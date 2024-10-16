BetLion App Kenya - How to Download the Mobile App in Kenya?

Downloading the BetLion app in Kenya is very easy. Here, we will tell you how to download the app directly from the website.

How to Download the BetLion App in Kenya?

Downloading the BetLion app is easy and can be completed within a few minutes. Here’s a quick guide to how Kenyan players can download the mobile app and start playing immediately:

Navigate to the BetLion official site and locate the “Download Our Apps” button, then tap on it, usually, it is found at the top of the page.

Go to your phone’s settings and check the “Allow installations from unknown sources” box.

Tap it to install, sign in or create an account, and you are ready to use it.

What Are the BetLion System Requirements?

Our research shows that one of the advantages of the BetLion mobile app is that it doesn’t have high requirements.

The betting app works perfectly with all new Android devices, and you won’t encounter any problems using some of the latest mobile phones.

However, it is also good to note that Android users must own version 5.0+ to download the app.

Moreover, users must have space on their devices to accommodate the app. Around 3.0 MB is needed to download the app which is a small space.

What Are the Features of the BetLion App?

Let’s have a look at the most popular betting features that help this website stand out from the crowd.

Live betting

BeLion continues to display its smartness by delivering a highly intuitive live betting section for Kenyan bettors who like to wager while games are underway. The thrill of the fast-betting action on a variety of live markets keeps punters on the edge of their seats as they bet live on sports like football.

The app is easy to use and browse and the odds are updated in real-time to reflect the current state of the current events.

Cash Out

The cashout feature is made available for both pre-match and live bets. Bettors can take advantage of this feature to withdraw their doubtful bets at any point before the game ends in the normal time.

In case a bettor realises that the prediction will not come true, they use the cash out option while the odds are still in favour of the bet, which can save some funds.

Mobile-Friendly Interface

The mobile app is simple but sleek. The interface is laid out nicely, with many tabs leading to different gambling and betting activities.

Browsing the odds and the whole betting process from start to finish is easy. In general, no matter the type of mobile phone you have, everything comes together for the best betting experience.

Great Variety of Betting Markets

One reason the mobile app rating is so high when it comes to the betting experience is due to the number of betting options they offer their customers. The app features over 20 sports to bet on, with numerous events available for you to bet on at any time.

When you open the app, you’ll see all the highlights, showing you the upcoming matches and live games. There's a filter option that allows you to find various matches, making it much simpler to see what you want to bet on. All top leagues and tournaments in the world are covered.

BetLion Casino

A comprehensive online casino app, BetLion offers both new and experienced players a wide array of games, bonuses, and offers.

Slot machines, live casino games, table games, and video poker are just a few examples of many games offered at the bookmaker. With a wide variety of features, themes, and gameplay styles, there’s something to suit every player’s preference.

Esports Betting

The Esports section offers numerous games in popular computer matches, thanks to the excellent format of the tournaments. The user-focused design of BetLion’s interface ensures that new and seasoned punters can navigate the Esports section with ease.

Secure Payment Methods

The operator ensures that all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, are safe.

The app supports some of the most convenient payment methods, making it the best choice for users to manage their funds. M-Pesa and Airtel money are very common in Kenya and BetLion has included them in their list.

Customer Support

The platform offers various customer support alternatives to ensure players have an easy betting experience. You have various options to contact them such as live chat, telephone, email, and social media.

BetLion has a dedicated team of customer representatives accessible 24/7 to help with any issues or queries. Anyone looking for quick answers to frequent questions can check the app’s FAQ section.

🖊️ How to Register on the BetLion App?

Once you have successfully downloaded and installed the BetLion app on your phone, the next step is to register.

Bettors who don’t have an account are required to open one BetLion registration process is very straightforward. Here are the steps.

Open the BetLion mobile app on your mobile device and tap on the 'Register' button.

Fill out personal details, enter your phone number and create a password.

Accept the terms and conditions.

Click the Sign-Up button to confirm registration.

Fund your account and start betting on your favourite sports.

🎁 What is the BetLion Bonus on Mobile?

The variety of bonuses and promotions that the app provides to new and existing consumers means it thinks about the bettors. Once you join the platform, you can get bonuses such as a welcome bonus, free bets, jackpots, and VIP programs.

💳 How to Deposit and Withdraw Money on BetLion?

The bookmaker has implemented safety precautions such as SSL encryption to ensure all payments are secure and free from third-party access.

The operator does not have a long list of deposit and withdrawal methods, but it has M-Pesa and Airtel Money - the most secure and popular payment methods in Kenya.

All of their payments are processed almost instantly and appear in your account within seconds.

How to Deposit at BetLion App

Depositing funds into your BetLion mobile is easy. Below is the process of depositing funds to your account:

Open the official BetLion app, navigate to the “Deposit" button, and click it.



Choose your preferred deposit method and enter the amount of money you want to top up your balance.

A small window should appear where you need to enter the amount you wish to deposit.

Tap “Deposit” and wait until the funds arrive in your account.

The deposits are processed instantly. New users are welcomed with a sign-up bonus after making their first deposit.

How to Withdraw from BetLion App

Fortunately, the betting site accepts the most popular payment option for Kenyans – M-Pesa. You can withdraw your funds with ease. Here are the steps

Login to your personal account on the application.

Go to the “My Account” page.



Select the withdrawal method.

Enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

Click on the “Withdraw” button.

The money will be processed within no time. It usually takes a few minutes.

As you have seen, the process of depositing using the BetLion app is simple. You can find full information about BetLion withdrawal process including fees, limits, withdrawal procedure and more in our guide.

🌐 What is the Difference Between the BetLion Mobile Version and the Betting App?

Regardless of the version, the usability remains the same. Both the mobile version and the app, despite their subtle differences, have the same betting markets, payment options and promotions. You will lose nothing by using any of them.

However we noticed a few differences; the app offers a faster and more streamlined experience, as it is precisely designed for mobile devices. It offers quicker access to betting markets, and notifications help you stay updated on the latest promotions and events.

On the other hand, the mobile version doesn’t require any downloads or updates, making it the best option for users who are concerned about storage space on their device.

🆚 How Does the BetLion App Compare to Other Apps in Kenya?

Join us as we embark on this head-to-head showdown in comparing BetLion and other best betting apps in Kenya.

Our expert tested various betting sites in Kenya and compared their performance with that of BetLion. Here are the findings:

🆚 BetLion App vs MozzartBet App

BetLion and MozzartBet are mobile apps you can trust to give you more control over your bets. The two sites have live betting options, cash-out functions, secure payment methods and cash-out options.

MozzartBet has a live streaming feature which is missing on the BetLion. Our expert noticed that BetLion offers more sports than MozzartBet.

🆚 BetLion App vs BetAfriq App

BetLion and BetAfriq are recognized betting apps in Kenya that offer super-fast mobile betting, live betting, best odds and quick transactions. Both betting apps cover numerous betting markets, various sports disciplines, and casino games.

The only difference we noticed is the available bonuses and promotions offered, with BetLion offering more promotions for both new and current customers.

✅ What is Our Review of the BetLion App?

BetLion app is a great way for Kenyan bettors to enjoy their favourite sports betting on the go. It provides an easy and simple betting process, starting from registering, depositing, and finally withdrawing your funds.

The BetLion review team noticed that the app provides almost the same opportunities as a website version, and appeals to bettors with bonuses and promotions, cash-out options, excellent customer support, secure payment methods and a wide range of sports betting markets. It is worth downloading purely for the pre-match and in-play betting.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy registration No live streaming Low device storage space Slow customer support response Intuitive and responsive mobile interface Bonuses and promotions including jackpot

❓ FAQs - BetLion App

This part of our guide answers some of the most common questions bettors ask about this operator. So, if you have additional inquiries, check out these FAQs below.

Is the BetLion app available in Kenya?

Yes, the betting site provides a mobile app that works well on Android devices. The app comes with all the features found on the site. Navigation through the different features is convenient and easy.

How to install the BetLion app?

After downloading the app permits the installation of applications from unknown sources then click on it to open. A pop-up with “Install,” will appear, click on it. Wait for it to install.

Why is my BetLion app not working well?

When accessing the app you may come across some issues. These problems may be caused by the following: you may be entering the wrong login details, a forgotten password or you have a poor internet connection.

Can I place live bets through the BetLion app?

The users can place live bets, an in-play betting option that lets punters bet on matches currently in progress and improves the entire betting experience.

How to delete the BetLion app?

To delete, locate the app on your home screen. Touch the app icon and hold for a few seconds. From the menu that appears, select Remove App.