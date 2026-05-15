Eduardo Conceicao: The latest member of Palmeiras' 'Billion Generation' being linked with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City

As is so often the case with young but incredibly skilful wingers, Eduardo is occasionally guilty of taking too much out of the ball. Luckily for him, his mentor Sampaio is relentlessly impressing upon him the importance of knowing when to release the ball.
"I always talk to Joao Paulo; he's very present in our daily lives, in training and in matches," Eduardo told AS. "He's someone who demands a lot from us because he knows what we can contribute and where we can improve.
"After the match, he talks to me about moments in the game where I made the wrong decisions, adjustments that can help me grow as an athlete. When he speaks, everyone listens."
Sampaio, for his part, is in no doubt that Eduardo has all of the attributes required to make it at the very highest level - provided he keeps his feet on the ground.
"I tell him, 'You have to keep in mind that you need to fight like a lion every day,'" the Palmeiras academy chief revealed after the club gave him a contract until 2029. "Now, he's becoming more well-known, the scrutiny will double, everyone will always expect a perfect game from him, and he'll have to know how to handle that.
"He needs to understand that the answer will always be on the field, never what's off the field. We will give him opportunities, but he needs to take advantage of them."