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Jonas Rütten

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Upheaval at 1860 Munich after 15 years of tyrannical rule! Investor Hasan Ismaik is out, effective immediately

3. Liga
1860 Munich

Chaos at 1860 Munich persists. Investor Hasan Ismaik is being ousted after 15 years.

Freedom for the Lions after 15 years of tyranny! TSV 1860 Munich's registered association has unilaterally terminated its cooperation agreement with investor Hasan Ismaik following the club's dramatic forced relegation to the Regionalliga. The club announced this in a press release, as quoted by *Bild*.

The statement reads: "TSV Munich 1860 e.V. has terminated the cooperation agreement concluded on 30 May 2011 with HAM Internaions with immediate effect for good cause." It adds: "Looking ahead to the 2026/27 campaign, TSV 1860 Munich is implementing all required organisational and formal legal steps. The club has already received approval from the Bavarian Football Association for the Bavarian Regionalliga."

  • In a surprise move, Ismaik cancelled loans that had already been approved, a decision that ultimately forced the proud, historic club into its second relegation to the fourth tier since 2017. The club ultimately fell €2.7 million short of the 3. Liga licence fee.

    He then declared that he would not step in to avert insolvency. Speaking to the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Jordanian stated: "I believe it is now clear to everyone that simply providing fresh funds year after year cannot be a solution." The real issue, he stated, "is not whether one person grants another a further loan. The question is how the club intends to build a stable future that is not dependent on emergency funding every season."

    After main sponsor 'die Bayerische' invoked its relegation exit clause, reports indicate that the club now faces a 2.7 million euro shortfall to avoid insolvency—the very sum needed for third-division certification.

    On Wednesday, club management confirmed to angry fans outside the Giesing headquarters that 1860 would indeed drop to the fourth-tier Regionalliga for the same reason.

    "We didn't get the licence, which means we'll be playing in the Regionalliga next year," club president Gernot Mang explained, confirming that the club had failed to cover the 2.7 million euro shortfall by the 5 pm deadline.

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