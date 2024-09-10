Football Predictions: This Week Best Betting Tips

With the football season in full swing in most parts of the world, we take an in-depth look at some of the best fixtures to bet on this week.

The closing stages of the first international window for the 2024/25 season begin on Tuesday with lots of good offers for the over 1.5 goals market as the fixtures come thick and fast.

There are fixtures across all parts of the world with the European, African and South American windows all open for the last round of games in their respective qualifiers.

In Europe, just 10 matches out of the lots so far have failed to record two goals or more while some games on the African and South American scene have seen a lot of goals during their round of international break.

Let’s take a quick look at our best Over 1.5 goals picks for the week.

Egypt vs Botswana

Egypt have scored at least once in each of their last three games across all

Competitions. The last time they failed to score in a game was in June 2022 me have been consistent in front of goal since then.

While goal scoring has been a problem for Botswana, they have conceded in three of their last five games

Only once has the match been under 1.5 in any of their last meetings with Egypt.

England vs Finland

The two teams have been on the scoresheet in four of England's last five matches as well as in five of Finland's last six games.

England scored twice against Ireland in their first game this window and pose more attack threat to Finland later on Tuesday.

England have won four of their last five games while Finland are currently on a three-match winless run.

England have won nine of their previous 11 meetings with Finland scoring four or more goals in five of those victories.

Netherlands vs Germany

The Netherlands look like a more composed team under Ronald Koeman who has returned to the national team for another stint.

The Netherlands approach this fixture after their huge 5-2 win in the Nations League against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Germany, on the other hand, continue to have fun under Julian Nagelsmann. They were 5-0 winners over Hungary in their last game and are most likely to get goals against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands have netted 2 or more goals in 14 of their last 20 matches while Germany have conceded 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 10 matches on the road.

Ireland vs Greece

In the last three meetings between these two teams, only once has the game ended with just one goal. The other games ended 0-2 and 2-1 for Gree.

Greece has never lost to the Republic of Ireland, with four wins and one draw from their five encounters. In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Greece secured a double victory, including a 2-0 win in Dublin.

The game on Tuesday evening is expected to follow a similar trend.

Colombia vs Argentina

Colombia and Argentina will be coming up against each other once again after their last meeting in the Copa America final. In recent years, both sides have shown themselves to be incredibly formidable and challenging to defeat in international football.

This summer, Colombia showed that they could compete with the reigning world champions, but they may find it difficult to take advantage of their home-field advantage in this game given that James Rodriguez, a vital player, is not yet completely fit having only joined a new club recently.

Paraguay vs Brazil

Brazil are looking to get another win to wrap up their international window after beating Ecuador in their last game. Brazil’s recent struggles in front of the goal have been due to the low-block slides they have faced.

However, in Paraguay, they face a side that is capable of opening up and leaving spaces behind which could go in favor of the Selecao’s while Brazil’s leaky defence could be a weakness that would go in favour of their opponents.

Two goals coming in this fixture should be a mere formality.

Burkina Faso vs Malawi

Burkina Faso have a great record against Malawi, having never lost against them. Despite their current lack of form, they should be able to keep their unbeaten streak going with a close victory in this encounter.

Malawi have failed to score in just one of their last five games across all competitions while they have conceded in all five in that period.

Against the Stallions who are used to scoring that home, there is a better chance of over 1.5 goals happening.