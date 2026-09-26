Right-back Philipp Treu enjoyed a successful debut in the Germany team in the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. The 25-year-old could solve an eternal problem - and also comes across as pretty likeable.
In his debut as Germany coach, Jürgen Klopp gave the DFB team renewed virtues and a promising right-back. In footballing terms, however, the 1-1 draw against the Netherlands still left plenty of room for improvement.
Xavi Hernández and Jürgen Klopp both marked their international managerial debuts with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Amsterdam. While Cody Gakpo's late equaliser saved the Dutch, Felix Nmecha's midfield dominance provided a glimpse into Klopp's tactical future.
Germany appeared on course for a hard-fought victory in Amsterdam before a stoppage-time Cody Gakpo equaliser forced a 1-1 draw. Felix Nmecha's first-half strike provided the highlight for a German side that relied heavily on Marc-Andre ter Stegen's heroics.
Euphoria dampener in Amsterdam: Germany have to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands after conceding late in Jürgen Klopp’s Nations League debut. The Germany players in the individual ratings.
Netherlands dominated the statistical battle in Amsterdam but needed a dramatic 92nd-minute equaliser from Cody Gakpo to secure a 1-1 draw. Felix Nmecha had initially put Germany ahead in a match defined by high-intensity pressing and physical attrition.
Since his abrupt departure from Borussia Dortmund last January, Aaron Anselmino has been going through a difficult time. At present, too, the 21-year-old centre-back is completely out of favour at his parent club Chelsea.
He has his father’s curls and apparently his aggression too – but Ruben van Bommel is a very different type of player from Mark once was. After severe setbacks, he is now on the verge of making his debut for the Netherlands national team.