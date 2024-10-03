BetLion Bonuses for October 2024: Experience a Variety of Promotions

Like most established online betting sites, BetLion offers various bonuses and promotions, including free bets, VIP bonuses, free spins, and others.

What Are the BetLion Bonuses?

BetLion offers plenty of promotions and rewards to its customers. Below are some of the bonuses offered on this betting site:

BetLion Bonuses Bonus Details Aviator Rain Ksh 60,000 free bet giveaway every week 50K Free Spins Giveaway 50,000 free spins each day Newbie Offer Get a 100% deposit match up to Ksh 25,000 VIP Club Join the VIP club and enjoy exclusive rewards, special deals, special offers, and dedicated services First Flight Free Claim your free first flight every day from 11 am EAT Claim the Bonus CLICK HERE

How to Claim the BetLion Bonus?

Claiming bonuses at BetLion is very simple. While most bookmakers need you to activate the bonuses by entering the promo code during registration, BetLion does not. The following are the simple steps to follow:

Visit the BetLion website on any device. Click the 'Register' button at the top right corner. Fill in your details on the registration page, including your mobile number and PIN. Finally, click Sign Up to finish registration. Once your account is created successfully, make your first deposit. New customers will be awarded a 100% deposit match up to Ksh 25,000.

What Are the BetLion Bonuses Terms and Conditions?

Continue reading to learn more about each BetLion bonus term, as well as how to use these Bonuses.

Newbie Offer

BetLion is welcoming new customers with a 100% deposit match up to Ksh 25,000. Simply register and make your first deposit.

Note that the bonus should be used in playing Casino or Aviator spins. Withdrawal of winnings is possible only after fulfilling all the requirements.

Aviator Rain

Aviator Rain offers access to a share of free bets amounting to Ksh 60,000 weekly. Simply wait for the free rain to activate and be the first to hit “CLAIM” to get the bonus.

After every 24 hours, you can claim up to 40 Aviator Rain free bets. Each raindrop has 100 free bets, one given per player. But remember that the claimed free bets will expire after 10 minutes.

Aviator rain BetLion

50K Free Spins Giveaway

Every day BetLion is giving up to 50,000 free spins to players. Play your favorite slot games and stand a chance of winning free spins every day. You only need to log in and play the casino games before the free spins are awarded.

The free spins will be awarded for specific games determined by BetLion. Also, remember that the free spins will expire after 24 hours.

VIP Club

Be one of the VIP players at BetLion by simply being consistent, a loyal player, and a consistent staker, and enjoy the exclusive benefits and services for VIPs. Our research shows that there are many benefits of being part of the BetLion VIP club, including:

Weekly bonus.

Weekly cashback of up to 10% for your loss.

Personalized communications with a VIP manager.

VIP welcome offer.

Higher limits on your Bets.

First Flight Free

Place at least 5 bets on Aviator and participate in the weekly promotion. Get the first free flight up to Ksh10 daily.

To get the bonus, you must have made any of the following activities within the past 7 days:

Registered your account on the site.

Made your first-ever deposit.

Made at least 5 bets on Aviator.

What Are the Reasons to Choose BetLion?

BetLion is one of the most preferred options when it comes to sports betting.

Unlike other operators, it primarily focuses on the customers’ needs. Here are the main reasons why most bettors in Kenya prefer to bet with BetLion.

Bonuses and Promotions

At BetLion, players can enjoy various offers such as newbie offers, Aviator free bets and free spins. They also have a Rewards Club that awards bettors with free spins, cash back, and more based on how often they play and how much they wager.

Easy Withdrawals and Deposits

Another main benefit of betting at BetLion is that users can make instant withdrawals and deposits, especially for Mpesa users. If you want to deposit with an M-Pesa, you will only need to enter your phone numbers.

Betting Markets

Kenyan betting sites are famous for their huge variety of betting markets, and BetLion is no exception.

In football leagues, for example, you can expect to find various betting markets per match to choose from. BetLion football coverage offers a variety of betting options such as Match Winner, Yellow Cards, Over/Under Goals, Both Teams To Score, and many more.

BetLion Mobile App and Website

The BetLion mobile app is one of the best in the industry.

The app is very responsive, assures a pleasant user interface, and covers a lot of features. You are going to enjoy an exciting mobile betting experience when you use the betting app.

On the other hand, the website features a straightforward layout with all available markets listed on the left and detailed.

Cash Out

The operator offers a cash-out option for both live betting and pre-match, either in full or partially. Now, you control your bets with the option of ending it at any time you want before the event finishes.

Live Betting Option

For live betting on football, BetLion offers punters a wide range of in-play betting markets, and the odds are updated in real time.

Legality and Security

BetLion is a licensed online betting site that operates legally and offers a secure gambling environment for bettors. The bookie uses strict security measures, such as encryption technology, and regular security audits are done to protect users’ private information.

The company ensures the safety of the bettors for using the platform, but you also must follow the BetLion rules.

Best Customer Care

In case you have any problem while betting at BetLion, you shouldn’t get worried. There are many customer support options, starting from comprehensive FAQs.

To contact the support team, you can use the live chat, which is available 24/7. There is also an option to contact them through email and social media.

How Does BetLion Bonus Compare to Other Promotions in Kenya?

We also wanted to know how are the BetLion bonuses compared to other platforms’ promotions in Kenya. Below are our findings:

BetLion vs MozzatBet

BetLion offers almost similar promotions as MozzartBet, apart from the bonuses.

At MozzartBet, new customers who register an account have a chance to win Ksh 200,000,000—the Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot. Just register and then make your 20 predictions for a chance to win the MozzartBet Super Grand Jackpot.

BetLion vs Dafabet

While BetLion Kenya offers various ongoing bonuses for Kenyan punters, new Kenyan players who register at Dafabet and make a deposit get a 50% first deposit bonus up to 1000 KES.

BetLion vs BetAfriq

BetLion is well known for its free spins and VIP offers. But for the BetAfriq, the welcome bonus offers a 100% match up to 5,000 KES.

To claim this bonus, you simply need to create a BetAfriq account and deposit the minimum required amount.

Operator Bonus MozzatBet Ksh 200,000,000 – Mozzart Super Grand Jackpot Dafabet 50% Welcome Bonus Up To KES 1000 BetAfriq 100% Bonus Up to 5,000 KES

🌟 What Is Our Review of the BetLion Bonus?

BetLion is one of the most popular online betting companies, especially when it comes to bonuses and promotions. There are plenty of promotions that you can claim.

Not only do they have welcome bonus, but they also have various bonuses for Aviator fans.

Aviator has become very popular in Kenya, and we are sure that everyone will appreciate the chance to receive the bonus at BetLion. VIP players also have a lot to enjoy; when you join the VIP club, you can enjoy special offers, special deals, and dedicated services.

After completing our registration on the site we found out that the BetLion registration process is one of the quickest and easiest procedures to complete.

Furthermore, with such an outstanding interface, the website is easy to navigate. Regardless of what you are looking for, it is only ever a few clicks away.

✅Pros ❌ Cons Multiple bonuses and promotions Limited payment methods Fantastic sports coverage Simple, quick sign-up process

BetLion Bonus Kenya FAQs

Still have questions about the BetLion bonus? Here’s what you need to know about the review:

What is the BetLion bonus?

BeLion offers several promotions to its customers. For aviator players, there are free bets, currently giving away Ksh 60,000 in free bets every week.

Does BetLion have a welcome bonus?

Yes, BetLion offer a 100% first deposit match up to Ksh 25,000 for new customers.

What is the maximum payout in BetLion?

The maximum payout you can win on any single betslip is KES 1,000,000.

What is the minimum amount to bet on BetLion?

The minimum amount to bet on BetLion Kenya is KES 20.

How to cash out the Aviator on BetLion

To receive the winnings, you must cash out before the plane disappears from the screen by clicking the “Cash Out” button.

You can also use the cash-out tool that is designed to help players cash out their bets without requiring them to do it themselves. Just choose the multiplier you wish to cash out, and your bet will be automatically cashed out when the multiplier is reached.