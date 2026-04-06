Christos Tzolis to this day is Norwich City's record signing, though the Greek 'Golden Boy' never played more than 800 minutes for the club. Now, the 24-year-old is lighting up Belgium and a 40 million euro move awaits him.

In Christos Tzolis’s family home, it is not difficult to recognize which bedroom belongs to him. The only door decorated by a giant PAOK logo unmistakably reveals where the Greek spends his nights. Tzolis ought to be careful when opening his bedroom door, since the countless medals, pennants and trophies otherwise would simply fall from the shelves.

“This is my favourite,” says nineteen-year-old Tzolis in the PAOK-documentary Golden Boy, as he reaches for one of his many trophies. MVP of a youth tournament in Istanbul, reads the spotless silverware. “Why? Because Wesley Sneijder presented it to me. That’s why this trophy is the best.”

Tzolis glows as he cradles the 2014 trophy in the palms of his hands. The many tangible memories make this childhood bedroom a special place. Tzolis was only four years old when, as a young boy, he first scampered across the Greek pitches. He did so at Doxa Pentalofos, a little team just outside Thessaloniki. At that age he became the youngest player ever to play for that team.

The dugouts at Doxa’s ground is short by four blue plastic chairs. The actual stand is missing some more, and only little remains of the roofing hanging over the stand. Yet Tzolis feels at home here. “This is where I took my first steps in football,” he says. “I’ve had some wonderful moments here.”

Between the ages of four and eight, he happily played at Doxa’s humble abode. Then PAOK came knocking, asking if Tzolis would like to join their youth academy? Obviously, though he won't leave his first club behind that easily. “PAOK signed me, but Doxa wanted me to finish the season with them,” the striker recalls in Het Laatste Nieuws.

“So on Saturdays I’d play for PAOK first and then we’d drive to the other match. There was such a short gap between them two games that I had to change my kit in the car.” His youth years at PAOK remain forever etched in his memory, he most certainly will never forget a friendly match against FC Barcelona. PAOK received an invitation from the Spanish giants to visit Catalonia. Even a decade later, Tzolis still excitedly talks about it. “I remember it as if it were yesterday!”

“We played against Barcelona and beat them 2-1 – an amazing experience. We saw it as a chance to make a name for ourselves, because loads of people were watching the tournament. That’s exactly what happened.” Tzolis scored a stunning goal and made an excellent impression on the scouts who were roaming La Masia that day.

“I didn’t realise it at the time; I only found out later. Barcelona were interested, but I was very young. In the end, it didn’t work out.” Tzolis’ talent however is unquestioned at PAOK – where he once scored 100 goals in 48 matches for one of the youth teams.

No wonder the executives at the club grew deeply disappointed when they learned Tzolis family were forced to leave the country due to the severe financial crisis in Greece. “During the financial crisis, things didn’t look good for us in terms of work,” explains Tzolis’s father. “That’s why we decided to move to Germany as a family.”

Tzolis had to adapt to his new surroundings, school and friends, but above all to football. In Germany, he played at a lower level than he was used to, in the youth teams of less illustrious clubs such as SV Alemannia or SC Rosenhöhe. However, homesickness took hold of the Tzolis family, and so the family returned to their homeland in 2018.

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There, PAOK welcomed him back with open arms and in his first youth match back on Greek soil, the rapid striker – who started playing football as a right-back – immediately scored three times. He hadn’t lost his touch for football in Germany. He made his debut for the first team against Olympiacos some years later, and in the very next match, he scored his first goal.

In the Champions League qualifiers, he cemented his place in the starting line-up with two goals and an assist against Besiktas. After 57 appearances for the first team, a nineteen-year-old Tzolis spread his wings for the second time. This time, his destination wasn't Germany, but England.

Norwich City were prepared to break their own transfer record to pry the talented Tzolis away from PAOK. He cost the club eleven million euros. It did not work out for Tzolis in the Premier League. Years later, the Greek himself isn't too bothered. “What can I say about it? Just look at my playing minutes. I have to laugh about it now. Less than 800 in a whole season!”

“With five games left in the season, Norwich were already mathematically relegated. Do you know how many minutes I got in those five matches? Zero! Even though they paid a lot of money for me, you know. I’m still the club’s record signing to this day. In England, I learnt that football can be ugly. At PAOK, everything always went my way.”

It’s a valuable lesson, says Tzolis, who was loaned out to Dutch side FC Twente the following season. Ron Jans, then head coach in Enschede, is ‘absolutely delighted’ with his arrival. The joy is short-lived. Tzolis is still struggling with a knee injury and fails to displace Virgil Misidjan from the starting line-up.

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It was up to Jans to decide: should Twente cut the loan short? Yes, the manager felt. “We weighed up the options and I could just see the lad wasting away a bit. He’d been injured and his substitute appearances afterwards were also very difficult. The human aspect is important too,” Jans told 1Twente.

those are the toughest years of his career. Tzolis is always cheerful, happy and friendly. “That’s just my nature. Look, as a footballer you have a fantastic life. I've made my hobby my profession and I’ve achieved almost all my dreams at a young age.”

A second loan spell is intended to get him back on track. Tzolis returned to Germany, this time to second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf. With 22 goals (and 7 assists as well), the left winger emerged as joint top scorer in the league. The major scar: the painful promotion fail. The 3-0 lead against VfL Bochum, partly thanks to two assists from Tzolis, is completely squandered in the return leg.

Naturally, Fortuna exercised the purchase option they had stipulated in Tzolis’s loan contract, though the second tier side had no chance to keep the Greek at the club. Three days later, he moved to Bruges, with Club Brugge paying €6.5 million. After six months in Belgium, he truly hit it off.

In the calendar year 2025, Tzolis scored 25 goals and provides 23 assists. With those incredible stats, he is second only to Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Vangelis Pavlidis and Michael Olise. Offers of more than 30 million euros are therefore refused immediately by the Belgian side.

“Christos is someone who proves himself week in, week out,” says former Club coach Nicky Hayen. “Not just in terms of statistics or his threatening runs. But his mentality makes him a huge asset too. He fits in very well with the squad. A model professional who you'd want to work with every day.”

His parents couldn’t agree more. “He’s determined and he keeps both feet firmly on the ground. He’s a quiet lad who works hard,” says his mother of her Golden Boy. She quickly adds: “And he’s a fussy eater!” Tzolis can hardly deny that.

“Last summer, when I’d only just arrived here, we went on a training camp to the Netherlands. There was tzatziki on the table every single evening. I think I was the only one who didn’t eat it. And everyone just laughed. Since then, they’ve started calling me ‘Tzatziki’.”

The Belgian press can also paint a rather apt portrait of ‘Tzatziki’. “He’s a lovely, nice bloke, but he does like being in the spotlight. To shine on the pitch and get recognition off it.” So when Tzolis missed out on the Golden Boot in January, he was ‘absolutely gutted’.

“Am I disappointed? Yes, I am. Because honestly, I hadn’t expected this at all,” said the Greek after Ardon Jashari walked away with the prize. In Belgium, journalists speak of a ‘massive drop-off in form’. “Since missing out on the Golden Boot, he’s been struggling mentally. You can see that not only in his performances, but also in his face.”

Though now the statistics and Tzolis are back in harmony. With three goals and two assists in the last four league matches – and a goal in the Champions League match against Atlético Madrid too – the slump seems to be over. As it turns out: Tzolis really doesn’t like dips.