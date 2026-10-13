Libanon Übersicht

Cole Palmer has rediscovered his spark at Chelsea, with Blues legend Gus Poyet explaining to GOAL why the “happy” Stamford Bridge star can go on to scale the same heights as Gianfranco Zola and Eden Hazard. Palmer appeared destined to tread that path after moving to west London, but endured a testing 2025-26 campaign that saw exit talk generated.
Simon Jordan has sparked a fierce debate by suggesting that Chelsea are actually "bigger and worse offenders" than Manchester City when it comes to breaching financial regulations. The former Crystal Palace owner believes the west London club has largely escaped the level of public scrutiny and vitriol currently directed at the Etihad giants.
Real Madrid are reportedly seeking financial compensation from the Premier League's 'Big Six' following the dramatic collapse of the European Super League. The Spanish giants believe that the English clubs who initially signed up for the breakaway project remain liable for a significant portion of the start-up expenses.