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Atalanta BC v SS Lazio - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Book Atalanta 2026/27 Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Atalanta 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, Serie A ticket prices, New Balance Arena information and more

Tickets
Atalanta
Serie A

Here's how you can book tickets to see the 2024 UEFA Europa League champions in Serie A action

Atalanta fans still have fond memories of the 2023/24 campaign. As well as conquering Europe for the first time in the club's history, when lifting the UEFA Europa League aloft, the Bergamo side were also runners-up in the Coppa Italia and finished 4th in Serie A.

You can see I Nerazzurri make more memories this season, by booking match tickets today.

Atalanta 2026/27 match ticketsBook now

The forward momentum may have stalled following the departure of long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini, but with Maurizio Sarri, who famously captured silverware with Juventus and Chelsea, now holding the reins, the New Balance Arena masses will be hopeful of a positive future.

Want to watch the likes of Nikola Krstović, Éderson and Charles De Ketelaere in action this season, let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Atalanta matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Atalanta fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Tickets

Location

Mon, Nov 2 (8.45pm)

Serie A: Atalanta vs Parma

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Thu, Nov 5 (6.45pm)

UECL: Atalanta vs FC Kairat

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Sun, Nov 8 (3pm)

Serie A: Monza vs Atalanta

Tickets

Stadio Brianteo (Monza)

Sun, Nov 22 (8.45pm)

Serie A: Atalanta vs Inter Milan

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Thu, Nov 26 (9pm)

UECL: Borac Banja Luka vs Atalanta

Tickets

Banja Luka City Stadium (Banja Luka)

Mon, Nov 30 (6.30pm)

Serie A: Lecce vs Atalanta

Tickets

Stadio Via del mare (Lecce)

Sun, Dec 6 (3pm)

Serie A: Lazio vs Atalanta

Tickets

Stadio Olimpico (Rome)

Thu, Dec 10 (7.45pm)

UECL: Riga vs Atalanta

Tickets

Skonto Stadium (Riga)

Mon, Dec 14 (6.30pm)

Serie A: Atalanta vs Genoa

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Thu, Dec 17 (9pm)

UECL: Atalanta vs Mjällby

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Sun, Dec 20 (8.45pm)

Serie A: Atalanta vs Napoli

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Sun, Jan 3 (3pm)

Serie A: Udinese vs Atalanta

Tickets

Bluenergy Stadium (Udine)

Wed, Jan 6 (6pm)

Serie A: Atalanta vs Como

Tickets

New Balance Arena (Bergamo)

Sun, Jan 10 (6pm)

Serie A: Torino vs Atalanta

Tickets

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Turin)

How to buy Atalanta tickets

Official Atalanta match tickets can be purchased online through Atalanta's Vivaticket Shop or via the main Atalanta Ticket Page.

For most standard fixtures, you do not need an Atalanta membership (Dea Card) to purchase a single-match ticket. However, a Dea Card is required for online purchases in the Curva Nord Pisani and Curva Sud Morosini sections (or high-risk/derby matches). You can buy the Dea Card on the Atalanta Dea Card Page.

Standard match tickets typically go on sale about a week to 10 days before the match fixture. Season ticket holders (abbonati) and Dea Card members sometimes get short priority windows for high-demand or European fixtures before general sales open.

In addition, fans can purchase Atalanta match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

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How much are Atalanta tickets?

Official Atalanta tickets for matches at the New Balance Arena typically range from €25-€35 for the cheapest short-side stands up to €150-€195+ for premium long-side and hospitality options.

Following extensive renovations completed ahead of the 2026/2027 season, the fully modernized 23,439-capacity New Balance Arena features four main stands split into varying price categories:

Seating Section

Stand Name

Price Range

Description

Shortside Goals (Curva)

Curva Nord Pisani / Curva Sud Morosini

€25 - €35

The most affordable tier. Home of the hardcore Ultras; intense, standing, vociferous atmosphere.

Longside Lower Lateral

Parterre Rinascimento

€80 - €85

Lower tier running along the sideline. Excellent proximity to the pitch.

Main Grandstand Lateral

Tribuna Rinascimento / Rinascimento G

€110 - €130

Upper tier main stand options offering broad, elevated tactical views of the pitch.

Premium Main Stand

Tribuna Ovest / Tribuna Onore

€110 - €175+

Covered executive seating area with prime central viewing angles.

VIP Hospitality

Pitch View

€150 - €195+

Premium trackside luxury seating including food and lounge access.

Away Section

Settore Ospiti

€30 - €35

Capped shortside zone designated exclusively for visiting supporters.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about New Balance Arena

The New Balance Arena, located in the heart of Bergamo, Italy, is the iconic and fiercely passionate home of Serie A club Atalanta. Officially known in UEFA competitions as the Stadio di Bergamo, this historic venue is celebrated across Europe as a premier masterclass in stadium modernisation.

Originally opened in 1928, the stadium was built on the grounds of a former hippodrome and christened Stadio Mario Brumana. Over its near-century of existence, it has undergone multiple name changes, only becoming known as the New Balance Arena in August 2025, after a major technical partnership.

Following their purchase of the ground in 2017, Atalanta executed a brilliant, piecemeal €100M+ reconstruction (2019-2024). They demolished the old crumbling curves, eradicated the running track, and built tightly packed, steep stands immediately adjacent to the turf.

Memorable moments at the New Balance Arena

  • The Attendance High-Water Mark (1984): While its modern all-seater capacity sits at 23,439, the stadium recorded its all-time physical attendance milestone in 1984 when an astonishing 43,000 spectators packed into the old open terraces.
  • The Modern European Rebirth (2020): After years of forced displacement where Atalanta had to play 'home' European fixtures at the San Siro in Milan because their local ground failed UEFA criteria, extensive modernisations finally allowed the Champions League to come home to Bergamo for the 2020-21 season.
  • The Italian National Team’s Fortress: The arena has proudly played host to the Italian national team (Gli Azzurri). Memorable international fixtures include a thrilling 5-0 routing of Estonia and a tightly contested 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw against the Netherlands.

Heartfelt Tributes behind the Goals: The two roaring ends of the ground are deeply intertwined with the club's emotional history. The north terrace (Curva Nord Pisani) honors Federico Pisani, an Atalanta forward who tragically died in a car crash in 1997. The south terrace (Curva Sud Morosini) honors Piermario Morosini, a beloved youth academy graduate who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012.

Atalanta records and statistics

Atalanta BC (Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio) is an Italian professional football club based in Bergamo, Lombardy. Famously nicknamed 'La Dea' (The Goddess), the club is widely celebrated for its world-class youth academy and having a distinct knack for being one of Europe’s most financially sustainable and smartly scouted clubs.

Club honours and trophy highlights

  • UEFA Europa League: 1 Title (2023-24)
  • Coppa Italia: 1 Title (1962-63)

Individual Player Records

  • Most Appearances: Marten de Roon (445), Gianpaolo Bellini (435)
  • Most Goals: Cristiano Doni (112), Duván Zapata (82)

The Ultimate Provincial Club

Atalanta holds the unique record of playing the most Serie A seasons (65) of any Italian club that is not based in a regional capital city and has never won the Scudetto (Serie A league title).

The Europa League Final Masterclass

In 2024, Atalanta produced one of the greatest European final performances in modern history by snapping Bayer Leverkusen’s legendary 51-game unbeaten streak. Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick, becoming only the sixth player to do so in a European cup final.

A Financial Fairytale

Atalanta is highly praised as a gold standard for financial sustainability. Driven by an elite scouting network and their famous Zingonia youth academy (frequently ranked as the best in Italy), the club generated nearly €250 million in player sale profits over a 5-year stretch while continuously improving their league finishes.

Atalanta 2026/27 match ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Official tickets for Atalanta matches, can be purchased directly from the club's ticketing platform, Vivaticket (atalanta.vivaticket.it), or through the club's Official Ticket Website. Tickets generally go on sale 7-10 days before the match kicks off.

 

Official, face-value tickets for Atalanta BC home matches at the New Balance Arena generally cost between €20-€150+. The exact price depends entirely on the seating stand, the calibre of the opponent (e.g, standard Serie A vs. major rivals or European nights), and the competition.

Football supporters love watching Atalanta BC live because of their attacking style and the raw, electrified atmosphere generated by their passionate local fan base. Under their previous, long-serving manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, the provincial club earned a reputation as one of Europe's most entertaining teams.

The all-time top scorer for Atalanta is Cristiano Doni, who scored 112 goals for the club. He achieved this tally across 323 appearances over two separate spells with the club (1998-2001 and 2006-2011).

 

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