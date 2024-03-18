22Bet Review Kenya | Expert Evaluation of the Top Betting Site

Learn more about this bookmaker from our 22Bet Kenya review. Find out about available bonuses, sports, mobile app, and more.

22Bet Kenya Review

Established: 2018

Licence: Licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya

Welcome Bonus: 100% up to 19,000 KES

Minimum Deposit: 150 KES

Payment Methods: Includes Airtel Money, M-Pesa, and more

Mobile App: Available for both Android and iOS devices

Pros Cons More than 35 sports & eSports to pick from No data-free feature Live betting and live streaming are available Occasional slow payment processing times Over 3,000 casino games Multiple bonuses and promotions

What Is Our Review of 22Bet Kenya?

22Bet Kenya is a remarkable online casino and bookmaker with no apparent weakness. Our research revealed that the betting site covers its bases.

It has a vast betting market, efficient payment setup, multiple promotions and live streaming features, among others.

How to Get Started With 22Bet?

The betting platform is easy to use, and bettors can navigate it seamlessly by following our detailed user guide.

How to Register?

The 22Bet registration process is straightforward. Gamblers can join the operator’s register by following the registration process below.

Visit the 22Bet online betting platform. Click the ‘Registration’ button at the top of the page. Choose a registration method and input your mobile number into the sign-up form. Input the verification code that 22Bet sent to your mobile number. Apply a promo code if you have one and agree to the T&Cs. Choose a bonus (sports or casino) and submit the registration form.

How to Login?

New users can log in to their betting accounts by following the steps below.

Open the 22Bet Kenya page. Tap the ‘Login’ button. Input your mobile number/ID/email address and password. You can tick the ‘Remember me’ checkbox if you are logging in from your private computer or device. You can omit this step if the device is not yours. Click the ‘Log In’ button to access your 22Bet account.

What Bonuses Are Available on 22Bet Kenya?

Our research revealed that the operator had more than 12 bonuses when writing this review. The analysis we made focuses on these four offers.

Welcome Bonus

New bettors can claim the operator’s 100% first deposit, up to 19,000 KES by using the 22Bet promo code. Bettors must deposit at least 150 KES to qualify for this offer.

1st Casino Bonus

22Bet welcomes new users to its platform with a 100% bonus of up to 35,000 KES. This alternate welcome bonus applies solely to the casino section, and bettors must deposit at least 125 KES to claim this offer.

Friday Reload Bonus

This 22Bet sports bonus allows bettors to claim a 100% bonus of up to 15,500 KES. Only bettors who deposit on Friday can claim this bonus, and they must deposit at least 150 KES to qualify for this offer.

Wednesday Cash Splash

The betting site offers a 50% deposit bonus of up to 220 EUR for deposits made on Wednesday. This bonus (which must be activated on that same Wednesday) can be used across more than 3,500 games and comes with a 40x wagering condition.

Lastly, all bonuses are subject to account eligibility and the general terms and conditions.

Is 22Bet Legal in Kenya?

We have done the research for this, and 22Bet is a legal entity in Kenya.

The online bookmaker began operations in Kenya in 2018. Additionally, 22Bet is registered with Kenya's Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB).

The operator is thus a trustworthy and reliable choice for bettors and gamblers in Kenya.

What Betting Options are Available on 22Bet Kenya?

Kenyan players can access many betting options on the online platform. Our experts highlight them in the categories below.

Sports Betting

22Bet has a rich and multidimensional sports betting market. Currently, the bookmaker boasts more than 40 sports and eSports.

Additionally, players can access over 2,000 sporting and eSports options weekly. Notably, football betting is a trendy option among bettors.

Football, basketball, athletics, and volleyball are the leading markets for gamblers in Kenya.

Casino Betting

The 22Bet casino is tightly knit. Players can log in and confidently access more than 3,000 games anytime.

Its offering includes slots, table games and video poker. 22Bet also features live casino games.

Popular entries that gamblers can find here include blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. We rate the 22Bet online casino highly and consider it one of the best in Kenya.

Live Betting

This dynamic bet choice is also available on the betting platform. Bettors can wager and gamble on live events, including the live casino.

Unsurprisingly, football and basketball are the leading entrants in this category. You can bet on games while they are still ongoing.

Finally, 22Bet also offers players a complementary live streaming service on its platform for specific events.

Aviator Betting

The Aviator game is currently one of Africa's most trendy casino games. Expectedly, the game is currently available on the platform.

In addition, our evaluation of the betting site revealed that the operator also offers Aviatrix and JetX.

Aviatrix and JetX are close variants of the Aviator game and share a similar gameplay idea and concept.

Jackpot Betting

22Bet also offers jackpot betting. Players can predict the outcome of several series of events.

Players can stake a small amount in the hope that they will be able to win the wager. If/When a player predicts the outcomes accurately, the bettor receives a sum from the jackpot.

Virtual Betting

22Bet also has a virtual sports section. The online sportsbook serves bettors with action from 7 providers, including 1x2 Gaming and Golden Race.

Bettors can thus place virtual football, greyhounds, horse racing, tennis, car racing and other virtuals.

What Are the Reasons to Choose 22Bet Kenya?

Here are some common reasons why you should consider joining the bookmaker.

User-Friendly Interface

22Bet offers a user-friendly interface. The web platform wears a dark green-coloured theme. This is its trademark colour everywhere.

The operator's seamless platform allows users to navigate the distinct sections easily. As a result, users can easily place bets, access account settings, and manage transactions.

Wide Range of Betting Markets

As earlier captured in this 22Bet review, this bookie has an impressive betting market. Bettors have access to various sports, visuals and casino options.

Players can explore football, basketball, handball and table tennis betting, among others. Furthermore, they offer various betting options, including match outcomes, over/under scores, handicaps, and more.

Competitive Odds

22Bet is known for offering competitive odds across its sports and betting markets. Bettors seeking a bookmaker with fair odds are welcome to try the betting site's services.

Live Betting and Streaming

The highly sought-after feature is available on 22Bet. Kenyan players can live stream events and live bet at the same time.

While live betting has far greater coverage and reach, live streaming is only available for select games or events.

Mobile Betting App

22Bet has a mobile app for Kenyan users. With the app, you can place bets, manage your account, and access other features on the platform.

Secure and Diverse Payment Options

22Bet has a robust and efficient payment system. The platform supports a wide range of payment methods.

Among these are local options like M-Pesa and Airtel Money, as well as bank transfers and international e-wallets.

Does 22Bet Kenya Offer a Mobile App?

22Bet has a mobile app for bettors in Kenya. We tested the mobile app across a plethora of devices, and here's what we found.

Available Devices

The 22Bet mobile app is available to Android and iOS users. This implies that gamblers can use the app across many devices.

Kenyan bettors can obtain the Android or iOS app from the sports betting and casino site. From our evaluation, devices manufactured after 2011 can run the mobile application seamlessly.

Usability Review

The mobile application mirrors the desktop version, albeit on a smaller screen. 22Bet organises its app well, with the different sections laid out properly.

You can quickly locate the various sections such as sports, live betting, online casino, virtual sports and more.

Data-free Feature

22Bet does not have a complete data-free feature on its mobile app. However, the operator optimised its app to conserve and minimise data consumption.

Users with lower data caps can thus navigate the app seamlessly without jeopardising their app experience.

How to Place a Bet on 22Bet?

Bettors can place their wager on 22Bet by following these steps.

Open the 22Bet site or app. Add funds to your betting account. Go to the sports or casino section and select an event or game. Make your predictions and choose your stake. Add these to your betting slip and confirm your bets.

What Payment Methods Are Available on 22Bet?

22Bet serves users with diverse payment options. Below, we briefly analyse the 22Bet deposit and withdrawal methods.

Deposit

You can find the various deposit methods in the table below.

Method Deposit Limits Processing Time M-PESA 112 - 150,000 KES 1 hour Airtel Money 100 - 150,000 KES 1 hour Visa/MasterCard €1 - €10,000 24 hours E-wallets €1 - €10,000 15 minutes Bank Transfer N/A 24 hours Cryptocurrency Varies 24 hours

Withdrawal

We highlight the 22Bet withdrawal methods below.

Method Withdrawal Limits Processing Time M-PESA 225 - 150,000 KES 15 minutes Airtel Money N/A 15 minutes Visa/MasterCard N/A 7 days E-wallets N/A Instant Bank Transfer N/A 24 hours Cryptocurrency Varies 24 hours

Players can make their payments in Kenyan shillings and other currencies. Note that 22Bet covers your foreign currency deposits into Kenyan shillings.

How to Contact 22Bet?

You can contact the customer service via email, phone, or live chat. The operator also provides a callback service and a FAQ section on its site.

Live chat

Mobile number – +254 (0) 71314604

Email – complaints@22bet.com

How Does 22Bet Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

22Bet is one of many bookmakers in Kenya. This section compares 22Bet with other best betting sites.

22Bet vs 1xBet

22Bet offers a 100% bonus up to 19,000 KES, with a lower minimum deposit but a straightforward wagering requirement. In contrast, 1xBet's 200% bonus is up to 26,000 KES, albeit with a more complex wagering condition.

22Bet vs MozzartBet

MozzartBet has no welcome bonus but offers its users a Super Grand Jackpot bonus of KSH 200,000,000.

On the other hand, 22Bet provides a direct welcome bonus of up to 19,000 KES. Your choice will depend on whether you prefer a deposit bonus or a chance at winning a jackpot.

22Bet vs ChezaCash

The 22Bet 100% bonus up to 19,000 KES is a straightforward offer. ChezaCash offers a tiered bonus of up to 450% on your first three deposits.

The ChezaCash bonus spans multiple deposits and is more complex than 22Bet's welcome offer.

What Is Our Final Opinion on 22Bet Kenya?

22Bet Kenya is a solid and reputable bookmaker. They have vast betting options and give gamblers an interactive experience.

Our expert opinion is that 22Bet is an excellent choice for your betting needs.

22Bet Review Kenya FAQs

We answer common questions in the concluding part of our 22Bet review. You can read them below.

What is 22Bet Kenya?

22Bet is an online betting operator. The bookmaker provides sports, esports and casino betting options for gamblers in Kenya.

Is 22Bet a trustworthy operator?

Yes, 22Bet is a reputable online sportsbook. The company has several international ties and has a presence in several nations.

What sports are available on 22Bet?

You can bet on Kenyan favourites like football, rugby, basketball and volleyball.

Other sports available on 22Bet are cricket, table tennis, boxing, etc. The betting company also provides a diverse casino with more than 4000 games.

Is 22Bet Kenya mobile-friendly?

Yes, 22Bet has a friendly mobile platform.

Users can easily navigate the platform and find what they sell. The operator also provides a mobile version and app for its users.