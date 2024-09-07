Hearts of Oak vs Basake Holy Stars Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Hearts of Oak face newly promoted Basake Holy Stars in their 2024/25 opener, eager to bounce back after a disappointing last season.

The Phobians had to survive relegation on the last day of the season ensuring they kept their Ghana Premier League status for the new season.

Since 2021, Hearts have won all of their home games against Ghana Premier League debutants. They are favourites to pick up all three points on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Holy Stars were impressive on their way to qualification for the Ghana Premier League side. They finished top of Zone 2 in the Division One League two points above their closest rivals.

This will be the first taste of Premier League action for the club since their establishment but their performances are as impressive considering when they came into the picture. Holy Stars scored 31 goals in 30 games last season while conceding 19.

For Hearts, it will be a familiar territory as they still be playing in Ghana’s topmost championship. Last season, Aboubakar Ouattara’s side finished 14th on the league table, the lowest they have placed on the table in a long while.

The Rainbow club managed 35 goals in 34 games while they shipped in 31 goals due to an inconsistent defensive performance. Hearts are unbeaten in their last three competitive games.

The club has had to make over 10 new signings during the transfer window but the target man will continue to be Hamza Issah who netted 13 goals in 28 games last season.

Probable Lineups for Dreams vs Samartex

The probable lineup for Hearts in the "system of play."

Asare; Afrane, Yiadom, Mensah, Awuah; Wayo, Salim, Karikari; Baafi, Issah, Frimpong

The probable lineup for Holy Stars in the "system of play."

Wahab; Asante, Brace, Arthur, Boadi; Zuma, Oteng, Yakubu; Awuah, Sidibi, Tweneboa

Home to take all three points

Hearts will be looking for redemption on the opening day of the league. Ouattara’s side are chasing a significant statement ahead of the new season and the game against Basake Holy Stars gives them that opportunity.

The optics work in Hearts’s favour as they have yet to lose a game at home against a newly promoted side since 2021. The Phobians could prove to be too strong for Holy Stars.

For a team coming into the league for the first time, the game against Hearts may have come quite too early for Abdul Gazale’s lads. They will however be relying on the experience of their squad to get a decent result against the 2021/22 league winners.

Hearts vs Holy Stars Bet 1: Hearts win

Back Hamza Issah to score

Hamza Issah finished as Hearts’ top scorer in the league last season scoring 13 of the club’s 35 goals in the competition.

The 22-year-old scored in crucial games including wins over Nations FC, Karela United and Medeama with all coming at home. He also boasted a good record on the road which makes him one of the most players to score against Holy Stars.

The 2023/24 season was Hamza’s first full season with Hearts of Oak and is expected to continue as the club’s source of goals in the upcoming season.

Hearts vs Holy Stars Bet 2: Hamza Issah to score

Goals on the agenda

In their last three games of last season, only once did Hearts fail to score a goal (0-0 vs. Great Olympics). In the other two games, they scored at least twice.

Unlike Hearts, Basake Holy Stars have scored at least once in their last three games. The last time they failed to score a goal was against Pac Academy in the final Division Two League game.

Based on the performances of the two teams in their recent performances with pre-season included, there is a possibility both teams could concede at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts vs Holy Stars Bet 3: Both teams to score