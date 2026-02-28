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Luca Dallolio

Luca Dallolio

Juventus Fan

Luca Dallolio (aka jftvluca)

I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!

 

Artikel oleh Luca Dallolio
  1. Pep Guardiola Jose Mourinho 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    GOAL's FanZoneJ. Mourinho

    Riwayat kerja Mourinho sebenarnya LEBIH BAIK daripada Guardiola – buktinya gila!

    Dari ditolak di Barcelona hingga meraih treble Italia pertama, mengakhiri dominasi Barcelona dengan 100 poin, dan membawa Roma meraih trofi Eropa pertamanya — perjalanan kepelatihan Jose Mourinho mencatatkan lebih banyak pencapaian bersejarah daripada Pep Guardiola. Setiap trofi dan setiap tonggak sejarah membuktikan bahwa resume The Special One berdiri sendiri di puncak tertinggi.