1xBet Registration: How to Claim up to 5300 GHS Bonus in August 2024

Discover how to complete the 1xBet registration and unlock a 300% bonus up to 5300 GHS. Follow our detailed guide to get started quickly and benefit from this welcome offer.

How to Register on 1xBet

New players can easily register on 1xBet using different methods, including by phone number. The registration process grants access to 1xBet’s full range of features, including the ability to place bets on favourite sports, games, and teams. By creating a betting account, users can track their activities and manage their bets efficiently on the platform.

1xBet Registration - Our Detailed Guide for Beginners

Unlike other betting platforms, 1xBet gh registration takes just minutes. The process entails keying in personal details. These essentials may include the player’s name, their email address and mobile number.

The registration process does not vary regardless of the device being used; whether you prefer the ease of using a mobile or opting for a desktop, there are no difficulties involved in registering with 1xBet. Players can begin their journey on 1xBet by going through the 1xBet login registration number using a phone or desktop.

How to Register on 1xBet via Desktop?

Users can also become registered members of 1xBet by registering using a desktop. These are the processes involved when a new user decides to sign up for 1xBet:

Open a web browser and navigate to the 1xBet Ghana website.

Click “Registration” on the homepage. This will open a tab with the 1xBet registration form.

3. Fill in the registration form with your email address, full name, password, and phone number. Also, select either the Ghanaian passport or the National Identity Card as your identification document and enter the corresponding number.

4. Claim the sign-up bonus by typing the 1xBet promo code available. 5. Review the provided data and click on Register to submit the 1xBet registration form. By clicking the option, you agree to comply with 1xBet’s terms and conditions, which confirms your eligibility. 6. A user ID will be provided following the successful registration. Also, an account activation link will be sent to the email address provided, which needs to be activated within 72 hours. Once this is done, log in to 1xBet gh using your User ID or email and your password.

What Is the 1xBet Registration Bonus?

Upon successful registration and using the promo code 1GHGOAL, new users of 1xBet are eligible for an exclusive welcome bonus on their first deposit, marking the start of their online betting experience.

Here’s what the 1xBet sign-up bonus in Ghana includes:

300% Bonus up to 5300 GHS : New users receive a 300% bonus on their first deposit, up to a maximum of 5300 GHS, which can be used for both pre-game and live bets.

200% Bonus on Deposits up to 380 GHS : For deposits up to 380 GHS, a 200% bonus is provided. To unlock the bonus, users must wager half of it five times on pre-match or live accumulator bets. The other half must be wagered 30 times in 1xGames. Each accumulator ticket must include at least three selections with minimum odds of 1.4.

250% Bonus on Deposits from 381 GHS to 760 GHS : For deposits between 381 GHS and 760 GHS, a 250% bonus is available. Half of this bonus must be wagered ten times on pre-match or live accumulator bets, while the other half must be wagered 35 times in 1xGames. Accumulators need to have at least three selections with minimum odds of 1.4.

Maximum Bonus of 5300 GHS: Deposits of 761 GHS and above qualify for the highest bonus of up to 5300 GHS.

How to Register on 1xBet via Mobile?

To become an official user of 1xBet, new users need to finish the 1xBet registration process and registering through the mobile phone is one way that users can become registered members. The process below details how users can sign up to 1xBet:

Access the official 1xBet gh website using the phone’s browser on an Android or iOS device. Select the Registration option which is at the top right corner of the homepage. The button will redirect you to the 1xBet gh registration page. Provide the email address, full name, password and mobile number in the section where necessary. Also, choose the mode of identification by opting for the use of a Ghanaian passport document or a National Identity Card including the number. Enter the 1xBet promo code to claim the registration bonus Submit the registration form by clicking “Register”. Then, ensure that you agree to the 1xBet terms and conditions and privacy policy by clicking on the appropriate button. After successful registration, you’ll receive a unique user ID from the 1xBet. Also, an account activation link will be sent to your email. The code must be activated within 72 hours. Once the account is activated, log in to 1xBet using your user ID or email, along with your password.

Security - How to Verify Your Account and Personal Information?

1xBet is expected to verify the identity of its users. A dedicated team of experts have realised a difference in the verifaication process of 1xBet as compared to other betting platforms in Ghana.



While you may be required to go through an account verification page, 1xBet permits users to upload documents only through the accepted communication lines. These documents could be either your passport number or national identity card. Failing to upload the required documents will mean the cancellation of bonuses and winnings.



By also completing the 1xBet Ghana registration, you agree to submit all valid documents as requested by the operator. The document would include proof of identification, proof of source of income and proof of address. 1xBet then notifies you once the account is verified.

What Are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds after Registering?

After 1xBet gh login, click on the deposit option at the top of the homepage. The deposit option opens the page that will give all the accepted platforms that 1xBet accepts for deposits into your accounts.

1xBet makes payments more flexible by offering a variety of deposit and withdrawal alternatives. Players may deposit into their 1xBet Ghana account, place bets on their favourite sports, and withdraw wins with ease thanks to safe and fast payment options.

More importantly, the bookmaker uses advanced technology and industry-standard security measures to protect your banking information and transactions. There are 17 methods through which players can make deposits into their 1xBet account. The methods include bank cards, e-wallets, mobile payments, payment systems and e-vouchers.



Visa, MasterCard, Telecel Cash, MTN Mobile Money, AT Money, and Netteller among many others are platforms that can be used for deposits. A host of others are also accepted for deposit by 1xBet.

Conclusion - How do We Rank 1xBet Registration?

Completing the registration on the 1xBet Ghana site is an easy process compared to other online betting platforms. It’s also convenient and not time-consuming. From the first step to making deposits, every step takes a short period. There are no confirmation codes involved which makes it a comfortable platform for new users.

Pros Cons 1xtBet Ghana has a user-friendly interface The no verification page means users may not get the chance to make changes to their documents if there are mistakes. 1xBet Ghana registration process is easy 1xBet Ghana requires identity documents to be verified on the first attempt to withdraw money. 1xBet Ghana allows users to file complaints through e-mail and live chats If the company harbours even the slightest suspicion about a client, it reserves the right to block their account and cease payments.

More About 1xBet

1xBet is a worldwide recognised gambling site due to the company's unique promotions and marketing. 1xBet has one of the most extensive betting platforms, with various sports and several matches serving as options.



1xBet provides its users and potential customers with easy-to-use communication, exceptional prizes, and helpful player support. They have major betting sites in Africa, including Nigeria, Burundi, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, and Zambia. 1xBet gh is regulated by the Gambling Commission of Ghana.



As an online platform, 1xBet provides users with an array of opportunities and conveniences that traditional betting platforms lack. With the ability to wager on numerous sports, diverse payment methods, and access to various games, 1xBet offers unmatched versatility. Placing bets on games such as the Ghana Premier League and the African Cup of Nations have become easier due to 1xBet.

1xBet Ghana Registration - Frequently Asked Questions

For new users, you can get answers to the commonly asked questions about the 1xBet registration process. These solutions provide the user with the needed details to ensure smooth access using 1xBet.

How long does the registration process take?

It will take a new player about five to ten minutes to complete registration on 1xBet Ghana. This is because of the user-friendly interface.

Who can sign up to 1xBet?

1xBet Ghana is open to persons 18 years and above.

How to get the 1xBet registration bonus?

You can get a welcome bonus once you deposit into your newly created 1xBet Ghana account.

Is it possible to place a bet on 1xBet without an account?

One will need to create an account and make a deposit before placing a bet.

What information do I need to provide during registration?

When registering for a 1xBet Ghana account, you need your e-mail account, full name, phone number, national identity card number, Ghanaian passport number and password.

How to reactivate my 1xBet account?

The best way to reactivate your 1xBet account is to reach out to customer support through the Ask a Question window at the bottom of the 1xBet gh website.

Can I register multiple accounts on 1xBet?

Players are allowed to have just one account on 1xBet. 1xBet Ghana does not encourage multiple account possession by one person.

How to reset my password on 1xBet?

A password reset can be done manually when the user clicks on the Forgot Password option. Another way that can be used to reset the 1xBet password is to contact customer service which will lead to an agent resolving your challenge.