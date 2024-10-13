BetLion Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw from BetLion?

BetLion withdrawal methods are easy to use, and on this page, we discuss how to use popular withdrawal options.

How to Withdraw Money from BetLion Kenya?

BetLion offers players many betting opportunities.

Players can place bets on a single game, combine a number of predictions in one multibet, and even take part in a progressive jackpot. A winning bet can be withdrawn using these options.

Online Withdrawal

Online withdrawals require players to log into the Betlion app or online portal using the internet. After that, members can easily navigate to the withdrawal section and place withdrawal requests following these steps.

Log into the BetLion online portal or app using the correct username and password. Open the account menu using the icon next to the deposit button. Select the withdraw option. Specify the amount and keep it above the Ksh. 50 minimum withdrawal limit. Click the Withdraw Money button to submit the withdrawal request. Withdrawals are processed instantly. So, the funds should reach the mobile money wallet used for BetLion deposits within a few minutes.

SMS Withdrawal

For members without internet access, SMS withdrawal is the go-to option. To place an SMS withdrawal request, simply follow the steps listed below:

Send an SMS message with the structure WD#Amount#PIN to 40418. The amount should not exceed the total account balance. In addition, the PIN entered should match the PIN linked to the account making the withdrawal. The system automatically picks the details, and the withdrawal is processed instantly. A confirmation message will alert the player when the funds reach the mobile money wallet.

What Are the BetLion Withdrawal Methods?

Withdrawals from BetLion can be processed online via mobile money wallets and SMS.

When using SMS, the funds are sent to the mobile money wallet linked to the account. The betting site allows members to withdraw to Mpesa and Airtel Money mobile wallets.

Mpesa

Mobile money wallet with the highest number of users across Kenya. Mpesa is accepted by many online stores and has readily available agents who convert the balance into liquid cash.

Users can only process Mpesa withdrawals if they register and deposit using a Safaricom number.

Airtel Money

Instant mobile money wallet that runs on Airtel, the second most popular mobile network in Kenya. Transactions are fast, and the BetLion support helps with any delays.

SMS Withdrawal

Payment method that runs on USSD codes, enabling players to withdraw without connecting to the Internet. After placing an SMS withdrawal request, players get their winnings on the mobile wallet associated with the user account.

Payment Method Pros Cons Mpesa Widely used in Kenya and easy to get liquid cash Only one number allowed Airtel Money Fast processing Few agents to help withdraw liquid cash SMS Withdrawal Works without Internet connection Long withdrawal procedure

What Are the BetLion Withdrawal Features?

Our team analyzed processing timelines and withdrawal conditions at BetLion. From our findings, we would like to draw players’ attention to these features related to withdrawals.

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Processing Time Fees Mpesa Ksh 50 Kshs 150,000 Instant No fees Airtel Money Ksh 50 Kshs 150,000 Instant No fees SMS Withdrawal Ksh 50 Kshs 150,000 Instant No fees

What is Our Opinion on BetLion Withdrawal?

Following the findings of the BetLion review by our dedicated team, we give the operator a good rating. First, mobile money wallets are widely used and offer fast withdrawal processing.

Second, the site has an alternative SMS withdrawal option for users without internet connectivity.

Considering the easy-to-use withdrawal options, we have full confidence in BetLion and recommend the site for players who meet the minimum age limit for gambling. All the same, withdrawals on the site do have a couple of pros and cons.

Pros Cons Instant withdrawal processing Withdrawal only processed to the registered number Low minimum withdrawal limit SMS withdrawals are complex No fees are charged on withdrawals Ksh. 150,000 maximum withdrawal limit per transaction Ksh. 500,000 daily withdrawal limit SMS withdrawals supported without an internet connection

What Are the Potential Issues when Withdrawing Money from BetLion?

BetLion aims to process payouts as quickly as possible. However, players can experience delays if issues affecting withdrawal processing arise. Here are some of the most common issues that can cause delays.

Exceeding Withdrawal Limits

BetLion cannot process withdrawal requests for amounts below Ksh.50 and amounts above Ksh. 150,000. Our research team recommends players with a balance of less than Ksh.50 to place more bets.

Members with more than Ksh. 150,000 should consider withdrawing smaller amounts to avoid exceeding the maximum limit. The maximum daily withdrawal limit is Ksh. 500,000.

So, players wishing to withdraw more than Kshs. 500,000 have to spread the withdrawals over more than one day.

Incorrect SMS Structure

The correct SMS structure for SMS withdrawals is ‘#WD#Amount#PIN’ or ‘#Withdraw#Amount#PIN’ Inputting the wrong details or PIN will cause the withdrawal to fail.

Therefore, countercheck the details entered before hitting send for successful withdrawals. While at it, note that the amount entered must meet the minimum withdrawal limit and not exceed the maximum withdrawal limit.

Mobile Networks Downtime

Every once in a while, mobile network companies experience downtime affecting mobile money wallets.

In such a case, Safaricom and Airtel issue notices to customers indicating how long the services will be affected. If withdrawals are affected due to network downtime, all players can do is wait until services are restored.

BetLion Withdrawal Kenya FAQ

Is it safe to withdraw money on BetLion?

BetLion is a trustworthy betting platform that pays out winnings to members who meet all the terms and conditions. Based on our thorough investigation of the site, we highly rate the operator and advise readers to trust it with deposits as well as withdrawals.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

The BetLion app grants players access to all sections. As such, you can rely on the app to withdraw your winnings, place bets, and fund your account.

A link to download the Android app is available on the homepage. To install it, click the button labelled ‘Download Our App’, install it, and enjoy instant access when playing on mobile.

What are the withdrawal limits on BetLion?

Members can withdraw a minimum of Ksh. 50 in each transaction. On the other hand, the maximum withdrawal limit per transaction is Ksh. 150,000.

If withdrawing more than Ksh. 150,000 members can make withdrawals not exceeding the Ksh. 500,000 daily withdrawal limit. That is to say, a player can make up to three withdrawals of Ksh. 150,000 and an additional withdrawal of Ksh.50,000 in one day.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

Since the supported withdrawal payment methods pay out instantly, members do not have a chance to cancel withdrawal requests. In case of any problems with withdrawals, members are welcome to constant support via instant chat.