Parimatch Registration: Complete Guide, Bonuses, and Features for New Users

Though Parimatch registration is pretty straightforward, it can seem daunting for new punters who are opening up to the betting world.

Thus, this article will explain all the processes involved in creating an account on the platform. We’ll also discuss features of the platform, payment processes, and the welcome bonus for newbies.

Parimatch is a relatively new platform in Ghana, but is already rubbing shoulders with the giants in the Ghanaian market place. Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, the betting platform has been in operation since 1994 and is well-versed in providing betting solutions to its patrons.

Parimatch Registration – Our Detailed Guide for Beginners

Registering on the website is straightforward and easy. Here are the steps to follow.

Head to the webpage and click the “Join” tab, where you’ll be taken to the registration Parimatch page. Enter your phone number and create a strong password. An SMS confirmation code will be sent to your number, which you’ll enter to log into your account.

What Is the Parimatch Registration Bonus?

The registration sign up bonus is GHPARI. Parimatch offers new patrons a 200% bonus on their first deposits, but to claim it, they’ll have to follow a few rules. The rules include depositing a minimum of GHS 50 up to GHS 5000 and placing multiple bets up to 7x the bonus amount. Each selection in the multi-bet must have a minimum of 1.45, and the total bet slip must be 2.0 odds or higher.

For more information on the T&Cs covering the welcome bonus, players should head to Parimatch’s website.

How to Register on Parimatch via Mobile?

Registration on the mobile site was the same as on the website, and it was quicker than some of the platforms we’ve used in the past. It’s worth noting that users who register on the website can just enter their login details on the mobile site to access the platform.

To register on the mobile version of the platform, adhere to the following steps:

Head to the mobile site and tap on the “Join” button found at the top right corner of the screen. The next step is to enter your phone number and create a strong password to secure the account. The platform will send you a confirmation code through SMS. Enter the SMS code to confirm that number belongs to you. Log into your account.

Though players have access to their accounts at this point, they can’t place bets or use some features on the platform unless they verify their account. The verifications process is simple and should be completed in less than 3 minutes. The reason is to secure the account and to trace the account holder in case they commit any financial crime.

Security – How to Verify Your Account and Personal Information?

Entering your details and providing a strong password gives you access to the platform. However, to make deposits and use some of Parimatch's features, you need to verify your account. The verification process ensures that the user isn’t a bot but a human. It also helps to keep the account safe from intruders who might want to steal info or money.

Users are required to provide their date of birth to ensure they are of the legal age to use the platform. They are then required to provide any of these four documents: new voters’ ID, Ghana card, passport, or driver’s license to verify their identities. Finally, the platform requires users to provide an email and a physical address.

These steps ensure that only Ghanaians register and track their whereabouts should they use the platform for any illegal purpose.

What Are the Payment Methods Available to Deposit Funds After Registration?

Parimatch offers 6 payment and withdrawal methods that users can use to load their e-wallets or withdraw their returns. Here’s a list of all the methods available on the platform:

MTN

Telecel

AirtelTigo

MTN USSD

Telecle USSD

AirtelTigo USSD

How Does Parimatch Compare to Other Bookmakers in Ghana?

The Ghanaian market is saturated with numerous bookmakers with competing features that make it difficult to decide which platform to use. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the main features of the major bookmakers and compared them with Parimatch. The idea is to help new and existing patrons analyze the platforms and see which one suits them best.

Here’s a table to help patrons appreciate the Parimatch’s features:

Our Operator Comparisons Parimatch Betway 1xBet BetWinner Welcome Bonus 200% bet amount bonus on first deposit Up to GHS 200 in Free Bets. 300% up to GHS 5300 200% bonus on the first deposit up to GHS 2,500 Registration Time Needed 5-10 minutes 10-15 minutes 5-10minutes 5-10 minutes FICA Verification Yes Yes Yes Yes Live Streaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Data Free Mode No No No No Number of Payment Methods 6 8 11 5 Number of Sports Covered 25 29 65 64 Number of Casino Games 8,600+ 500+ 100+ 3000+ Aviator Yes Yes A similar game Yes

Registering on the platform is relatively quick and easy because it requires fewer details compared to some of the major betting sites. However, to use the platform’s features, users need to verify their accounts, which is less stressful.

My research indicates that Parimatch offers one of the most competitive welcome bonuses in the business, 200% on the first deposit. However, its minimum deposit of GHS 50 is one of the highest compared to its competitors. Also, the 1-week ultimatum for claiming the welcome bonus can be improved since some of its competitors are offering up to 30 days.

So, if I were a new user, I’d go with Parimatch because the registration process was straightforward. Moreover, its welcome bonus is interesting, especially considering what others are offering. Most importantly, the rules for claiming the bonus are easy to understand and implement, which gives it an edge over its competition.

Our Expert Opinion

The Parimatch registration process is straightforward. There are only two fields to fill out before the account is created and then a confirmation SMS to confirm the phone number. Verifying the account, however, requires a number of fields, i.e., name, DOB, and ID no.

Now, here’s where it gets a bit tricky: some operators, like Betway and 1xBet, require both personal details and account verification before giving users access to the platform. On the other hand, Parimatch gives users access but limits the functions until the account is verified. Thus, this approach by Parimatch makes it look like registering on the platform is faster than that of other operators, but in reality, it is the same process.

However, Parimatch’s 200% welcome bonus is one of the most competitive on the market, bested by 1xBet’s 300% and BetWinner’s 200% welcome bonuses. Its GHS 10 minimum deposit is one of the highest among its competitors, with Betway taking as low as GHS 1.

Overall, the platform offers one of the simplest and easiest ways to claim the welcome bonus. Here’s a summary of the Parimatch registration process:

Pros Cons Few fields to fill. High minimum deposit to claim the welcome bonus. Competitive welcome bonus amount. Limited period to claim the welcome bonus. Simple rules to get the welcome bonus. Limited payment and withdrawal method.

Parimatch Registration – Frequently Asked Questions

Here are a few of the popular questions new patrons have on using the Parimatch platform:

Is Parimatch Available in Ghana?

Yes, Parimatch is one of the new betting platforms to open it offices in Ghana. It is duly registered and licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.

How to Create An Account in Parimatch?

First, head to the website and to enter your phone number along with a password to get your Parimatch Ghana login details. Enter your Parimatch registration login details to access the platform and verify you account.

How Much Money We Can Withdraw in Parimatch?

You can withdraw up to GHS 10,000 from the platform and the minimum withdrawal is GHS 1.

What Is the Minimum Deposit for Parimatch?

The minimum deposit for Parimatch is GHS 1, but punters can deposit as much as they desire.