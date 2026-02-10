Rebel United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrived as a king, and left football as a legend

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was never just a striker. He was a lone figure in a system that far too often suppresses individuality.

To truly understand Zlatan, you have to go back to the concrete of Rosengard, a social hotspot in Malmo, Sweden. That's where Ibrahimovic grew up as the son of a Bosnian father and a Croatian mother. It is where his character was formed, and where he learned to assert himself.

Rosengard laid the foundations for a player who was never streamlined. And for what he later marketed as 'Zlatan style'.

When 19-year-old Ibrahimovic received an offer from Arsenal in the summer of 2000, manager Arsene Wenger insisted that he first take part in a trial match. "Zlatan doesn't do trials," he replied. Ibrahimovic didn't want to be part of a random list of applicants – he wanted to be the benchmark against which others were measured. That 'me against the rest of the world' approach remained his driving force.