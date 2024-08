Writer

Lawrence Degraft Baidoo is in charge of content provision of the betting section of Goal Ghana.

Lawrences writes and oversees the site’s offers having gained writing and betting experience over the past few years.

In the last three years, Lawrence has had stints with the Guardian, Sportsworldghana.com and Myjoyonline.com.

He also has a strong idea of the Ghanaian betting market as well.