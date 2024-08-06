Safer Gambling: Everything you need to know on how to gamble safely in Ghana

Learn all about safer gambling with our guide on all you need to know on how to bet safely when gambling with Ghanaian bookies in 2024.

Learning about safer gambling is crucial when placing your bets with Ghanaian bookies.

Gambling can be fun and entertaining as long as you play responsibly.

Our article provides guidance on spotting problem gambling, its negative effects on physical and mental health, and advice on seeking help to ensure safe gambling.

Safer Gambling Advice: How to gamble safely in 2024

There are several methods to help you gamble safely when betting in Ghana.

Some methods are self-implemented, while others are offered by Ghanaian bookies to encourage safer gambling.

Set Deposit Limits

Bookmakers allow players to set deposit limits over a certain period, from a day to a month, helping you control how much money you can deposit.

Stick to your Bankroll

Create a bankroll by setting a loss or win limit for a specific period (day, week, month, etc.). Once reached, stop gambling for the rest of that period to prevent chasing losses or unsustainable winning streaks.

Take Regular Breaks

Take breaks to ensure safe gambling. Many bookmakers offer reminder systems to inform you how long you’ve been active and to encourage routine breaks.

Read and Understand all Terms and Conditions

Read the terms and conditions of bookmakers to understand how they operate, helping you avoid pitfalls and stay in control of your betting.

Gambling effects on mental health

Gambling can negatively impact your mental health, leading to anxiety and depression due to financial stress.

This can affect your personal and family life. Watch for signs of gambling affecting your mental health to stay in control.

Problem Gambling: How to spot and help those in need

Helping someone acknowledge they might have a gambling problem is vital. Look for signs like increased stress or anxiety, self-exclusion from social activities, excessive gambling time and money, and borrowing money for gambling.

If you notice these signs, offer support without judgment and suggest methods to manage problem gambling. Support groups like Gamblers Anonymous and professional help like therapy can be effective.

Safer Gambling Organisations

Several organisations offer support services for problem gamblers in Ghana.

BeGambleAware

BeGambleAware operates a 24/7 helpline at 0808 8020 133, providing assistance from specialists on gambling issues.

GamCare

GamCare offers support via online chat rooms and specialised local support with access to counsellors and talk groups.

GamStop

GamStop helps players self-exclude from gambling permanently by contacting all betting sites to prevent further betting.

Gamalyze: Learn what kind of gambler you are

Gamalyze, offered by Mindway AI, is a self-test to identify your gambling habits. It uses an AI tool to assess your gambling type and provides links to support websites.