjoy. When we look at the site, we find several offers, including a welcome offer, reload, aviator free bet offers and others.

Mobile Support

For more convenient betting, the bookmaker allows you to bet on a mobile website or app. The betting app is available for mobile devices on Android. Overall, the mobile design prioritizes the user experience, making it simple for both seasoned and new bettors to find what they need.

Cash-Out Option

Cash-out is another feature on BetLion. With this feature, bettors can withdraw part of the winnings before the game ends. The Cash-out feature is useful if you want to reduce losses on active bets. Always check your bet slips to see bets that qualify for cash-out.

Secure and Popular Payment Methods

BetLion makes life easy and popular payment options available certainly do that. The bookmaker supports secure payment options which means you can select the method most convenient for you.

These methods include M-Pesa and Airtel Money. The platform ensures fast and secure deposits and withdrawals, typically processed immediately.

Variety of Sports Betting Options

Once you check out the sportsbook, you will be impressed with the vast selection of betting options.

All top sports are covered, including football, tennis, basketball, volleyball, and more. All markets are available on both the desktop and their mobile app.

📱 Does BetLion Kenya Offer a Mobile App?

BetLion has gone to greater heights by ensuring that everyone has a smooth experience. This has been facilitated by the mobile app.

The BetLion app offers an enhanced gambling experience on your phone.

You can access your account; make deposits and withdrawals, claim bonuses and place bets. The app also offers a great platform for reaching customer support if you have any questions.

The app is designed for Android users and is extremely beginner-friendly. It is super easy to download from the site, and installation can be done almost instantly.

🌟 How to Place a Bet on BetLion?

If you are interested in placing bets, it’s important to know the procedure involved. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

After logging in, find the game you want to place a bet on Select a bet by clicking on the market. You will see your chosen outcome appear on your bet slip. Enter the amount you would like to bet. Confirm your bet and wait for the result.

💳 What Payment Methods are Available on BetLion?

BetLion features M-Pesa and Airtel Money as the main payment methods for depositing that are commonly used by customers from Kenya.

Just like the deposit methods, the bookmaker allows withdrawals via M-Pesa and Airtel Money. The deposit methods are safe and secure. Our investigation shows that the BetLion withdrawal timeframe is fast compared to some online sportsbooks.

Check the list of most popular payment methods in the table down below:

Deposit Method Min. Deposit Max. Deposit Fee Process Time M-Pesa 10 KES 150,000 KES Free Instant Airtel Money 10 KES 150,000 KES Free Instant

Withdrawal Method Min. Withdrawal Max. Withdrawal Fee Process Time M-Pesa 10 KES 150,000 KES Free Within 24 hours Airtel Money 10 KES 150,000 KES Free Within 24 hours

📞 How to Contact BetLion?

If you are betting with BetLion and run into any problems, don't worry. They've got a super-friendly team ready to help you out anytime, day or night.

They are dedicated to serving their users by offering live chat, social media and email options.

The Live Chat support feature is available 24/7 and it is the best option if you want a fast response. If you want to attach anything, perhaps the best way to do it is by emailing support: helpke@betlion.com. They will respond to your email within 24 hours.

🆚 How Does BetLion Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

The idea of the comparison between BetLion and other operators is to help players find the best betting sites in Kenya.

BetLion vs MozzartBet

In general, BetLion and MozzartBet are both excellent betting sites to use. We found both sites to be very professional with great services that should suit your betting needs.

MozzartBet offers one of the biggest jackpot in Kenya; by predicting 20 games correctly you can win Ksh 200,000,000 in Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot.

BetLion vs BetAfriq

BetLion offers a wide variety of sports markets and events that can rival BetLion. Those markets feature a good deal of in-play betting opportunities.

However, if you like bonuses, BetLion does better in this category. Aviator fans can claim free spins every day at BetLion.

BetLion vs BC.Game

BC.Game has a better welcome bonus than BetLion. Even though the welcome bonus offered by BC.Game seems bigger, BetLion takes the crown for having better offers for existing users.

⭐ What Is Our Final Opinion on BetLion Kenya?

So is BetLion a good or bad betting site? It's a good one. We love the variety of this sportsbook. Of course, the sports betting section is good, they have also done great jobs with their casino and virtual sports sections.

Navigation on the platform is smooth, the pages respond quickly when you click. Betting is easy as you just click on the selected market and it is automatically added to the bet slip.

In terms of security, we can confirm it is a safe site, customer data is encrypted while casino games are produced by well-known names in the market.

For any questions, the friendly support team is there to help, with live chat being the most efficient option. Therefore, we highly recommend this betting site for Kenyan bettors.

❓ BetLion Review Kenya FAQs

In this section, we try to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about BetLion.

What is BetLion Kenya?

The BetLion Company started its operations in Kenya in 2018. It is known for offering players a secure and fun way to gamble on sports like football, basketball and tennis as well as casino games.

Is BetLion a trustworthy operator?

Yes, the operator has been licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) of Kenya. The site is highly renowned in Kenya and offers some of the most secure payment methods.

What sports are available on BetLion?

Popular online sports such as football, soccer, basketball, and horse racing are available. Top League competitions from around the world are represented. Also, you'll be able to wager on tennis, baseball, cricket, cycling, and more.

Is BetLion mobile-friendly?

BetLion mobile app provides an engaging interface and great features tailored for Android users.