El mundo del fútbol reacciona con conmoción a la muerte de Emiliano Sala
La noticia de la muerte de Emiliano Sala ha provocado que el mundo del fútbol esté de luto después de que se confirmara a última hora del jueves que el cadáver del delantero había sido identificado como el cuerpo que fue hayado entre los restos del avión.
La policía de Dorset confirmó la triste noticia de un comunicado que decía que su médico forense había identificado al joven de 28 años y que las familias de Sala y el piloto David Ibbotson habían sido informados.
Los mensajes de tristeza, apoyo y condolencias se han difundido en las redes sociales y el mundo del fútbol llora el trágico fallecimiento del fallecido delantero de Cardiff City.
Comunicado Oficial: Emiliano Sala.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/FSgywS8ilU— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 8 de febrero de 2019
Descansa en paz, Emiliano Sala. pic.twitter.com/nF7XdnQWfI— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) 7 de febrero de 2019
Club Statement (07/02/19): https://t.co/ib8zJfWzvC— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 7, 2019
Forever in our thoughts
RIP Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with the family at this sad, sad time.— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 7, 2019
RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 7, 2019
No words to describe how sad this is. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 7 februari 2019
Descanza en paz pic.twitter.com/f1vPB42uvL— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 7, 2019
#RIPSala pic.twitter.com/izjhYHu1aA— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 8 februari 2019
RIP hermano. 😢 🙏 On t’aime Emiliano Sala. Toujour dans nos coeurs. pic.twitter.com/RVmajoMa5q— Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala.— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 7, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. #FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Xehg73pIso
Rest in peace. Descansa en paz. Todas las fuerzas para la flia. all the strength for the family. pic.twitter.com/m1ZNdeVCmA— Jonas Gutierrez (@elgalgojonas) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/O6XBJ4vwRI— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/T8kgKKheqP— corentin (@CorentinTolisso) February 7, 2019
#LaLiga would like to extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RaU7yaMzvG— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 7, 2019
Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 7, 2019
Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/w3F7kt1d5Z
Gure doluminak Emiliano Sala zenaren senide eta gertukoei (1990-2019). Goian bego.— Athletic Club (@athletic_eus) February 8, 2019
Enorme tristeza 😢 QEDP Emiliano. Mis condolencias a familiares y amigos #PrayForSala 🙏🏾//Terribly sad 😢 Rest in peace, Emiliano. My condolences to his friends and family #PrayForSala 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/n9aV5CGcI1— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 8, 2019
May he rest in peace 💔 #EmilianoSala pic.twitter.com/VLhbA7tees— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 8, 2019
Heartbreaking to hear the news about Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace! 💙 Thoughts go out to the family and friends of Emiliano and the pilot. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7P07jFmcQR— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala 🙏🏾😔 pic.twitter.com/JYpmL4zQu4— Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) February 8, 2019
Descansa en paz. Fuerza para la Familia. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2vSr1uAPD— Fede Fernandez (@pajarofernandez) February 8, 2019
El @valenciacf desea expresar sus públicas condolencias por la confirmación del fallecimiento de Emiliano Sala (1990-2019)— Valencia CF 🦇💯 (@valenciacf) February 7, 2019
DEP
Riposa in pace, Emiliano #Sala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VVN3AH0YOZ— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) February 7, 2019
RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/SFuQnztsVB— Kheira Hamraoui (@kheirahamraoui) February 7, 2019
Hasta siempre, Emiliano. pic.twitter.com/sUcndYRM2V— Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) February 7, 2019
— Ezequiel Lavezzi (@PochoLavezzi) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace Emiliano Sala.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 8, 2019
We’re sending love and condolences to everyone affected. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/FUY84A51SX
RIP Emi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IinRScjlgC— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) February 8, 2019
May you rest in peace Emiliano #Sala 🙏🏻💛💚💙— AC Milan (@acmilan) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace Emiliano Sala. Thoughts are with friends and family 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9BnTKEawgz— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) February 8, 2019
Rest in peace, Emiliano Sala 🙏🏽— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) February 8, 2019
Condolences to the families of Emiliano and the pilot. pic.twitter.com/EDKsbxpmTg
Une pensée à sa famille et ses proches! Rest in peace 🤲🏿 pic.twitter.com/nxCJk3hIV5— Koulibaly Kalidou (@kkoulibaly26) February 8, 2019
A sad day. The thoughts and sincere condolences of UEFA and the whole European football family are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala this morning. pic.twitter.com/BD9P0TwwOX— UEFA (@UEFA) February 8, 2019
Lamento muchísimo esta noticia tan triste. Muchos guardábamos una luz de esperanza por vos, Emiliano. Le mando un abrazo muy grande a tus familiares y amigos, y agradezco en nombre de los argentinos el respeto de los colegas e hinchas de todas partes del mundo. Hasta siempre Emiliano! #RecenPorSala #PrayForSala
Rest in peace, Emiliano. 💙 pic.twitter.com/WmJrCuwg0x— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 8, 2019
The thoughts of everyone at #LFC are with the family and friends of Emiliano Sala.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2019
RIP Emiliano.
The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the friends and family of Emiliano Sala and all those at @CardiffCityFC and @FCNantes following last night’s sad news. pic.twitter.com/SOEZi2WNIa— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 8, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and teammates of Emiliano Sala.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 8, 2019
Never Forgotten. pic.twitter.com/wLrY7SAkuk
❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏼🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/E6B7sEFfr5— Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) 7 de febrero de 2019