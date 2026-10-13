Libanon Übersicht

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Cole Palmer Eden Hazard Gianfranco Zola Chelsea 2026

Will Palmer reach Zola & Hazard levels? Chelsea ace ‘happy’ again

Cole Palmer has rediscovered his spark at Chelsea, with Blues legend Gus Poyet explaining to GOAL why the “happy” Stamford Bridge star can go on to scale the same heights as Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard. Palmer appeared destined to tread that path after moving to west London, but endured a testing 2025-26 campaign that saw exit talk generated.

ExclusiveC. Palmer
Florentino Perez Real Madrid 2020

Real demand ESL payment from PL Big Six

Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.

Real MadridPremier League
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October 2026
Freundschaftsspiel
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Tabelle

Premier League crestPremier League

Pos.TeamPSUNTG+/-PktForm
2Arsenal crestArsenal7601115618
S
S
N
S
S
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion75112351816
S
S
S
S
U
4Chelsea crestChelsea74121713413
S
S
N
U
N
5Liverpool crestLiverpool733198112
S
N
S
U
S
6Brentford crestBrentford7241138510
N
U
S
U
U
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Betting spotlight

Bayern Munich vs Arsenal predictions: Gunners to at least avoid defeat
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