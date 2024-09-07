Dreams FC vs Samartex Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

The 2024/25 Ghana Premier League kicks off this weekend with Dreams FC hosting FC Samartex 1996 in the opener at Accra Sports Stadium.

Based on their recent performances across all competitions since both teams joined the top flight, Samartex stand a better chance of claiming victory in the opening game of the new season. The Timber Giants are unbeaten in their last four games.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Football Club Samartex 1996 will be on the road against Dreams Football Club for their first game of the season as they look to defend their Ghana Premier League title.

The Timber Giants did the unthinkable last season when they went all the way to finish top of the league table despite a shaky start to the season. That triumph has led to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

However, Samartex now turn their attention to league action with Ghana's top flight set to commence this weekend. Their game against Dreams will be the fixture to kickstart the 2024/25 campaign.

While Samartex were league winners last season, Dreams had to struggle in the latter part of the season to ensure they avoided the drop zone. Their performances in the continental club competition as well as fighting for the MTN FA Cup meant a rollercoaster season for Karim Zito's side.

Last season the game at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu saw both sides settle for a 2-2 draw but Samartex had claimed an earlier win in Samreboi.

Despite the departures this transfer window, Samartex still has some good players at their disposal and Emmanuel Mamah is a key member.

Probable Lineups for Dreams vs Samartex

The probable lineup for Dreams in the "system of play."

Agbesi; Dekpe, Nauffal, Owusu, Agyei; Ziblim, Dwamena, Atuahene; Esso, Yaro, Bature

The probable lineup for Samartex in the "system of play."

Baah; Tetteh, Afful, Acquah, Sewornu; Adabo, Gyetuah, Darko; Ephson, Mamah, Agyei

Away to claim all three points

Samartex are favourites to take home all three points considering the team's activeness during the off-season. Nurudeen Amadu's men have had the opportunity to stay active due to their participation in the CAF Champions League qualifiers.

Since their promotion to the Ghana Premier League, there have been four meetings between Samartex and Dreams FC. While each team boasted a victory, two draws were recorded.

The Samreboi-based side are yet to lose a game since losing to Karela in June in their penultimate game of the season. Their recent performances include wins over Victoria United and Nsoatreman.

A new look Dreams FC defence will most likely face a sharpened attack from Samartex and will hope they can keep them at bay.

Dreams vs Samartex Bet 1: Samartex win

Back Emmanuel Mamah to score

Last season, Emmanuel Mamah netted six goals in 29 appearances for the Timber Giants en route to their league triumph. His three goals at the tail end of the season contributed hugely to his side’s success.

The forward also scored the only goal to beat Nsoatreman in the Champion of Champions (Ghana’s Super Cup) last weekend in Tarkwa.

Mamah isn't just another player on FC Samartex's roster; he's a key figure with the potential to impact the team's performance this season significantly. With his impressive goal-scoring skills, versatility, strong work ethic, physical presence, and room for growth, Mamah is poised to become one of the standout players for both the club and the league.

Dreams vs Samartex Bet 2: Emmanuel Mamah to score

Goals on the agenda

Only once has the fixture between Dreams and Samartex had no goal (January 2023) when Samartex held the Still Believe lads to a 0-0 draw at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

Since then, there have been at least two goals in each of their last three meetings in the league with the highest tally being four goals (in the last meeting).

Looking at the performances of the two teams during the pre-season and in the build-up to the game, the trend in the last three games is a possibility which is over 1.5 goals is our betting option also for this fixture.