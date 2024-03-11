bet365 Review Kenya | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

Discover the ins and outs of bet365 in Kenya: a comprehensive review of features, odds, and bonuses. Let's dive into the world of online betting!

As readers will, without a doubt, find out, based on our bet365 review, this operator is one of the most professional brands that players will ever come across.

Multiple sports markets are available.

Offers a variety of payment methods.

Includes a plethora of features.

Plenty of bet365 live betting options.

Comes with an excellent new player offer.

bet365 score:

+ Comprehensive betting platform.

+ Promotional offers available for current players.

+ Bet on the most important sports events.

- Mobile apps may not be available in all regions.

- There could be more payment options.

🔍 What Is Our Review of bet365?

They are not only as secure as it gets, but they also follow all of the most important events in the world of sports and allow players from Kenya to bet on them.

Furthermore, the odds are competitive compared to other brands and the site comes with a variety of added features.

These actually make things a lot more exciting for players. They can relax and enjoy the experience every time they log in to their accounts.

🚀 How to Get Started with bet365 in Kenya?

To be able to place bets and use all of the available features that the brand offers, players have to create an account.

How to Register?

Luckily, the bet365 registration process is very easy and can be completed in a few simple steps.

Open the bet365 site. Locate and press the registration button. Once a registration questionnaire appears, fill in all the required spaces. Then, enter the bonus code 365GOAL*; this is optional. (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.) Confirm registration.

How to Login?

After completing our registration on the site, we found out that it was really easy to log back in. One essentially needs to complete very similar steps.

Press the login button on the main page and enter the credentials used to create the account. From there, one can find and place bets that they want with ease.

🎁 What Bonuses Are Available on bet365?

We have done the research for you and found out that the brand is not stingy at all when it comes to offering promotional offers. They make sure that both the new and current players are happy when it comes to promos that they can use.

bet365 Open Account Offer

When it comes to new players from Kenya registering at the site, they have an opportunity to redeem 15% of Your Qualifying Deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60).* When registering, they can use the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way).

* 15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

However, players need to know that they have to complete all of the terms as stated on the site to acquire the bonus. Merely entering the bonus code is not enough.

Other bet365 Bonuses

The analysis we made led us to see that the brand does not only have a single promo to offer. From time to time, they also release different kinds of welcome offers for different types of customers.

However, the policy stands – one welcome bonus per customer. So it is best to check the site and determine which one suits you the most.

Luckily, the brand also releases a bunch of additional offers for current players. They can come in the form of various boosts and enhancers, depending on the situation.

Since it is hard to predict when these types of promos will be released, it is best to stay up to date with them by checking the site from time to time.

🥇 What Betting Options Are Available on bet365 in Kenya?

Our research brought us to determine that the brand is truly one of the best when it comes to allowing players to wager on different spots. Not only that, but they have other options as well, which they may have forgotten about existed.

Sports Betting

Betting on sports is the main draw when it comes to bet365. They provide a comprehensive list of sports to bet on, with football probably being the most popular one.

Besides that, there are some other lesser-known sports and leagues to bet on, allowing players added flexibility when making a choice.

Casino Betting

Our expert team of reviews also noticed a very fun casino section on the site. People who are not interested in sports betting have a plethora of casino games that they can play.

From traditional table games to entertaining slots, the brand offers an extensive array of wagering options for all types of gamers.

Live Betting

Probably one of the most entertaining ways to bet on sports - in-play betting. It allows customers to place fast-paced bets on games that are still being played.

The engagement factor is much higher, especially when one has so many options and games to pick from.

Aviator Betting

Aviator betting has taken the world by storm, especially in Africa. So too have bettors from Kenya joined in on the fun.

It is a new way to play casino games and one that increases the entertainment factor tenfold. However, at the time of doing this review, Aviator was not available on this operator’s site.

Jackpot Betting

Certain players specifically seek games with higher jackpots. While we can’t guarantee that each game comes with a high one, we can tell you that there are a lot of jackpot games to pick from.

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision, but it is still up to the player to pick which game they want to play.

Virtual Betting

When there are no interesting sports games to bet on, virtual betting can be a nice alternative. Sometimes, one has more options to pick from in virtuals than betting on real spots.

This is partially useful during the offseason when teams are resting their players, and no sports are on.

📝 What Are the Reasons to Choose bet365?

While there are multiple reasons to pick bet365 as a go-to betting platform, we highlight only the ones that we feel are the most important.

More Betting Options than Anywhere Else

What helps bet365 stay on top of its competitors is the range of sports markets that are available to bet on.

They truly have one of the largest selections of sports to bet on, as well as additional betting markets, which can only increase the potential of betting with them.

Remote Betting Opportunites

Those who are interested in wagering on the go can use the bet365 app at all times. One still has to determine the availability of the app before trying to install it.

But there are still ways to wager via a mobile device, as the brand features a very nice mobile-friendly platform.

Bonus Opportunites for Everyone

The brand does not discriminate so much between its new and current players when offering bonuses.

There are a variety of ones that are specifically meant for new players, but the promos for current ones are not lacking. There is something for everyone, and one only needs to determine the best opportunity for oneself.

Advanced Security

One of the biggest concerns of most online players is internet safety. One cannot rely on everything that they see on the internet.

However, the brand makes it their priority to assure the players that their platform is secure. They incorporate advanced encryptions to protect player data as well as all transactions that are made through their platform.

📱 Does bet365 Offer a Mobile App?

A bet365 review cannot go without mentioning the mobile betting features. The brand does have a bet365 app for players to use, but those living in Kenya will have to check on the availability of it based on where they live.

The app is actually not overly complicated and will not weigh heavy on a player's phone. Meaning that people with older smartphones can use it.

Alternatively, there is always the option of loading the mobile site via the native browser on a certain phone. All in all, people who want access to their betting opportunities at all times have more than one way to do so.

🌟 How to Place a Bet on bet365?

It is much easier to place a bet than to actually find a good one. But if a player knows the type of bet that they want to place, the rest is only a formality.

Log in to a player’s bet365 account. Pick a single or multiple bets. Add them to a bet slip by clicking on them. Input the stake. Confirm the bet.

A good piece of advice would be to always check the odds before confirming the bet. In the lead up of the games, the odds have a tendency to change. So it is best to be certain.

💳 What Payment Methods Are Available on bet365?

One of the parts that make the brand a good pick is the number of payment methods that it offers. There is a range of options that one can choose and can tailor to their needs.

However, people should know that while a bet365 deposit usually goes instantly, the same cannot be said for withdrawals. It is best to determine the bet365 withdrawal time beforehand and determine the options first.

Deposit Method Deposit Limit Withdrawal Method Withdrawal Limit Cards Check the site Cards Check the site e-Wallet Check the site e-Wallet Check the site Bank Transfer Check the site Bank Transfer Check the site

📞 How to Contact bet365?

Customer support is an important part of the entire site. They help players resolve sticky situations and see to it that they are resolved properly.

To do so, they include a couple of contact methods that one can try, including email, phone calls, but also live chat.

🆚 How Does bet365 Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

bet365 is placed among the best betting sites on the market, but the competition is not standing by idly and waiting for things to happen. They too have interesting offers that they use to attract players.

bet365 vs BetWinner

When it comes to BetWinner, they have a promotion that promises 100% Bonus on the First Deposit up to KSH19,500 to their new players.

While both the BetWinner and the bet365 offers are released after a deposit, BetWinner does offer more starting funds to a player to bet with. However, they also have to wager the bonus amount five times on accumulator bets, which could avert certain players from trying it.

bet365 vs Dafabet

Dafabet is a popular brand in Kenya and they are offering their newly signed players a 100% Welcome Bonus up to KES 1000.

While the promo does sound interesting, the bonus amount is much less than what one can get by signing up with bet365. The only advantage that it has is that it is much simpler to redeem and use compared to other promotions available.

bet365 vs 22Bet

With 22Bet a new player can Get a 100% Welcome Bonus up to 19000 KES. The bonus amount is decent and perhaps more interesting than what one gets with bet365.

It also comes with a surprisingly low minimum deposit. However, it still requires a 5x playthrough.

⭐ What Is Our Final Review of bet365?

When reviewing the site, we rate the brand as one of the better ones on the market. With so many betting opportunities, features, and promo offers, it certainly deserves the high marks that everyone is giving them.

Not only that, but they also feature advanced security like we have never seen before.

❓ bet365 Review Kenya FAQs

For the end, check out some FAQs for added info.

What is bet365?

bet365 offers Kenyan players the opportunity to place online sports bets.

Is bet365 a trustworthy operator?

Yes, they are.

What sports are available on bet365?

People can bet on a variety of sports, starting with football, basketball, tennis, boxing, cricket, and more.

Is bet365 mobile-friendly?

Yes, it is. The site can be used on various mobile devices.