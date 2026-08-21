How to get Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Werder Bremen take on RB Leipzig on the Saturday, September 5, 2026 at Weser Stadium in Bremen.

The early-season fixture gives Werder Bremen a chance to secure crucial points at home, while RB Leipzig looks to establish momentum early in the campaign. In their most recent Bundesliga encounter on April 4, 2026, RB Leipzig earned a 2–1 victory over Werder Bremen at the Weser Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig kicks off at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

Bundesliga - Game Week 2 5 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for SV Werder Bremen vs. RB Leipzig at the Weserstadion on Saturday, September 5, 2026 without secondary platform or pricing references, follow the official processes:

1. Official Club Ticket Portal

Club Website: Create an account on the official SV Werder Bremen ticket shop.

Pre-Sale & Member Priority: Club members and season ticket holders receive priority allocation during the initial ticket release phase.

General Public Sale: Remaining tickets are released to the general public closer to matchday.

2. Secondary Market

If official seating sells out, StubHub is the place to find remaining tickets, with listings across a range of price points and sections.

Mobile tickets transfer instantly, handy for a late pickup close to kickoff.

3. Ticket Delivery & Access

Digital Tickets: Official purchases are delivered digitally as mobile tickets or print-at-home documents.

Matchday Entry: Mobile passes can be scanned directly at the Weser stadium turnstiles.

How much do Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official ticket prices for SV Werder Bremen home matches at the Weserstadion vary by seating category and tier:

Estimated Ticket Price Ranges (Face Value)

Standing Tickets (Ostkurve / Fan Zone):

Regular: €17 – €20 Concession / Reduced: €11 – €15

Seated Tickets (Nord, Süd, & West Tribüne):

Category 1 (Central / Lower Main Tier): €60 – €75 Category 2–3 (Side / Corner Upper Tier): €40 – €55 Category 4 (Behind Goal / Upper Corner): €30 – €38

Away Section (RB Leipzig Block - West Stand):

Standing: ~€17 – €19



Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Form

Werder Bremen's last five matches have all been pre-season friendlies, producing a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Auxerre on August 15. Earlier in the summer they drew twice with Paderborn, both matches finishing 2-2, and recorded wins over Energie Cottbus, scoring four goals away from home, and Bochum, winning 2-0. Across those five matches Bremen scored eight goals and conceded five.

RB Leipzig's pre-season form tells a mixed story. Their five friendlies produced three wins and two defeats, with the most recent a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich on August 15 in the Telekom Cup. They also fell 2-0 to Leeds United earlier in August. On the positive side, Leipzig beat SC Verl 4-0, their most convincing result of the summer, and claimed narrow wins over Ingolstadt and VSG Altglienicke. Leipzig scored eight goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent Bundesliga meeting between these two clubs took place on April 4, 2026, when RB Leipzig won 2-1 at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters, Leipzig hold the stronger record, winning three times to Bremen's none, with two draws. Leipzig have scored 11 goals in those five matches compared to four for Bremen, underlining their dominance in recent head-to-head fixtures.

Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Werder Bremen sit 18th while RB Leipzig are in 14th place.