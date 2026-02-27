VIDEO: 'I'm not here to give advice to Mikel Arteta' - Visibly-annoyed Pep Guardiola snaps back at reporter over Arsenal Premier League title question

A nonplussed Pep Guardiola dismissed a question from a reporter that related to Mikel Arteta chasing his first Premier League title as a manager, insisting that he had not attended his pre-match press conference to offer advice to the Arsenal boss. Manchester City face Leeds on Saturday evening as they look to close the gap at the top of the table to two points, with the Gunners not in action until Sunday, when they host Chelsea.