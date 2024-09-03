Parimatch App: Mobile Review September 2024 l Ghana

The Parimatch App is a convenient mobile application that has been introduced by the Parimatch bookmaker. It’s available for both iOS and Android.

To help you understand what is required to download the Parimatch app, our experts have provided a brief overview of relevant details in the table below.

Specifications Android/APK iOS RAM 1 GB 2 GB Version 1.15.1427 VisionOS 1.0 or late Size 20 MB 36 MB Compatible Devices Android 8.0 and up iOS 15.0 or later

How to Download Parimatch Android / APK app?

For customers who use Android devices, the Parimatch app download can be done through their Google Play Store or by downloading the Parimatch APK. These two are compatible with Android devices but of course, the above-mentioned requirements need to be met.

The Parimatch app can downloaded and installed on your Android device by following the procedure below.

Access the Parimatch website using your browser. Tap on Menu on the homepage when it finishes loading. Then, tap on the download app which will take you to Play Store. Tap on Download to commence. After the Parimatch app download is complete, click on Install.

What Are the ParimatchAndroid System Requirements?

The following are the system requirements for users who want to download and install the Parimatch betting app on their Android devices.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 8.06 MB Software Version 1.15.1427 Operating System Android 8.0 and up Minimum Space Needed 20 MB Internet Connection Required High speed Available on Google Play Yes

How to Download Parimatch iOS App?

The Parimatch app is easy to download and operate on an iOS device. The app is available on the App Store for iOS users.

Customers can also download and install the Parimatch app on their iOS device by following the link on the operator's website. The preferred option will only require a few minutes to download.

To download the Parimatch app to your iOS device, follow these steps.

Search Parimatch Ghana when you open the App Store on your iOS device. Click on the download icon to get the Parimatch mobile app. After downloading the Parimatch mobile app, launch it by pressing on the app’s icon on the phone’s home screen. You can now create your Parimatch account and use the iOS app.

What Are the Parimatch iOS System Requirements?

For users to be able to have the Parimatch app on their iOS devices, there are some things expected of them. Here are some of the requirements needed to be able to download and use the mobile app.

Specifications iOS App Size 36 MB Software Version VisionOS 1.0 or late Operating System iOS 15.0 or later Minimum Space Needed 50 MB Internet Connection Required High speed Available on App Store Yes

What Are the Features of the Parimatch App?

The Parimatch app offers a wide range of features for customers to continue utilising the bookmaker. Live betting, competitive odds and among other features are some that the app offers.

Live Betting

The Parimatch app gives customers the chance to place live bets. This feature, allows customers to follow live happenings from your device.

Popular sports such as football, basketball, tennis, and even virtual sports are among some of the options in the app’s live section.

Payments Methods

The payment method section on the Parimatch app needs improvement. Despite the restricted alternatives, customers still patronize the available ones.

Mobile money transactions can be used by both existing and new users to deposit funds into their Parimatch accounts. Customers have the choice of using MTN Mobile Money, Telecel Cash, or AirtelTigo Money.

Mobile Money Methods Only

Parimatch allows six payment and withdrawal ways for consumers to load their e-wallets or withdraw their rewards. Below is a list of all the techniques available on the platform:

MTN

Telecel

AirtelTigo

MTN USSD

Telecle USSD

AirtelTigo USSD

Odds and Betting Markets

The Parimatch app provides a number of betting options. Aside from the common bets, the bookie also provides extra options. Ghanaian punters can place bets on popular events such as 1X2, Double Chance, Correct Score, and Over/Under.

Parimatch also provides handicaps, halftime bets, cards, goal intervals, and plenty more options, since we identified hundreds of bets while completing our research. The bookmaker is a betting site that provides competitive odds, especially on major events, and allows consumers to select their favourite odds.

Customer Support

Customers can occasionally get assistance from Parimatch's customer support team. You are always welcome to contact them with questions, complaints, or concerns. Our customer care agents are reachable via their social media accounts at all times.

Additionally, you can reach them via online chat on the website or by email at support@parimatch.com.gh or through their telegram channel. When you get in touch with them, you'll also get a rapid response. Send them an email if you run into any issues while using their website. The support staff is on hand around the clock.

Virtual Sports Betting

Though it highlights classic sports, the Parimatch app offers more to gamblers than just those. eSports competitions and virtual games are also available on the smartphone app. In addition, there are competitive betting odds available for eSports and virtual sports.

How to Register via the App?

The registration process is faster on the mobile app than it was on some other platforms. The process, however, has the same steps as registering on the mobile website. It's important to note that consumers can access the platform by simply entering their login credentials on the mobile app after registering.

Follow these instructions to sign up on the bookmaker's mobile app:

Open the mobile app after installing it and tap on the “Join” button at the top right corner of the screen. After that, enter your phone number and create a strong password to secure the account. The bookmaker will send a confirmation code through SMS. Enter the SMS code to confirm that to confirm the number belongs to you. Log into your account.

Parimatch Welcome Bonus

Parimatch Ghana provides a welcome bonus for new members after setting up their account. Customers can get a 200% bonus on their first deposit but they must fulfil a few guidelines to qualify.

The registration signup bonus cide they can use at signup is PARIGH. The requirements specify that you must deposit a minimum of GHS 50 and a maximum of GHS 5000, and you can wager up to 7 times the bonus amount. Each pick in the multi-bet must be at least 1.45, and the total bet slip must have odds of 2.0 or greater.

For additional information on the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus, gamers should visit Parimatch's website.

App vs Mobile Version

Customers of Parimatch have access to both a mobile website and an app. These are the two platforms' advantages and disadvantages.

The app created by Parimatch works with both iOS and Android. Although the software is limited to Android smartphones with version 6.0 or higher, several users have found that earlier versions also function with it.

One benefit of the mobile version is that it uses less data and doesn't take up any space on your phone. The Parimatch software creators did, however, make the application and APK files comparatively minimal to download and set up.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The app has a wide selection of games, special features, and a global reach The mobile website takes time to load Parimatch’s app has a user-friendly interface Limited payment options The app doesn’t take up a lot of space

What Is Our Review of the Parimatch App?

The registration procedure for Parimatch is simple. Before the account is created, there are just two fields to complete. After that, an SMS is sent to confirm the phone number. However, in order to verify the account, certain fields are needed, including name, DOB, and ID number.

Before granting consumers access to the site, several operators, such as Betway and 1xBet, want both personal information and account verification. Parimatch, on the other hand, allows users to access but restricts the features until the account is validated. As a result, Parimatch's strategy gives the impression that registration on the platform is quicker than it is for other operators, even if the procedure is the same.

Interestingly, Parimatch's 200% welcome bonus is one of the most competitive on the market, beating out 1xBet's 300% and BetWinner's 200% welcome bonuses. Its GHS 10 minimum deposit is one of the biggest among competitors.

Following a careful study of the app's efficiency, here are our thoughts on the pros and cons.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The app offers instant verification Takes time to load The registration is uncomplicated Does not feature live streaming The Parimatch app is convenient and safe

What could be improved in the Parimatch apps?

The bookmaker can improve the number of payment options on the platform. Also, they need to look at the live stream update which is becoming a common feature in Ghanaian bookies.

Mobile and App with Parimatch in Ghana – Our FAQs

This section reviews some of the most frequent questions that customers ask when using the Parimatch app.

Is Parimatch in Ghana?

Yes, Parimatch is one of the newest betting platforms to open offices in Ghana. It is legally registered and licensed by Ghana's Gaming Commission.

How to install Parimatch app?

To install the Parimatch app, access the bookmaker through the official website then tap on menu on the homepage. Choose the download app on the options that appearsns which will take you to Play Store. Tap download and after that click on install.