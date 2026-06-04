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Man City not giving up on Elliot Anderson but eye Sandro Tonali as alternative after Nottingham Forest reject initial bid
City prepare second Anderson assault
The Etihad hierarchy are ready to return to the negotiating table for Forest's Anderson. After an impressive campaign that saw him become an ever-present figure at the City Ground, the former Newcastle United man has emerged as a top target for the Manchester giants. Despite the disappointment of seeing their first bid knocked back, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a second improved offer is expected to be submitted imminently.
Forest are holding a firm line on their valuation, reportedly seeking a fee in the region of £100 million. The East Midlands club are using Declan Rice’s record-breaking £105m move to Arsenal as the primary benchmark for any deal. City, however, view Anderson as the perfect profile to revitalise a midfield that surrendered the Premier League title to Mikel Arteta's Gunners last season. With the England international set for a starring role at the upcoming World Cup, City are keen to act quickly before his price tag potentially soars higher.
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Life after Pep Guardiola begins
This summer represents a monumental shift for City following the departure of Pep Guardiola. The legendary Catalan coach vacated the dugout after a trophy-laden decade that included 20 major honours, leaving big shoes to fill for the next era at the Etihad. Finishing second in the league has only increased the pressure on the recruitment department to provide the necessary tools for a title charge next term.
With Guardiola gone, the focus has shifted toward securing young, homegrown talent that can provide the foundation for the club's future. Anderson, who has attracted interest from Manchester United as well, fits that bill perfectly after a stellar 2025-26 campaign with Forest, where he made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup holders are determined to ensure they remain the dominant force in English football, even as their rivals continue to strengthen during this pivotal off-season.
Tonali emerges as high-profile alternative
While interest in Anderson remains concrete, the steep £100m asking price has forced City to consider other world-class options. Sandro Tonali has emerged as the primary alternative should the Anderson deal prove too expensive to conclude. The Italian international has been a vital cog in the Newcastle machine over the last two years, making 35 appearances in a highly competitive Premier League environment.
According to Romano, Tonali is a player the City recruitment team admires greatly. However, a deal for the Newcastle star will be anything but straightforward. The Magpies are under no immediate pressure to sell their key assets, particularly after bolstering their finances through the €80m sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. Any move for the former AC Milan man would require another astronomical fee, making the midfield market one of the most expensive in recent history.
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A summer of significant change
The race for Anderson and the contingency plan involving Tonali highlights the aggressive nature of City's current transfer strategy. Despite Anderson helping Forest reach the Europa League semi-finals, their 16th-place finish in the Premier League - coupled with Tonali and Newcastle ending the campaign in 12th - means neither player will feature in European competitions next season.
With several key players linked with moves away and a new tactical direction on the horizon, the club is leaving nothing to chance. Rebuilding the spine of the team is the number one objective for the sporting directors as they look to dethrone Arsenal from the top of the table.