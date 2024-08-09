Betwinner Registration: Claim 200% Bonus Up to GHS2,500 in August 2024

Ghanaian bettors can complete their BetWinner registration within a few minutes. This guide shows you how to sign up and claim the welcome bonus.

BetWinner Registration - Our Detailed Guide for Beginners

Complete the BetWinner registration within a few minutes. This guide shows you how to sign up and claim the welcome bonus.

Navigate to the official BetWinner website on your device. You can also access the platform using the BetWinner app. Next, click on the yellow ‘Registration’ icon at the top right-hand part of the BetWinner homepage.

Now, type in your mobile number and click the “Send SMS” icon.Enter the OTP sent to your number via SMS and tap the “Confirm” icon.

Afterwards, fill in your first and last name, select a currency, select your KYC document type, and enter the document number. Now, create a password and confirm it. Please check the box that says you are 18+ and agree to the BetWinner terms and conditions. Finally, click on the “Register” button to finish the registration process.

Now that you have finished creating your BetWinner account, you can access the sportsbook and start placing bets. It is essential to use your real name and verify that it is entered correctly. This is because when making a withdrawal, the name on your payment method must match the one you provided when signing up.

🎁 What Is the BetWinner Registration Bonus?

BetWinner welcomes new players with a welcome bonus GOALGH after they create an account on the platform. New players who complete the sign-up process will receive a 200% match deposit bonus up to GHS2,500 when they meet the terms and conditions.

This bonus can be used to place bets with multiple options. It also allows new players to explore more betting options without depositing too much money.

As with other sportsbooks, the BetWinner welcome bonus has wagering requirements. Our research shows the following terms and conditions.

The bonus only applies to new players who have not created an account on BetWinner.

A minimum deposit of GHS12.00 must be made before the bonus can be activated.

Players must be up to 18 years of age to sign up or get the bonus.

The BetWinner registration bonus consists of two halves.

Customers must wager half of the bonus amount 5 times on accumulator bets with three or more selections. At least 3 of those selections must have odds of 1.40 or more.

The other half of the bonus must be wagered 30 times on WinGames.

Players have 30 days from registration to fulfil all wagering requirements.

The bonus is exclusive to some games. So, ensure you only wager on games that meet the wagering requirements.

The bonus does not apply to cryptocurrency deposits.

Customers must provide ID documents to validate their identity when necessary.

📱How to Register on BetWinner via Mobile?

The process of creating a BetWinner account on a mobile device is identical to that of a PC. Places like the Greater Accra Region are mobile centres, and many new sign-ups will create their BetWinner accounts on their smartphones and tablets.

Fortunately, BetWinner functions well on either mobile or PC. You can register through the BetWinner app or the BetWinner mobile website.

We tested the mobile signing procedure, and our research concluded that the registration procedure on the website and the app is essentially the same. Refer to the steps above to sign up for BetWinner mobile.

🛡️ Security - How to Verify your Account and Personal Information?

Specific documents and information must be submitted to verify your identity and age. The BetWinner verification process is easy and starts at registration.

On the registration form, you will be required to select and enter the document number for your chosen verification document. This will confirm your location, identity, and age. The verification process is also necessary for withdrawals.

Identity verification helps the platform comply with the laws of the Gambling Commission of Ghana and ensures the betting site conforms to a responsible gambling campaign. Only players aged 18 and above can legally register on BetWinner.

The betting site could occasionally request that you submit certain documents to certify your identity further. The identity verification documents include the following;

Ghanaian passport

Ghana voter’s card

Driver’s license

Ghana social security card

💳 What are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registering?

After completing our registration on the site, we tested the payment methods. The bookmaker has a strong Ghanaian presence.

On the deposit page, we found two payment methods for Ghanaian players. BetWinner provides only simple payment methods for bettors to deposit funds after registering.

They are listed below:

Mobile Payments

MTN, Vodafone, and Airtel Tigo are some of the BetWinner mobile payment methods. Since many Ghanaians use a mobile phone with either of these three networks, it is easy to make a deposit using any of the listed methods.

VISA

Players can make deposits using their bank Visa card. The card must be funded, and the name on it must match the player’s registered name.

MasterCard

MasterCard is accepted on the BetWinner platform. Payments are instant; you can immediately claim the welcome bonus and place bets.

The minimum deposit amount depends on your payment method. However, customers can deposit as low as 12 GHS to claim the welcome bonus.

Conclusion - How Do We Rank BetWinner Registration?

For new users, the BetWinner registration process in Ghana is simple and includes straightforward instructions for setting up an account. The procedure is the same whether using the desktop website or the mobile app.

Users must provide a working phone number during the registration procedure, which takes less than five minutes.

After inputting your mobile number, you’ll receive an OTP to finish up the process. Customers must also validate their accounts, which can take a few hours to several days.

BetWinner offers customers a 200% bonus of up to GHS 2,500 on their first deposit to appreciate new users for signing up. You must make a minimum deposit of GHS 12 to qualify for the bonus.

Like every other betting platform, BetWinner has some areas of improvement. We’ve detailed them from our BetWinner review below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy registration process Strict wagering requirements Welcome bonus for customers Limited payout options Competitive odds The mobile app is available for Android and iOS devices.

❓BetWinner Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

To complete this guide, here are answers to some of the frequently asked questions concerning the BetWinner registration process.

Which country is the BetWinner from?

BetWinner is an international betting platform providing betting services for bettors across the globe. Punters from Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, and Kenya can all open an account with the platform.

How to install BetWinner app

You can install the BetWinner app on your Android and iOS devices to complete the BetWinner registration process. Go to the betting site and scroll to the bottom of the homepage. Tap the “Mobile Application” icon and follow the prompts to install the app.

Is BetWinner available in Ghana?

Yes, BetWinner is available in Ghana. The bookie is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana. Players 18 years old can register an account with the platform.

Is BetWinner the same as 1xBet?

No, BetWinner is different from 1xBet. 1xBet is also a licensed and regulated betting platform in Ghana. Both sites are well-liked by punters and provide a wide range of betting possibilities. However, they have different user interfaces and unique branding and are run by various businesses. Inter Omega Limited runs BetWinner, while CLICKWELL Ghana Limited manages 1xBet. You can explore either option to wager your bets.