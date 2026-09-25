Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoSSC Napoli
Book Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Villarreal vs SSC Napoli tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Villarreal
SSC Napoli
Champions League

Villarreal take on SSC Napoli in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Villarreal take on Napoli on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

In their previous UEFA Champions League encounters back in the 2011/12 group stage, Napoli won both fixtures against Villarreal by 2–0 margins. Villarreal will rely on their passionate 23,000-capacity home support to seek a breakthrough victory against their Serie A rivals.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Napoli, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Villarreal vs Napoli TicketsBuy Now

When is Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League kick-off?

Villarreal vs Napoli kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Prague Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Villarreal vs SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League match taking place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Spain, follow these steps:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Villarreal CF Official Ticketing Portal: The safest way to purchase primary tickets is through the official Villarreal CF website. Home tickets are initially made available to season ticket holders (abonados) before remaining seats are released for general public sale.
  • SSC Napoli Away Allocation: If you are supporting Napoli and want to sit in the away section, tickets are distributed directly through SSC Napoli's official channels and require a team fan card (Fidelity Card) or registration on their official ticketing outlet.
Book Villarreal vs Napoli TicketsBuy Now

How much do Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Villarreal vs SSC Napoli UEFA Champions League match at the Estadio de la Cerámica vary based on whether you purchase face-value primary tickets or resale tickets.

Primary / General Admission Prices

When purchased directly through official club channels (subject to availability):

  • Fondo Norte (Upper Tier): Around €25 – €30
  • Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur (Lower Tier): Around €30 – €40
  • Preferencia: Around €45 – €70
  • Tribuna / Central Stand: Around €80 – €120
  • VIP & Hospitality Boxes: Starting from €150 – €300+

Secondary / Resale Market Prices

Due to high demand and the limited capacity of the Estadio de la Cerámica (approx. 23,000 seats), tickets on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub fluctuate significantly:

  • Starting / Entry-level seats: Typically start around €75 – €115 (converted from around $80–$125)
  • Average Ticket Price: Ranges between €150 and €350 for standard viewing categories
  • Premium & Away Fan Sections: Can reach €500+ depending on demand and seller markups
Book Villarreal vs Napoli TicketsBuy Now

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Champions League: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli Form

Villarreal have lost three and drawn two of their last five competitive matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on September 8. Earlier in the sequence, they lost 2-3 to Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga and 1-0 to Deportivo Alaves. Across the five matches, Villarreal scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Napoli have won two and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Bologna on September 13. Before that, they fell 0-1 to Arsenal in the Champions League and lost 3-2 to Inter in Serie A. Across the five matches, Napoli scored five goals and conceded seven.

VIL

VIL - Form

COR
L2-3
BVB
L3-2
BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
NAP

NAP - Form

COM
L1-2
INT
L3-2
ARS
L0-1
BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a friendly on December 17, 2022, when Villarreal beat Napoli 3-2. Before that, the sides met twice in the 2015-16 Europa League, with Villarreal winning 1-0 at home before a 1-1 draw in Naples. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Napoli hold three wins to Villarreal's two.

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawSSC Napoli
2
1
2
Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
FT
Europa League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google