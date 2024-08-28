1xBet App - Mobile Review (August 2024) l Ghana

The 1xBet App is a platform that offers an easy and safe way for betting enthusiasts to place their bets.

As such, this article provides users with straightforward access to all necessary information on how to bet using the 1xBet Ghana bookmaker.

Get to know everything you need to identify about using the 1xBet Android app or operating the 1xBet app on your iOS device. Users can also install the 1xBet app by using the apk download.

1xBet is a global bookmaker that was founded in 2007 and has since attracted millions of admirers throughout the world. Every day, users may wager on over 60 sports through the 1xBet website and applications.

The following are the system requirements for downloading and installing the 1xBet app on Android smartphones and iOS devices. To help you understand what is required to download the 1xBet app, we have provided a brief overview of the information in the table below.

Specifications Android/APK iOS RAM 2 GB 1 GB Version 1.15.1 VisionOS 1.0 or later Size 67.87 MB 275.6 MB Compatible Devices Android 5.0 and up iOS 14.0 or later

How to Download 1xBet Android / APK app?

Here, we'll take a look at how to download the 1xBet app on your Android device. Before getting started, configure your Android smartphone to ensure you enable download from unknown sources. The 1xBet APK download process takes only a few minutes, following which you can begin your betting journey.

The 1xBet APK can then be downloaded to your Android device by following the procedure below:

Use your mobile browser to access the 1xBet website; At the bottom of the screen, select Mobile Apps;

Select the Android symbol from the two icons that appear;

It will lead you to the download the app on Google Play; To download the apk file, select the 'Download App' option.

How to Install the 1xBet APK for Android

After the download is complete, follow the instructions below to install the 1xBet app on your Android device:

Change your phone's settings to allow installation from unknown sources; Open the downloaded 1xBet apk file and select Install; Once the installation is complete, launch the 1xBet app on your Android device; You are now ready to use the 1xBet mobile app and begin your betting journey by undergoing 1xBet registration process.

1xBet also offers a LITE APK version, which is 9.2 MB in size rather than 67.87 MB. It will consume fewer resources from your phone, and users who have storage concerns can install it on their Android phones.

What are the 1xBet Android System Requirements?

The following are the system requirements for users who intend to download and install the 1xBet app on their Android devices.

Specifications Android/APK App Size 67.87 MB Software Version 1.15.1 Operating System Android 5.0 and up Minimum Space Needed 100 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on Google Play Yes

How to Download 1xBet iOS App?

The 1xBet app is simple to download and set up on an iOS device. You can look for the app in the App Store.

Additionally, you can download and install the 1xBet iOS app by following the link on the operator's website. Whichever decision is taken, the process takes only a few minutes.

To download the 1xBet app to your iOS device, follow these steps:

Go to the App Store on your iOS smartphone and search for the 1xBet app. Or possibly, visit the app page on the operator's website;

Click on the download symbol to get the 1xBet mobile app;

style="color: red;font-weight: bold;"> style="color: red;font-weight: bold;">

After downloading the 1xBet mobile app, launch it by pressing on the 1xBet app icon;

You can now login in to your 1xBet account and use the 1xBet iOS app.

What are the 1xBet iOS System Requirements?

Just like with the Android device, the following are the system requirements for users who intend to download and install the 1xBet app on their iOS devices.

Specifications iOS App Size 275.6 Software Version 14.5 Operating System iOS 14.0 or later Minimum Space Needed 300 MB Internet Connection Required Yes Available on App Store Yes

What are the Features of the 1xBet App?

The 1xBet betting app, just like the site, continuously adds new features and events to enhance the gaming experience for mobile users. Let's highlight some of the best services that 1xBet app provides to its mobile users.

Live Betting and Live Streaming

The 1xBet app allows users to place live bets. With this feature you are able to see live happenings from your device. The betting app's live area includes popular sports such as football, basketball, tennis, and even virtual sports.

The app provides users with access to live streaming, live analytics, and other live betting options. On that basis, 1xBet typically streams their events in HD resolution while consuming less data. Aside from the remarkable visual quality, the results are consistently accurate.

Deposit/withdrawal & Payments Methods

Many users find it simple to make deposits and withdrawals using the app. Their payment methods are secure, and the bookmaker will preserve your information.

Ghanaians can use about four different payment options on the 1xBet Ghana betting app. The processes are usually fairly quick and seamless. These payment methods are e-wallets, mobile payments, payment systems and e-vouchers.

Mobile Money Methods Only

1xBet Ghana accepts all mobile money services with MTN MoMo, Telecel Cash and AT Money. Customers can make payments and withdrawals on the betting platform using their respective networks.

Odds and Betting Markets

The betting site is one of the few that offers a variety of bet types. Not only does the operator offer popular bets, but it also goes on to provide additional alternatives. Ghanaians, for example, can place bets on popular events such as 1X2, Double Chance, Correct Score, and Over/Under.

The bookie also provides handicaps, halftime bets, cards, goal intervals, and many more options, as we identified hundreds of bets while completing our investigation. 1xBet is one of the betting services that provide competitive odds, particularly on major events, allowing users to select their favourite odds.

Customer Support

When using the betting app, you can easily communicate with an agent. The mobile app provides access to all of their communication channels.

You will also receive a prompt answer when you contact them. If you have any problems while using their website, please email them. The support crew is available 24/7.

Virtual Sports Betting

1xBet's choices are not restricted to traditional sports. The mobile app also features virtual games and major eSports tournaments.

The games may be simulated, but they use dependable RNG software to prevent manipulation, giving eSports fans the chance to gamble on their favourite games. For example, they include popular games such as Dota 2, Warcraft, and League of Legends. The virtual sports and eSports categories also offer competitive betting odds.

Casino Games

Users of the 1xBet may also go to the casino part of the mobile app. The casino offers all of the best games from prominent software vendors.

Because your smartphone runs HTML5, you can play live casino games. This technology enables games to operate seamlessly on your mobile device. The mobile software lets you play popular slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games.

How to Register via the App?

After downloading the 1xBet app, bettors can only have full access to it when they register. 1xBet registration does not take much time and can be completed within a few minutes.

To register an account on 1xBet, you can follow these steps:

Launch the installed app;

Click on registration on the homepage after opening;

Make sure to provide the information requested depending on the preferred method of registration you choose (Full Version or By phone number);

Click on next and type in the captcha code that appears. Then click on confirm;

Type in the code that will be sent to your phone and click on continue to access your account.

1xBet Welcome Bonus

With the promo code 1GOALGH, the 1xBet welcome bonus offers new customers a 300% bonus of up to 5300 GHS on their first deposit. For deposits up to 380 GHS new customers receive a 200% bonus. They also receive a 250% bonus for deposits of 381 GHS to 760 GHS while they get 300% for deposits from 761 GHS.

The bonus is valid for 30 days from the day of registration. For a 200% bonus, half of the bonus amount must be wagered 5 times in pre-match or live accumulator bets. The second half of the bonus amount must be wagered 30 times in 1xGames.

Each accumulator must contain 3 or more selections, at least 3 of which must be at odds of 1.40 or higher.

For a bonus of 250% or higher, half of the bonus amount must be wagered 10 times in pre-match or live accumulator bets. Each accumulator must contain 3 or more selections, at least 3 of which must be at odds of 1.40 or higher. The second half of the bonus amount must be wagered 35 times in 1xGames. T&Cs Apply.

App vs Mobile Version

1xBet has available for its customers the app as well as the mobile website. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of the two platforms.

1xBet developed the app compatible with both iOS and Android, as well as Windows platforms. The software is only available for Android devices running 5.0 or higher, but many users report that it works with older versions as well.

The Mobile version has the advantage of not taking up any storage space on your phone and using less data. However, it is worth noting that 1xBet software developers have made the app and apk files extremely lightweight for download and installation.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The app has a wide selection of games, sophisticated features, and global reach The mobile version is slow sometimes The 1xBet app has a user-friendly interface The interface of the mobile version is scattered The app doesn’t occupy a lot of storage

What is Our Review of the 1xBet App?

The 1xBet app, compared to other betting apps in Ghana, stands out. 1xBet allows customers to access all of their sports markets and betting opportunities through the app.

Interestingly, they are able to incorporate all of the desktop site's functionality into the compact app. Furthermore, receiving the bonus is simple. The user must make an initial deposit before you can receive the welcome bonus.

After a comprehensive study of the app's efficiency, here are our thoughts on the pros and cons:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The app is easy to access and navigate Slow withdrawals are occur sometimes Users are able to access all promotions as well Does not have data free version It is available on both Android and iOS

What could be improved in the 1xBet app(s)?

A data free app can be introduced on 1xBet that can allow customers to log into their account and place a bet when they don’t have data. Sometimes, people are ready to place their bet but occasional data-related issues might mean they do not get access to the platform.

Mobile and App with 1xBet in (market) - Our FAQs

In this section, we review some of the most popular questions that customers ask when using the 1xBet app.

How do I download the real 1xBet app?

You can download the real 1xBet by using the link provided on the website or searching the app on Google Play and App Store.

How to download 1xBet in Ghana?

First, use your mobile browser to access the 1xBet website. At the bottom of the screen, select "Mobile Apps." Next, choose the Android symbol from the two icons that appear. This will lead you to the page to download the app on Google Play. To download the APK file, select the "Download App" option.

How to login to 1xBet in Ghana?

First, launch the mobile app. On the homepage, click on "Log In." Then, fill in the required details to access your account. Finally, click on "Log In."