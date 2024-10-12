BetLion Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on BetLion?

n this BetLion review, we help you kick off your betting journey through the BetLion deposit options on the online bookmaker.

How to Deposit on BetLion Kenya?

Before you bet on your favourite games, you must deposit money into your account. Our step-by-step guide will help you get there.

How to Deposit on BetLion Using Website or App

Go to the official BetLion website and log into your account, or use the mobile application installed on your phone. If you don't have an account, click the red “Register” button and follow the instructions to create your account. The BetLion registration process is pretty direct, requiring only your phone number and a 4-digit PIN. Click on the “Deposit” button in the top left corner of the site for a BetLion deposit. You will be redirected to a page where you can select the amount you wish to deposit or type in the amount and then click “Deposit.” You will receive an approval request (PIN prompt) on the number you provided during registration. Enter your PIN as required to confirm a deposit. Your funds will be credited to your account immediately, and you'll receive a message from your payment providers confirming the same.

If you do not receive the prompt to enter your pin or the money doesn't reflect in your account, use the live chats or email support at helpke@betlion.com.You may also experience delays if Mpesa has delays, but it's best to contact support to be sure.

How to Deposit on BetLion Using Mpesa

Mpesa users can deposit money into their BetLion accounts using the following steps.

Open your Mpesa app or Sim Toolkit and open the Mpesa App Select Lipa na Mpesa and choose Paybill. Enter the Paybill 212927 and use your registered Safaricom number as the account number. Enter the amount you want for your deposit. Enter your PIN and confirm that you're paying to BetLion by typing 1 to confirm yes on the prompt that appears. Confirm the transaction through the Mpesa message and open your account to ensure the amount reflects.

Usually, the transaction is instant, unless there are delays, in which case you should wait up to 30 minutes. However, if the amount is not reflected, contact customer support at helpke@betlion.com.

If you typed the wrong Paybill or phone number, also contact Airtel Money or Mpesa customer support to reverse the transaction.

How to Deposit on BetLion Using Airtel Money

Airtel money users can use the following steps to make a BetLion deposit.

Open the Airtel app and select Airtel Money or open the sim toolkit and launch Airtel Money. Select Make Payments and open Paybill. Select other and type in 136680 as the business name. Enter the amount you wish to deposit. Type your PIN to confirm the transaction.

Your transaction should occur instantly. If it doesn't, wait 30 minutes before contacting customer support on email at helpke@betlion.com.

If you typed the wrong pay bill or phone number, reach out to Airtel Money or Mpesa customer support to reverse the transaction.

How to Deposit on BetLion Using USSD

Players can make deposits to BetLion using USSD, as explained below.

SMS the Deposit amount to 40418 as “Deposit#Amount”. For example, “D#200”. This code is not case-sensitive. The code will prompt a Mpesa or Airtel money transaction and send the transaction message to your phone.

What Are the BetLion Deposit Methods?

BeLion offers two payment options for Kenyan players to make deposits into their accounts. You can also use these methods for BetLion withdrawal.

Mpesa

Mpesa is a ubiquitous payment method in Kenya. It's no surprise that BetLion allows players to use Mpesa Paybill to deposit funds.

This mobile money option is convenient and available across the country.

Besides offering easy transfers, Mpesa is also safe and fast. As long as a user is registered on Mpesa, they can make any transaction to any Paybill in the country, including BetLion. All you need is to remember your PIN.

Airtel Money

Airtel Money is the second most popular mobile money payment option in Kenya. While it's not as available as Mpesa, it's still a viable option to make deposits to BetLion.

As long as you're registered for Airtel Money, you can make transactions through your Airtel number.

Payment method Pros Cons Mpesa · Mobile money agents are available across the country · Fast and convenient transactions using mobile money · Users have to buy a SIM card and register their identity at a physical Safaricom customer care center Airtel Money · Easy, fast and affordable mobile money transactions · Airtel money agents are few, scattered, and hard to find · Users have to register for a sim card and Airtel Money at a physical Airtel sim card shop

What Is the BetLion Paybill Number in Kenya?

BetLion has two pay bills:

· Mpesa Paybill 212927

· Airtel Paybill 136680

What Are the BetLion Deposit Features?

In this section, we discuss the minimum and maximum deposits allowed per payment method per day, processing time, and fees.

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing time Fee Mpesa 1 KES 140,000 KES Instant No Fee (carrier charges apply) Airtel Money 1 KES Not specified Instant No Fee (carrier charges apply)

BetLion Deposit Kenya FAQ

Is It safe to deposit money on BetLion?

Based on our expert review, each transaction made on BetLion is secured through the payment method providers and website security. Furthermore, the site is managed by Zumandu Limited, a company licensed a regulated by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) in Kenya under license 000180.

Can I deposit funds into my BetLion account using a currency other than the Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

No, the operator works strictly in Kenya. When you open the site, it prompts you to register with a Kenyan number and also provides Kenyan pay bills for deposits. You cannot use any other currency on BetLion.

What are the deposit limits on BetLion?

Generally, the minimum and maximum amounts you can deposit depend on the payment method. Both Mpesa and Airtel Money allow users to transact as low as 1 KES to 500,000 KES per day, with varying transaction charges.

Why Is my deposit not reflected in the BetLion account?

If your deposit limit is not reflected in your account, there may be a delay from the payment provider. It is possible that the payment is still in processing and has not been credited to your account.

Another common reason your deposit is not reflecting is you may have entered incorrect details. This could mean the payment did not go through if the Paybill was wrong and unregistered, or you sent the payment to a different account.

What to do if my deposit is not reflected in the BetLion account?

If the money does not reflect immediately in your account, wait 30 minutes before contacting customer support. You can also close your account and restart the session on web or mobile. However, if the technical issue is beyond BetLion’s help, it’s best to wait until Mpesa or Airtel Money resumes normal services.