How to get Villarreal vs Espanyol tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Across their last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal have held the upper hand with four victories compared to Espanyol's single win. The most recent meeting between the two clubs took place in LaLiga on February 9, 2026, when Villarreal secured a convincing 4-1 victory at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Espanyol, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 11 30 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for a LaLiga match between Villarreal and Espanyol, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website (Villarreal CF): Buying directly through Villarreal's official ticketing portal is the most reliable way to secure tickets at face value, especially if the match is being played at their home ground, the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Official Club Website (RCD Espanyol): If you are looking for tickets allocated for away fans or for the reverse fixture hosted by Espanyol, you can check Espanyol's official ticketing site.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga match, divided by official club channels and secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission (Fondo / Lateral sections): €30 to €50

Central Stand & Tribuna Seating: €70 to €110+ depending on exact tier and exact row availability

VIP and Premium Hospitality Zones: €150 to €300+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier & Corner Sections: Starting around €45 to €55

Longside / Sideline Premium Category Seats: €130 to €180+

High-Demand Hospitality / Prime Resale Seating:€200 to €800+ depending on platform markups and remaining inventory

Villarreal vs Espanyol LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Espanyol Form

Villarreal head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 LaLiga win over Levante, and they also beat Malaga 3-1 away from home earlier in the run. The defeats came against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Deportivo de A Coruna. Across those five matches, Villarreal scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Espanyol have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their best result in that stretch was a 2-0 win at Osasuna, while their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home defeat to Elche. They also lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallecano and 2-1 to Real Sociedad. Espanyol scored six goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Villarreal vs Espanyol: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 9, 2026, when Villarreal ran out 4-1 winners at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Across the last five LaLiga encounters, Villarreal have won four times to Espanyol's one, with the Yellow Submarine also claiming victories of 1-0 and 4-2 in that sequence. Espanyol's only win in the series came when they hosted Villarreal in November 2025, winning 2-0.