Parimatch Promo Code: Claim up to GHS 200 in Free Bets

Learn about the Parimatch promo code PARIGH and how you can use it and pursue the operator’s welcome offer.

Find info on the available promos, how this brand compares to other bookmakers, and lots more.

What Are the Parimatch Promo Code Details?

When you sign up on Parimatch with PARIGH, after completing registration on the site, you can get a welcome offer and up to GHS 200 in free bets. However, you need to be aware of the bonus terms and conditions that come with it.

While you can get free bets of up to GHS 200, the exact amount of the bonus is dependent on how much deposit you make. This is why we examined all of the details concerning the Parimatch code which allows players to get up to GHS 200 free bets.

Parimatch Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome/Special/Soccer Bonus Bonus Description Up to GHS 200 in free bets General T&Cs Match your deposit 200% bet amount bonus Wagering Requirements Customers are required to wager 7 times the bonus amount before making a withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Amount The user can withdraw the available amount once all requirements have been met Minimum Deposit GHS 50 Minimum Bet GHS 50 Parimatch Promo Code PARIGH

Age

To be eligible to sign up for Parimatch and qualify for the Parimatch Ghana welcome bonus, the players must be at least 18 years old. You must verify your account before being able to make a deposit.

Wagering Requirements

Customers must wager the bonus amount seven times before making a withdrawal. The minimum odds for each option in the parlay bet must be 1.45.

The minimum bet amount for the initial bet is 50 GHS, with total odds more than or equal to 2.0, and a maximum of 5000 GHS.

How to Use the Bonus on Sports

Here's an illustration of how this bonus could be applied to sports betting:

Initial Bet: Before receiving the bonus, wager your deposit of 50 on a football game with odds of at least 2.0. Let's say you place a bet on Asante Kotoko to beat Hearts of Oak, with Kotoko having odds 2.0 to win. After receiving the bonus: You need to meet the wagering requirement. Place bet 7 times the bonus amount, so 7*(100) = GHS 700 total bets required.

Key Points to Remember when Using the Bonus on Sports

Always make sure your wagers match the minimum odds requirement.

Keep track of your total bets to determine when you have met the wagering requirement.

Remember that failure to complete these restrictions may result in the loss of the bonus and any associated winnings.

How to Use the Bonus on Casino

Wagering requirement: You must wager 30 times the bonus amount in the Games and Live Games areas. Therefore, the total betting requirement is 30*(200) = GHS 6000

Here's a (fictitious) example of how to use the bonus on casino games:

Initial Betting: Before the bonus is credited, you may need to wager your deposit amount (GHS 100) on approved games or live games. Let's say you do this on a slot machine. After receiving the bonus, you now have GHS 300 in your account (100 deposit + 200 bonus). Placing bets in the casino: You must bet a total amount of GHS 6000 at the casino to meet the wagering requirement. In the casino, you start with a slot game and place a bet of GHS 10 each spin. Every spin counts towards the wagering requirement. So, if you play 600 spins at GHS 10 each, you will meet the GHS 6,000 wagering requirement (600 spins * GHS 10 per spin = GHS 6000).

Key Points to Remember when Using the Bonus on Sports

If the initial bets are placed before the bonus is credited, they may not count towards the bonus.

Choose games that provide a large percentage of the wagering requirement.

Keep track of your bets to make sure you match the total wagering requirement.

Be aware of your balance and the parameters of the game you're playing, as these will influence your approach to fulfilling the wagering requirement.

How to Claim the Offer?

For customers who want to claim the welcome bonus, they will need to create a Parimatch account. Parimatch registration can be done through the website or through the mobile app.

Here's how to claim the Parimatch welcome offer:

Register on Parimatch and verify your account. The new customer then has seven days to claim the offer and participate in the promotion. To be eligible for this promotion, the customer must deposit at least 10 GHS and place his first bet. After making your first qualified bet, you will earn 200% of your deposited amount as a bonus.

What other offers is Parimatch offering?

Aside the welcome bonus on Parimatch, the bookmaker also has other offers for their customers. Some of these offers include boosted odds on Premier League and 10% aviator weekly cashback.

Odds Boost

With Parimatch's Odds Boost feature, you may increase your bets and perhaps acquire more money from your bets. This offer provides competitive odds for the Premier League betting.

10% Aviator weekly cashback

Customers get to receive free bets in the Aviator game based on their payback amount over the course of one week.

Range 1: 15 Free Bets for cashback from 20 GHS to 40 GHS

Range 2: 30 Free Bets for cashback from 41 GHS to 70 GHS

Range 3: 50 Free Bets for cashback from 71 GHS to 100 GHS

Bonus Bonus Description Why use this offer? Odds Boost Boosted Odds on Premier League This offer provides competitive odds for the Premier League betting Aviator Weekly Cashback Customers get to receive free bets in the Aviator game based on their payback amount over the course of one week. Gives customers the opportunity to recover their bet amount Esports Play eSports and get bonus every week

How Parimatch Offer Compares to Other Welcome Offers?

There are several bookies in Ghana, including Parimatch. All of them are overseen by the Gaming Commission of Ghana, which enforces Online Betting Industry Regulations for these bookies.

All of these bookmakers' bonuses vary, and here's a short comparison of some of them to Parimatch's offer.

1xBet

With 1xBet, new users can get 300% bonus of up to 5300 GHS bonus depending on their first deposit. Minimum deposit: 200% for deposits up to 380 GHS, 250% for deposits between 381 GHS and 760 GHS, and 300% for deposits beginning with 761 GHS.

Half of the bonus can be waged five times on accumulator bets of at least 1.4 odds. The 1xBet offer is available to new customers for 30 days after which the bonus will be revoked.

Betika

For Betika, customers get 400% ACCA Bonus win boost on their stake. The offer is determined based on multiple bets of three or more selections. This bonus is only available for selections with odds of at least 1.35.

The more selections you make on your slip, the more the potential return. The maximum ACCA bonus incentive is GHS 100,000. Bets made with a bonus or points will not be eligible for this offer. If any picks are postponed or invalidated, the bonus will still apply; however, the percentage bonus applied will reflect the actual number of winning selections.

22Bet

22Bet offers 200% bonus of up toGHS 1,000. The minimum deposit necessary to receive the bonus is 10 GHS. The maximum bonus that can be granted during this offer is 1,000 GHS. The wagering requirement for accumulator bets will be 7x the bonus amount. Each accumulator bet must include at least two selections with total odds of 3 or greater.

Here is a table comparing the bonus available for the bookmakers.

Operators Time to Claim Wagering Requirements Parimatch 7 days to claim Customers must wager seven times the bonus amount before making a withdrawal. The minimum odds for each option in the parlay bet must be 1.45. 1xBet Up to 30 days to claim Bet half of the bonus amount 5 times in accumulator bets (for 200%) bonus, and the other half place bet 30 times in 1xGames. 22Bet Up to a 7-day window Before a player can withdraw winnings through deposit bonuses, they need to wager all deposit bonuses at least 40 times.

Our Expert Opinion

Parimatch Ghana has numerous fascinating features that position the bookmaker among the best betting sites in the country. Typically, Parimatch review articles focus on a handful of these aspects.

After our research, the bookmaker’s features include live betting and streaming, bonuses, betting markets, mobile apps, customer service, and payment options.

Parimatch Ghana members get access to betting markets for both pre-match and live wagering. The site's betting markets include Match Results, Totals, Double Chance, Handicap, Both Teams to Score, Draw No Bet, Correct Score, and so on.

Parimatch Ghana's bonuses and promotions are areas the bookmaker ought to invest on.

✅ Parimatch Bonus Pros ❌ Parimatch Bonus Cons A solid bonus amount High wagering requirement Reasonable deposit amount and minimum odds for the qualifying bet The minimum odds per event could be lower

Parimatch promo code FAQs

How to get 150 bonus in Parimatch?

Parimatch’s welcome offer is available to all new punters on the Parimatch website upon signing up and making a first deposit. Parimatch matches your deposit 200% bet amount bonus.

What is bonus code in Parimatch?

The Parimatch bonus code is PARIGH.

How to get free deposit in Parimatch?

Parimatch only gives welcome bonus to new players. To receive the bonus, you must complete your registration on our site.

Is Parimatch available in Ghana?

Yes, Parimatch is available in Ghana. It is also regulated by the Gaming Commision of Ghana.

Can I withdraw 500 from Parimatch?

The minimum withdrawal amounts for Parimatch is dependent on the withdrawal method.