BetWinner Review: A Comprehensive Analysis

BetWinner Ghana has gained an online presence with regards to online gambling and continues to become popular among Ghanaian bettors.

The bookmaker is known for its responsive range of betting services and boast presence elsewhere aside Ghana. In this write up, we seek to break down into details what BetWinner offers Ghanaian bettors in general.

🔍 Read Our Review of BetWinner - Introduction

As one of the glowing bookies, BetWinner boasts an extensive sporst betting service. This review will inform and keep bettors up to date on all they need to know about BetWinner. The information would include but not limited to the bookmaker’s markets, odds, bonuses, live betting features and betting options among a host of thers as against other betting platforms like Betway Ghana, SportyBet Ghana and Supabets Ghana.

Competitions such as La Liga, Premier League, UEFA Champions League as well as games involving the Black Stars are sports options that bettors can wager on. Placing a bet on any of these can be done at the comfort of one’s home.

In this section, our team of expert focus on some advantages and disadvantages that signing up onto BetWinner comes to the new customer. Glance to the table below to identify what you stand to get with BetWinner.

Betwinner Pros ✅ Betwinner Cons ❌ BetWinner has a wide range of markets for customers BetWinner customers occasionally suffer delay in account verification BetWinner also has mobile app that is compatible with Android BetWinner’s app is not compatible with iOS

🌟 Why Choose BetWinner Ghana?

BetWinner GH offers new customers the opportunity to receive 200% first deposit bonus of up to GHS 2500. Each customer is eligible to only one bonus. The bonus is divided into two halves, each worth 100% of the deposit. The maximum total bonus sum for the two halves combined is 2500 GHS. Customers also get to experience a wide range of sports with eSports and live betting options inclusive.

The availability of the mobile application also makes the bookmaker one of the best ranked in Ghana. They boast fast and secure registration process, reliable payment methods and user-friendly interface.

🚀 Getting Started with BetWinner Registration: is it Easy to register?

In this section, our team of expert look at how new customers can get started on BetWinner. They provide in details the needed procedures involved in creating and login into a Betwinner account.

How to Register?

Registration for a BetWinner account does not take much of one’s time. The process is simple and can be completed in three minutes or little over that.

Go to the official BetWinner website and click the ‘Registration’ option at the top of the page. Alternatively, access the platform through your Android app. Enter a valid mobile phone number to receive a confirmation code by SMS. Enter the 5-digit code to confirm your mobile number. Enter promo code if available. Select the document you want to use for your registration (Ghanaian passport, Ghana voter’s id - old or new, Ghana driver’s license or Ghana Social Security Card). Fill in the part requesting your names (first name and full name). Enter your preferred password. Re-enter the password to confirm if they match.

How to Login?

After completing the registration, the next thing you have to do is to log into your account. Follow these simple steps below to log in your BetWinner account and begin your betting journey.

Access the BetWinner platform through the website or the mobile app. Click on the ‘log in’ button on the homepage. Enter your email or the phone number used during the registration process. Type in your password. You can decide to save the login details to avoid going through the process again by ticking the “Remember me” option. Click on Log In.

🥇 Understanding All the Betwinner Bonus & Promotions

BetWinner’s option to activate a promo code is only available during the registration process. In this section, we look at some of BetWinner’s bonuses and promotions available for customers.Customers can take advantage of some of these bonuses and promotions.

First Deposit

BetWinner offers new customers the opportunity to receive 200% first deposit bonus of up to GHS 2500. Each customer is eligible to only one bonus. The bonus is divided into two half, each worth 100% of the deposit.

All you need to do is to complete your registration, make your first deposit and fill in your account information and verify your mobile number to get the bonus automatically. To activate the bonus, you need to wager five times the bonus account in accumulator bets, where a minimum of three events in the selections have 1.40 odds or higher.

Casino VIP Cashback

BetWinner's loyalty program has 8 levels, with all players starting at level 1 (Copper). As you play your favourite casino games, you can advance to the next level and earn more cashback. The highest level offers exclusive offers and VIP support, and cashback is calculated based on all bets, regardless of whether they win or lose.

Losing Bonus

BetWinner helps its players during difficult times by providing a bonus for a run of losing bets. With the bookmaker, if you suffer a series of losing bets, the customer is offered support by receiving a bonus.

For 20 lost bets, you will receive a bonus GHS 800 bonus for stakes from GHS 16, a GHS 200 bonus for stakes from GHS 40 and a GHS 4000 bonus for stakes from 80 GHS.

100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday

A deposit of at least 50 GHS every Thursday from 00:00 to 23:59 will get a customer a 100% bonus. The maximum bonus amount is equal to 100% of your deposit up to a maximum of 750 GHS. Each customer is entitled to receive only 1 bonus.

To redeem the bonus, you must bet three times the bonus amount in accumulator bets within 24 hours of receiving it. Each accumulator bet must have three or more selections. At least three selections within each accumulator must have odds of 1.40 or higher.

BetWinner Bonus Offer Bonus Details Promo Code First Deposit BetWinner offers new customers the opportunity to receive 200% first deposit bonus of up to GHS 2500 GOALGH Casino VIP Cashback As you play your favourite casino games, you can advance to the next level and earn more cashback. GHGOAL Losing Bonus For 20 lost bets, you will receive a bonus GHS 800 bonus for stakes from GHS 16, a GHS 200 bonus for stakes from GHS 40 and a GHS 4000 bonus for stakes from 80 GHS. GHGOAL 100% Deposit Bonus Every Thursday A deposit of at least 50 GHS every Thursday from 00:00 to 23:59 will get a customer a 100% bonus. GHGOAL

🎰 Betwinner Casino Overview

BetWinner's casino department is divided into two categories: slots and live casino. BetWinner Ghana offers a mobile-friendly selection of casino games, including slots, roulette, table games, football scratch, and more, to keep customers entertained.

The website is easy to navigate, particularly on mobile devices. The mobile version of the platform is more concise and to the point, and it only takes a few taps and scrolls to find your favourite titles. If you don't want to load the site through your mobile browser, you can download a free app.

🚀 Aviator Focus

Aviator betting is gaining popularity among Ghanaians and African bettors as a whole. This dynamic crash game allows players to bet on the plane's progress and cash out before it crashes. It can be found on the website's menu under the name Spribe Aviator and the aeroplane icon.

💰 Jackpot - How does it work?

Jackpot betting allows you to win prizes by predicting the outcomes of specific events or matches within certain parameters.

⚽ BetWinner Sports Section Overview

BetWinner Ghana's review reveals that a customer can wager on several sporting activities. BetWinner also offers odds and markets for all of the most popular betting options.

🎮 E-sport Options with BetWinner

Betwinner has expanded its eSports betting options to include popular games like Volarant, FC 24, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and Dota 2, as well as a variety of betting markets. The eSports section is regularly updated with the latest tournaments and matches, giving fans access to current and upcoming events.

🖥️ Virtual Sports with Betwinner

Virtual sports betting is available on the betting platform. BetWinner showcases some of the most significant games in the Virtual Sports category. Try your luck at virtual football, tennis, and other short-term games.

📚 Discover All the Special Features of Betwinner

With BetWinner Ghana, customers get to enjoy exclusive features on the platform. These features excite customers and also attract new ones to the bookmaker.

In this section, we review some of the features that Betwinner offers.

📡 Live betting & live streaming

BetWinner Ghana offers in-game betting, which allows punters to place bets on live sports. To utilise the functionality, click the Live button at the top of the homepage and select an event. Live games have various markets, so select one based on your guess.

BetWinner Ghana users receive MULTI LIVE, as described by the bookmaker. It means that you can watch multiple live matches on their platform, which is a unique feature of the bookmaker. To stream a game, players must be logged in and have a positive BetWinner balance.

💰 Cash out & bet builder

Cash-out is another intriguing feature of BetWinner Ghana. The features allow punters to withdraw a portion of their earnings before the completion of a sporting event. The cash-out tool is very beneficial if you wish to reduce your losses on active bets. Always check your bet slip to see which bets are available for cashout.

✏️ Bets Calculator with Betwinner

Customers can use the BetWinner bet calculators to generate single or multi-bet slips, and the bookmaker will assess their potential returns for them. Customers can use this function to calculate the total odds of their sports bets and view their possible rewards before placing the wager.

📱BetWinner App Review - How Good is the Mobile Experience?

Bettors in Ghana who want to download the BetWinner app should continue reading. This review section educates punters on how to download and install the official BetWinner app for Android. The app is not available on iOS yet.

The BetWinner Ghana app has all the bonuses and promotions available for customers who decide to use it.

💳 What are the Payment Methods and Processes at BetWinner?

In this section of the BetWinner review, our experts look at the various payment methods for customers to deposit and withdraw on the bookmaker. Follow these steps to make deposits on BetWinner:

Log in after completing the Betwinner Registration.

Select the “$” symbol on the homepage.

Select a payment system to top up your account.

Enter the amount you want to top.

Confirm the transaction.

Payment methods Pros Cons Visa Card Easy and convenient Interest rates are high sometimes MasterCard Safe and convenient Interest rates are high sometimes

⚖️ What Measures Ensure the Security at BetWinner?

Following registration, validating your BetWinner account is required for full access to all features and withdrawal of wins. This method helps to verify your account's security and compliance with regulatory standards.

Log into your account and go to the 'Account Settings' or 'My Account' area.

Select the 'Verify Account' option.

Upload the necessary documents, which usually include a government-issued ID.

Wait for the team to verify and approve your documents.

Once validated, your account will be fully active, allowing you to withdraw earnings and engage in any betting activity without restriction.

🆚 How Does (operator) Compare to Other Operators in the Market?

BetWinner Ghana is one of many reputable bookies available to Ghanaian bettors. As a reason, it is best to compare the BetWinner betting site to other recognised operators in this online bookmaker review. If you're seeking for more betting choices, check out our list of the best betting sites in Ghana.

BetWinner: With BetWinner, a new customer gets a 200% bonus on their first deposit, up to GHS 2,500. The minimum deposit is GHS 12.00. The wagering requirement is 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets within 30 days, plus the WinGames amount multiplied by 30 within the same timeframe. Each accumulator must include at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 or higher.

The minimum deposit is GHS 12.00. The wagering requirement is 5 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets within 30 days, plus the WinGames amount multiplied by 30 within the same timeframe. Each accumulator must include at least 3 events with odds of 1.40 or higher. Betway: Betway provides new users up to GHS 200 in free bets when they make their initial deposit.Simply sign up and make your initial deposit. After that, place bets for ten times your deposit amount at odds of 3.0 or greater.

1xBet: This bookmaker offers new customers a 300% bonus of up to 5,300 GHS. New customers earn a 200% bonus on deposits up to 380 GHS, while deposits between 381 GHS and 760 GHS receive a 250% bonus. Deposits from 761 receive a 300% bonus. Half of the bonus must be wagered five times in pre-match or live accumulator bets. The second half of the bonus amount must be wagered 30 times in 1xGames. Each accumulator must include three or more selections, at least three of which have odds of 1.40 or higher.

22Bet: This bookie offers consumers a 200% bonus up to 1,000 GHS. The minimum amount to qualify for the bonus is 10 GHS. The maximum bonus paid under this offer is 1,000 GHS. The wagering requirement for accumulator bets is 7 times the bonus amount. Each accumulator bet must consist of at least two selections with total odds of 3.0 or greater.

Betika: Betika also offers users a 400% ACCA bonus win boost on their stake. This offer is valid for numerous wagers with three or more picks, each with a minimum odds of 1.35 to qualify for the bonus. The bonus increases as more selections are entered into your bet slip, with a maximum ACCA bonus of GHS 100,000. Bets made using bonus dollars or points are ineligible. If some picks are postponed or voided, the bonus will still apply, with the percentage bonus adjusted to reflect the remaining winning selections.

Bookmakers Pros Cons BetWinner Supports eSports and virtual sports Licensed and regulated Multi-live streaming Limited languages Cluttered interface No cash out option Betway Has a user-friendly interface Wide selection of betting options Mobile app Small selection of promotions and bonuses No paymal as payment method Limited payment options 1xBet Competitive odds Wide range of betting options Several payment methods Novice bettors could face complications Cluttered user-interface Delays in withdrawal process 22Bet Supports live betting Supports live streaming Fast withdrawals Limited live streaming options High wagering requirements Slow live chat response at times Betika High odds Wide prematch line Supports cash out No live streaming No live chat No welcome bonus

☎️ What are the Customer Service Details of BetWinner?

BetWinner provides convenient customer services and are available on all platforms. In this review we look at how you can reach out to BetWinner Ghana.

FAQs

In this section, we look at some of the questions that customers normally ask about BetWinner Ghana

How legit is BetWinner?

BetWinner Ghana is owned and managed by Inter Omega Limited. Inter Omega Limited is licensed for sports betting (GCSB23W2012K) and casino (GCCA23H8800P). The Gaming Commission of Ghana issued both licenses on January 1, 2023.

What country of origin is BetWinner?

BetWinner is of Russian origin but its head office is located in Cyprus.

What is the payment method for BetWinner?

Payment on BetWinner is done through MasterCard and Visa Card.

What is the minimum withdrawal from Betwinner?

There is no set withdrawal limit, which means you can withdraw earnings as many times as possible in a day.