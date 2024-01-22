Cape Verde vs Egypt Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow this swim-or-sink match between Egypt and Cape Verde on Monday.

This contest is a dead rubber for the Blue Sharks but it is a must-win match for the Pharaohs set to take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny.

Placed second in Group B with just two points, Egypt are out to avoid the humiliation of an early exit from Afcon and they face Cape Verde who have already qualified for the Round of 16.

Based on form Egypt have been struggling and the odds seem to favour the Atlantic Ocean Islanders who have been in terrific form.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Cape Verde and Egypt, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.