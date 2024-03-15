BC.Game Kenya Review

Are you looking for one of the best online betting sites to place your bets? This article will give you an insight into BC.Game.

Quick Overview:

An impressive live betting & streaming

An extensive list of accepted cryptocurrencies

Wide sportsbook and amazing casino

eSports coverage

Pros Cons Massive betting selection No specific sports betting promotions found Competitive odds User-friendly platform Welcome bonus & promotions

What Is Our Review of BC.Game Kenya?

A big part of the draw for BC.Game Kenya is the full range of sports players can place bets on.

All kinds of sports are covered, at BC.Game you will have something for you. They even offer bets on esports, which you may enjoy.

Live betting has a packed schedule, with over 50 events. The site’s functionality is superb; you can view bets in different formats. The site also has a dedicated app for the sportsbook which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices.

The design of BC.Game is based on simple models. The important elements, such as the selection of sports, the live betting, or the betting slip, can be found where you expect them to be.

How to Get Started With BC.Game?

To start betting at BC.Game is simple. It will take you less than a minute for you to get started.

If you want to see a full guide on registering at BC.Game, you can check our BC.Game registration guide. Here, you will learn how to register and why you need to register at BC.Game.

How to Register at BC.Game?

To register at BC.Game here are the steps to follow:

Visit the BC.Game Kenya website and click the green “Sign Up” button. Pick either email or phone then fill in the required details. Tick the boxes to accept the T&Cs, and you agree to receive marketing promotions. Enter the promo code if you have it in the promo code field. Click the “Sign Up” button at the bottom. Your account will be created. Once registered, you can deposit funds into your account and enjoy the BC.Game bonus.

How to Login at BC.Game?

After registering your account successfully you must login to place bets. To log in follow the following steps:

Visit BC.Game website from your device. You can use the website version or your mobile app. Navigate to the sign in button. Enter your mobile number and BC.Game password. Submit your details by clicking Sign in to access your BC.Game account. You will know your BC.Game login was successful if you see the My Account and Logout buttons.

What Bonuses Are Available on BC.Game Kenya?

Sports bettors have more options for bonuses than casino players on BC.Game. So, let’s explore some of the promotions.

BC.Game Welcome Bonus

Get a sign up deposit bonus of up to 360% which is divided into 4. Your 1st Deposit will give you 180% when you deposit at least 1470 KES; 2nd Deposit of at least 7,350.90 KES will give you 240%, then your 3rd Deposit attracts a bonus of 300% for a minimum deposit of 4,701.81 KES, and when you deposit a minimum of 29,404 on your 4th Deposit, you will get 360%.

Remember to use the promo code when registering at BC.Game to use the welcome bonus. Do you want to know how to use BC.Game promo code?

Find how you can use the BC.Game promo code and how you can benefit from it. Everything about this promo code has been discussed.

Lucky Spin

You are entitled to spin this wheel every day just to join the site. It resets around midnight GMT time zone. You don’t need to pay or deposit anything to use this feature.

Daily Contest Prize Pool

Every 24 hours, the top ten players who bet the most will share the prize pool. The pool increases progressively every second.

Super Lucky Draw

This new addition promises to increase the gaming experience and offer Kenyan bettors more options. The weekly raffle draw takes place every Monday.

Is BC.Game Legal in Kenya?

BC.Game is dedicated to protecting players by using various modalities. It has been approved by the Curacao eGaming Authority, this means it complies with the strict conditions stipulated by the regulator.

After making our investigation, we discovered that the company holds a valid licence under BCLB in Kenya.

What Betting Options Are Available on BC.Game Kenya?

From the home page, users can access the betting sections by clicking buttons on the top of the page.

Casino Betting

After registering at BC.Game, we visited the BC.Game casino section of BC.Game. We found a great selection of over 3000 titles supplied by the top providers in the industry.

We found numerous jackpot, slots, and table games in a live and virtual format, including different variations of Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat, and many more.

Live Betting

Live betting is very popular in Kenya. All leading betting sites and online casinos are expected to have live betting with them. Thankfully, BC.Game Kenya has this section dedicated to the in-play betting options.

To access BC.Game live betting section, click the live betting tab. This will display all the current live games you can bet on.

All your favourite sports are available for you to bet on. Our expert noted that with the live betting option, you can check the results and see all the changes happening during the game.

Aviator Betting

You can buy Token currency directly from the website, use it to play the Aviator game, and earn prizes. With its minimalist graphics and uncomplicated design, the Aviator emphasises its captivating gameplay.

Jackpot Betting

Jackpots are very common in Kenya; that is why most betting sites offer punters a jackpot. Jackpots provide you with the opportunity to potentially win from a low stake, however, at the time of writing this BC.Game review, we did not find any sports jackpot offer at BC.Game.

Virtual Betting

The bookmaker accepts bets on virtual football, basketball, and tennis. You can bet on all top leagues and tournaments in the real world, for example, the Champions League and EPL.

What Are the Reasons to Choose BC.Game Kenya?

There are many reasons to register your account at BC.Game. Let’s look at some of the benefits of choosing BC.Game.

BC.Game app

We were impressed by the BC.Game mobile app. You can download and install the BC.Game App and make use of their full-functioning version on your mobile phone.

The app brings you BC.Game casino games,sports betting, virtual sports betting, as well as Esports. Another feature that impressed us most with this app is the cash-out feature that gives punters more control over their bets.

Learn how to download and use the BC.Game app here. We have prepared a guide on downloading and how to use the mobile app.

Competitive Odds

This is another advantage we noticed while using this site. We realised that BC.Game offers better odds than most of its competitors.

This means that for the same game, with the same prediction, you can get higher odds.

Live Streaming

We are taking things a step further, if you are out and not able to watch a football match, BC.Game has taken care of that — login to the BC.Game account, watch live matches via the live stream, and you can also place a live bet. Catch every action on your phone with BC.Game live stream feature.

Does BC.Game Kenya Offer a Mobile App?

BC.Game app is fully optimised for mobile and works well on both iOS and Android. You don’t need to download anything extra to access all the sports features, including live betting.

We found the mobile site runs smoothly and is easy to navigate. The app's navigation is very simple, as everything is just a click away.

The menu features categories such as live betting, sports, promotions, casino games, etc., which are all strategically placed. Once you click the sports button, a list of all the available sports on the platform will be displayed.

We noticed that downloading BC.Game mobile app, which is data free, is easy.

You can learn how to download the BC.Game app from our guide. Steps for downloading and installing this app have been discussed here.

How to Place a Bet on BC.Game?

Take a look at our step-by-step guide below to learn how to place bets on BC.Game.

Start by logging in with your credentials. If you don’t have an account, you can create one. The next step is to make a deposit using one of the available payment methods. Go to the sportsbook section. Select the sport you want to place a bet. Look for the betting markets, which will typically be listed such as 1X2, over/under, etc. Tap on the odds for the specific outcome. The selection add to your bet slip. Type the amount you want to bet in the sports bet box next to the selection. And then click on the “Place bet” button. Your bet is placed successfully.

What Payment Methods are Available on BC.Game?

The ability to fund your account is very important to make betting a success.

BC.Game acknowledges this, and it has put in place various financial providers who assist in carrying out all the transactions. Some popular payment methods in Kenya, such as M-PESA and AsroPay, are accepted here.

Nevertheless, BC.Game accepts a huge number of crypto coins without any charges for both deposits and withdrawals. Click this link and find all BC.Game deposit and BC.Game withdrawal methods and know how to make deposits and withdrawals from BC.Game.

Payment Option Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal M-PESA 1390 KES Not specified N/A N/A AstroPay 1390 KES Not specified 206 KES Not specified Crypto Varies from one crypto to another Not specified Varies from one crypto to another Not specified Bank Transfer 1390 KES Not specified 2063 KES Not specified

How to Contact BC.Game?

You can contact the BC.Game customer support via email or live chat. BC Game Online's customer assistance is exceptional, offering a comprehensive, user-friendly support system for bettors from Kenya.

The site provides 24/7 customer service to make sure that you have a seamless betting experience. We tested both live chat and email.

The live chat response was prompt, while the email response from BC.Game’s customer representative took around 24 hours.

How Does BC.Game Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

When conducting our BC.Game review, we tried to compare it with other betting sites in Kenya. Since Kenya has numerous betting sites, we keenly conducted our analysis to find the correct finding.

You can also find all the best betting sites in Kenya by checking their key features.

Below is our comparison:

BC.Game vs World Sports Betting

World Sports Betting offers almost similar services as BC.Game apart from the welcome bonus. World Sports Betting welcomes its customers with free bets.

BC.Game vs BetAfriq

In terms of features offered, the two betting sites are not different. BetAfriq bonus comes with a wagering turnover of 3x, and the minimum number of games must be 3.

BC.Game vs 22Bet

22Bet Kenya offers a welcome bonus and an array of ongoing bonuses for Kenyan bettors to choose from.

What Is Our Final Opinion on BC.Game Kenya?

Being able to bet on a wide range of sports is important, but it’s also a good indication that the sportsbook is professional and comprehensive in general.

Our BC.Game review team was impressed by the number of sports betting offerings. With an extensive portfolio of over 80 sports, ranging from mainstream favourites like basketball, football, and tennis, you can be sure you will find what you want.

Considering all factors this is a great betting site that Kenyan bettors can try.

BC.Game Review Kenya FAQs

In this section, we try to answer some of the FAQs about BC.Game.

What is BC.Game Kenya?

BC.Game is a sportsbook in Kenya that allows punters to place sports bets. You can find all kinds of sports including football, tennis and basketball, and more.

Apart from sports, BC.Game has a casino section.

Is BC.Game a trustworthy operator?

We have tested BC.Game for a very long period and tried out all the services they offer. From the analysis we made, we can conclude that this operator is trustworthy.

What sports are available on BC.Game?

At BC.Game you can play all kinds of sports and online casinos. There’s a strong focus on football, including the Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga.

Besides, you can bet on a wide range of other sports like basketball, tennis, cricket, and more.

Is BC.Game Kenya mobile-friendly?

BC.Game has a mobile-friendly website for those who don’t want to download the BC.Game app.

It is adapted to mobile betting on all devices. Moreover, we found the BC.Game mobile app to be a great asset.